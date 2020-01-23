- More than 30 manufacturers will be displaying new cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers - Electric, alternative fuel vehicles among the highlights - More than a dozen regional debuts, including the Chevy Corvette V8 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E - Stars from each of D.C.'s Big Four sports teams will also be doing meet-and-greets, including baseball star Juan Soto and the Redskins' Derrius Guice