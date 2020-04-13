Washington_Trust_Bancorp_Inc_Logo.jpg
By Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

WESTERLY, R.I., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release first quarter 2020 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:   

Monday, April 27, 2020, Before Market Opens

Conference Call:    

Monday, April 27, 2020, 11:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial In:  

1-888-317-6016 (Toll-Free)


Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

International Dial In:

1-412-317-6016


Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

Webcast:

Washington Trust Bancorp's website,


http://ir.washtrust.com



Teleconference Replay: 

Available after the call, from April 27, 2020, 1:30 p.m. ET
through May 11, 2020, 11:59 p.m. ET



Replay Number US:  

1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free)

Replay International:  

1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number:   

10142316

 

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.