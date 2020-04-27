WESTERLY, R.I., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2020 net income of $11.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Our results in the first quarter of 2020 reflect the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting methodology, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Washington Trust reported good balance sheet growth during the quarter, while overall earnings were impacted by several extraordinary factors, including continued Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, the implementation of CECL, and the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our strong financial foundation, solid capital position, disciplined credit culture, and diversified business model will help us navigate through the challenging times ahead."
As the nation's oldest community bank, Washington Trust has managed through numerous economic cycles of varying intensity and has always been there for our employees, customers and communities during difficult financial times. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to the economy and the communities we serve. In response, we are committed to working with and supporting our customers experiencing financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including loan payment deferrals and participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. In addition, we implemented our business continuity plans, which include remote working arrangements for the majority of our workforce, closing our branches and offering drive-through banking or special banking services by appointment only, and promoting social distancing.
Selected financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 9.49% and 0.89%, respectively.
- Total revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) amounted to $52.5 million for the first quarter, up by $3.9 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter.
- Residential mortgage loans originated for portfolio or sale amounted to $292 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by $11 million from the preceding quarter and up by $154 million from the first quarter of 2019.
- Total loans amounted to $4.1 billion at March 31, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $352 million, or 9%, from a year ago.
- Total in-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $3.3 billion, up by $60 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2019 and up by $254 million, or 8%, from a year ago.
- In March, Washington Trust declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, up by $608 thousand, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.61% for the first quarter, unchanged from the preceding quarter.
Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $164 million, with increases of $137 million in average loans and $31 million in average investment securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 3.76%, down by 10 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $167 million, with increases of $49 million in average in-market deposits and $117 million in average wholesale funding balances (wholesale brokered time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances). The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.41%, down by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter, also due to lower market interest rates.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, up by $3.3 million, or 20%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, down by $205 thousand, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis. Asset-based revenues decreased by $376 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $171 thousand in transaction-based revenues on linked quarter basis, largely due to tax reporting and preparation fees, which are generally concentrated in the first half of the year.
Wealth management assets under administration amounted to $5.3 billion at March 31, 2020, down by $898 million, or 14%, from December 31, 2019. Of this decrease, $773 million was related to the decline in financial markets in March. The average balance of assets under administration for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by approximately $239 million, or 4%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, up by $2.4 million, or 66%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter change reflected an increase in the mortgage pipeline and a corresponding increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments and loans held for sale as of March 31, 2020. The increase was partially offset by a lower sales volume and sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market totaled $162 million in the first quarter of 2020, down by $15 million from the preceding quarter.
Mortgage banking revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased by $3.5 million, or 130%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. This reflected increases in both the sale volume and sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market, as well as an increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments and loans held for sale. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market were up by $70 million from the first quarter of 2019.
- Loan related derivative income was $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, up by $1.3 million, or 120%, reflecting higher gains on commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses totaled $30.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, up by $1.7 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter comparison of noninterest expenses was impacted by the following:
- In the first quarter of 2020, we established a contingency reserve of approximately $800 thousand largely due to a potential loss associated with counterfeit checks drawn on a commercial customer's account, which arose at the end of March and remains under investigation. This was included in other noninterest expenses.
- In the fourth quarter of 2019, a write-down adjustment on one other real estate owned ("OREO") property of $1.0 million was recognized and classified in other expenses.
- In the fourth quarter of 2019, FDIC assessment credits of $235 thousand were recognized. The credits were fully utilized in 2019, therefore no such credits were recognized in the first quarter of 2020.
Excluding the impact of the aforementioned items, noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased by $1.7 million, or 6%, on a linked quarter basis, reflecting increases in salaries and employee benefits expense and outsourced services expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense was up by $1.1 million, reflecting payroll tax resets associated with the start of the new calendar year and merit increases. Outsourced services expense was up by $248 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting volume-related increases in third party processing costs largely related to customer loan related derivative transactions.
