WESTERLY, R.I., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Washington Trust") (Nasdaq: WASH) today announced that, due to the emerging public health impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and out of concern for the health and well-being of our employees and shareholders, the Corporation will make its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on April 28, 2020, accessible to shareholders through live webcast. The Corporation continues to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and reserves the right to reconsider the date, time, and/or means of convening the Annual Meeting, including holding the Annual Meeting solely by means of remote communications.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, will be eligible to participate in the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who would like to participate in the live webcast of the Annual Meeting should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WASH2020 and enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Annual Meeting. To ensure access to the live webcast, shareholders must check in to the webcast by 10:45 a.m. (ET) on April 28, 2020. Shareholders who experience technical difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting during the check-in period or the meeting should call (800) 586-1548 (toll free) or (303) 562-9288 for assistance. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the addition of the live webcast option.
The Corporation encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed. Shareholders attending the Annual Meeting via live webcast or in person will have the opportunity to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting.