Income tax expense totaled $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, down by $1.2 million from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 20.9%, compared to 21.8% for the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2020 effective tax rate to be approximately 20.5%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $917 million at March 31, 2020, up by $18 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2019, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities, as well as an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities. These increases were partially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities. First quarter 2020 purchases totaled $116 million, with a weighted average yield of 2.35%. Securities represented 16% of total assets March 31, 2020 and 17% at December 31, 2019.
Loans
Total loans stood at $4.1 billion at March 31, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5% from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $140 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2019, with net increases of $70 million in both the commercial real estate portfolio and the commercial and industrial portfolio. In the first quarter of 2020, commercial loan originations and construction advances totaled approximately $169 million, and C&I line utilization increased by approximately $25 million. These increases were partially offset by payoffs and paydowns.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $61 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2019 and included purchases of $51 million of residential mortgage loans with a weighted average rate of 3.38%. The purchased loans were individually evaluated to our underwriting standards and are predominantly secured by properties in Massachusetts.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $4 million from the balance at December 31, 2019.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2020, up by $207 million, or 6%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $147 million from December 31, 2019. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at March 31, 2020 were up by $60 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting modest growth across substantially all deposit categories.
Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020, up by $57 million from December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets amounted to $17.9 million at March 31, 2020, down by $571 thousand from the end of the preceding quarter. This decline reflected a $1.1 million decrease in OREO, partially offset by a $510 thousand increase in nonaccrual loans. The decrease in OREO resulted from the first quarter sale of a commercial property essentially at its carrying value.
Asset quality metrics remained at stable levels in the first quarter of 2020. Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $17.9 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $17.4 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Total past due loans amounted to $16.5 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $15.7 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Given the uncertain impact to the economy of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington Trust continues to actively monitor asset quality as the potential exists for adverse events to impact asset quality trends.
Effective January 1, 2020, Washington Trust adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, often referred to as CECL, which requires the measurement of expected lifetime credit losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost, as well as unfunded commitments that are considered off-balance sheet credit exposures. CECL requires that the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") be calculated based on current expected credit losses over the full remaining expected life of the financial assets and also consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. Upon adoption of CECL, Washington Trust's ACL on loans (a contra-asset) increased by $6.5 million, or 24%, and the ACL on unfunded commitments (a liability) increased by $1.5 million, or 506%, as compared to December 31, 2019. This increase in the ACL on loans and unfunded commitments upon the adoption of CECL resulted in a $6.1 million decrease to retained earnings, net of deferred tax balances of $1.9 million.
In the first quarter of 2020, a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million was charged to earnings and was mainly attributable to the significant deterioration in the economic forecast due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the pandemic and related economic effects will continue to affect the accounting for credit losses under CECL. Under the previous incurred loss accounting methodology, no provision was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019.
In the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs of $623 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $17 thousand in the preceding quarter.
The ACL on loans amounted to $39.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $27.0 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $293 thousand at December 31, 2019.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $508.6 million at March 31, 2020, up by $5.1 million from December 31, 2019. This included net income of $11.9 million and an increase of $12.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, largely reflecting the change in fair value of available for sale debt securities. These increases were partially offset by $8.9 million in dividend declarations, the $6.1 million decrease to retained earnings due to the adoption of CECL and a net increase in treasury stock of $3.8 million.
In the first quarter of 2020, Washington Trust repurchased 124,863 shares, totaling $4.3 million, at an average price of $34.61 under its previously announced 2019 Stock Repurchase Program. Due to the economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, Washington Trust suspended its 2019 Stock Repurchase Program effective March 25, 2020.
Capital levels at March 31, 2020 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.42% at March 31, 2020, compared to 12.94% at December 31, 2019. Washington Trust has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance, which delays the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over a three year period beginning in 2022.
Book value per share amounted to $29.48 at March 31, 2020, compared to $29.00 at December 31, 2019.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The dividend was paid on April 9, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2020.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$178,678
$132,193
$141,768
$115,904
$88,242
Short-term investments
6,591
6,262
4,336
3,910
3,317
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
49,751
27,833
44,657
39,996
14,608
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
917,392
899,490
887,020
969,168
994,881
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
53,576
50,853
45,030
49,759
48,025
Loans:
Total loans
4,090,396
3,892,999
3,778,106
3,730,339
3,738,469
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
39,665
27,014
26,997
27,398
27,644
Net loans
4,050,731
3,865,985
3,751,109
3,702,941
3,710,825
Premises and equipment, net
28,543
28,700
29,293
29,302
29,822
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,098
26,792
27,500
28,174
28,249
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
83,053
82,490
81,920
81,351
80,786
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,988
7,218
7,448
7,684
7,923
Other assets
155,669
100,934
114,888
97,574
84,142
Total assets
$5,620,979
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$622,893
$609,924
$619,839
$587,326
$577,319
Interest-bearing deposits
3,083,421
2,888,958
2,966,314
2,917,296
2,926,941
Total deposits
3,706,314
3,498,882
3,586,153
3,504,622
3,504,260
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,198,534
1,141,464
956,786
1,060,960
1,056,129
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
28,184
28,861
29,541
30,210
30,187
Other liabilities
156,669
97,279
105,892
86,994
71,629
Total liabilities
5,112,382
4,789,167
4,701,053
4,705,467
4,684,886
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,084
1,083
1,082
Paid-in capital
123,167
123,281
121,900
121,115
120,743
Retained earnings
387,243
390,363
383,765
373,873
365,521
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
929
(11,237)
(8,924)
(11,866)
(17,503)
Treasury stock, at cost
(3,827)
—
—
—
—
Total shareholders' equity
508,597
503,492
497,825
484,205
469,843
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,620,979
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$40,008
$40,079
$41,558
$42,138
$41,744
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
285
359
410
288
180
Taxable interest on debt securities
5,834
5,817
6,318
7,006
7,226
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
—
—
1
8
9
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
640
693
747
720
695
Other interest income
349
435
493
399
340
Total interest and dividend income
47,116
47,383
49,527
50,559
50,194
Interest expense:
Deposits
8,536
9,144
9,792
9,469
8,696
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,765
6,015
6,512
6,980
6,661
Junior subordinated debentures
213
230
245
252
253
Total interest expense
14,514
15,389
16,549
16,701
15,610
Net interest income
32,602
31,994
32,978
33,858
34,584
Provision for credit losses
7,036
—
400
525
650
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
25,566
31,994
32,578
33,333
33,934
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
8,689
8,894
9,153
9,549
9,252
Mortgage banking revenues
6,096
3,669
4,840
3,640
2,646
Card interchange fees
947
1,100
1,099
1,018
997
Service charges on deposit accounts
860
941
939
929
875
Loan related derivative income
2,455
1,116
1,407
746
724
Income from bank-owned life insurance
564
570
569
566
649
Net realized losses on securities
—
27
—
(80)
—
Other income
316
301
335
385
224
Total noninterest income
19,927
16,618
18,342
16,753
15,367
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,468
18,374
18,332
18,436
17,619
Outsourced services
3,000
2,752
2,722
2,518
2,606
Net occupancy
2,019
1,986
1,933
1,904
1,998
Equipment
977
996
1,046
1,028
1,011
Legal, audit and professional fees
822
692
645
664
534
FDIC deposit insurance costs
422
109
(460)
540
429
Advertising and promotion
259
402
368
525
239
Amortization of intangibles
230
229
236
239
239
Other expenses
3,256
3,215
2,048
2,297
2,289
Total noninterest expense
30,453
28,755
26,870
28,151
26,964
Income before income taxes
15,040
19,857
24,050
21,935
22,337
Income tax expense
3,139
4,321
5,236
4,662
4,842
Net income
$11,901
$15,536
$18,814
$17,273
$17,495
Net income available to common shareholders
$11,869
$15,502
$18,778
$17,238
$17,461
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,345
17,351
17,338
17,330
17,304
Diluted
17,441
17,436
17,414
17,405
17,401
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.68
$0.89
$1.08
$0.99
$1.01
Diluted
$0.68
$0.89
$1.08
$0.99
$1.00
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.47
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$29.48
$29.00
$28.71
$27.93
$27.15
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$25.37
$24.90
$24.60
$23.80
$23.00
Market value per share
$36.56
$53.79
$48.31
$52.18
$48.15
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,338
17,336
17,305
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,252
17,363
17,338
17,336
17,305
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.62
%
12.23
%
12.21
%
12.06
%
11.84
%
Total risk-based capital
12.42
%
12.94
%
12.94
%
12.80
%
12.59
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.77
%
9.04
%
8.97
%
8.76
%
8.69
%
Common equity tier 1
11.08
%
11.65
%
11.62
%
11.46
%
11.25
%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
9.05
%
9.51
%
9.58
%
9.33
%
9.11
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
7.89
%
8.28
%
8.32
%
8.06
%
7.83
%
Loans to deposits (3)
110.6
%
111.3
%
105.8
%
106.8
%
106.3
%
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.61
%
2.61
%
2.72
%
2.81
%
2.93
%
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
0.89
%
1.18
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.39
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
0.90
%
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
9.49
%
12.24
%
15.20
%
14.58
%
15.52
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
11.05
%
14.26
%
17.79
%
17.17
%
18.43
%
Efficiency ratio (6)
58.0
%
59.2
%
52.4
%
55.6
%
54.0
%
(1) See the section labeled "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2) Estimated for March 31, 2020 and actuals for prior periods.
(3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$8,355
$8,731
$9,013
$9,141
$8,921
Transaction-based revenues
334
163
140
408
331
Total wealth management revenues
$8,689
$8,894
$9,153
$9,549
$9,252
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,235,801
$6,126,327
$6,478,890
$6,350,128
$5,910,814
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
(772,735)
310,766
66,514
222,489
520,057
Net client asset flows
(125,333)
(243,175)
(419,077)
(93,727)
(80,743)
Other (1)
—
41,883
—
—
—
Balance at end of period
$5,337,733
$6,235,801
$6,126,327
$6,478,890
$6,350,128
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
89%
90%
90%
91%
91%
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Gains & commissions on loan sales, net (2)
$6,013
$3,583
$4,752
$3,523
$2,474
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
83
86
88
117
172
Total mortgage banking revenues
$6,096
$3,669
$4,840
$3,640
$2,646
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio
$108,498
$120,882
$105,075
$69,736
$51,697
Originations for sale to secondary market (4)
183,222
160,175
189,979
162,123
85,826
Total mortgage loan originations
$291,720
$281,057
$295,054
$231,859
$137,523
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$44,498
$42,612
$25,766
$18,292
$9,490
Sold with servicing rights released (4)
117,693
134,091
159,210
119,122
82,589
Total mortgage loans sold
$162,191
$176,703
$184,976
$137,414
$92,079
(1) Represents the classification of certain non-fee generating assets as AUA due to a reporting change in the fourth quarter of 2019.
(2) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale, and fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,618,020
$1,547,572
$1,517,320
$1,482,836
$1,463,682
Commercial & industrial
655,157
585,289
566,426
583,873
610,608
Total commercial
2,273,177
2,132,861
2,083,746
2,066,709
2,074,290
Residential real estate (2)
1,510,472
1,449,090
1,378,518
1,352,113
1,359,072
Home equity
287,134
290,874
294,250
288,078
279,938
Other
19,613
20,174
21,592
23,439
25,169
Total consumer
306,747
311,048
315,842
311,517
305,107
Total loans
$4,090,396
$3,892,999
$3,778,106
$3,778,106
$3,738,469
(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Type:
Multi-family dwelling
$475,934
29
%
$430,502
28
%
Retail
310,652
19
314,661
20
Office
293,964
18
294,910
19
Hospitality
136,818
8
128,867
8
Healthcare
114,597
7
110,409
7
Industrial and warehouse
86,418
5
82,432
5
Commercial mixed use
74,834
5
73,895
5
Other
124,803
9
111,896
8
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,618,020
100
%
$1,547,572
100
%
Commercial & Industrial Loans by Industry Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
$137,832
21
%
$138,857
24
%
Manufacturing
65,753
10
53,561
9
Retail
58,899
9
43,386
7
Educational services
56,303
9
56,556
10
Owner occupied and other real estate
51,261
8
46,033
8
Accommodation and food services
44,244
7
16,562
3
Finance and insurance
36,941
6
28,501
5
Entertainment and recreation
32,120
5
30,807
5
Professional, scientific and technical
30,776
5
37,599
6
Information
25,420
4
22,162
4
Public administration
23,597
4
25,107
4
Transportation and warehousing
23,159
4
20,960
4
Other
68,852
8
65,198
11
Total commercial & industrial loans
$655,157
100
%
$585,289
100
%
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Rhode Island
$423,884
26
%
$394,929
25
%
Connecticut
634,498
39
616,484
40
Massachusetts
482,037
30
458,029
30
Subtotal
1,540,419
95
1,469,442
95
All other states
77,601
5
78,130
5
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,618,020
100
%
$1,547,572
100
%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Rhode Island
$355,916
24
%
$356,392
25
%
Connecticut
138,988
9
140,574
10
Massachusetts
995,594
66
932,726
64
Subtotal
1,490,498
99
1,429,692
99
All other states
19,974
1
19,398
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,510,472
100
%
$1,449,090
100
%
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$622,893
$609,924
$619,839
$587,326
$577,319
Interest-bearing demand deposits
178,391
159,938
152,200
128,355
162,598
NOW accounts
528,650
520,295
478,462
484,615
471,682
Money market accounts
784,893
765,899
749,122
654,719
644,949
Savings accounts
382,509
373,503
362,868
365,069
371,248
Time deposits (in-market)
776,992
784,481
792,941
801,501
792,470
In-market deposits
3,274,328
3,214,040
3,155,432
3,021,585
3,020,266
Wholesale brokered time deposits
431,986
284,842
430,721
483,037
483,994
Total deposits
$3,706,314
$3,498,882
$3,586,153
$3,504,622
$3,504,260
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.32
%
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.44
%
0.45
%
0.39
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
Total past due loans to total loans
0.40
%
0.40
%
0.38
%
0.48
%
0.39
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
221.37
%
155.18
%
181.16
%
212.93
%
223.57
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.97
%
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
0.74
%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$450
$603
$684
$926
$926
Commercial & industrial
290
657
—
—
—
Total commercial
740
1,260
684
926
926
Residential real estate
15,423
14,297
12,531
10,610
10,032
Home equity
1,667
1,763
1,599
1,243
1,407
Other consumer
88
88
88
88
—
Total consumer
1,755
1,851
1,687
1,331
1,407
Total nonaccrual loans
17,918
17,408
14,902
12,867
12,365
Other real estate owned
28
1,109
4,142
2,142
2,142
Total nonperforming assets
$17,946
$18,517
$19,044
$15,009
$14,507
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$1,275
$1,433
$684
$3,670
$926
Commercial & industrial
310
1
1
1
1
Total commercial
1,585
1,434
685
3,671
927
Residential real estate
12,293
11,429
11,599
11,237
10,849
Home equity
2,482
2,696
1,973
2,904
2,911
Other consumer
115
130
99
102
13
Total consumer
2,597
2,826
2,072
3,006
2,924
Total past due loans
$16,475
$15,689
$14,356
$17,914
$14,700
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$11,385
$11,477
$9,797
$8,581
$8,563
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$17,408
$14,902
$12,867
$12,365
$11,707
Additions to nonaccrual status
1,729
2,766
5,672
1,620
1,924
Loans returned to accruing status
(393)
—
(597)
(118)
(855)
Loans charged-off
(635)
(132)
(966)
(819)
(103)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
(28)
—
(2,000)
—
—
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(163)
(128)
(74)
(181)
(308)
Balance at end of period
$17,918
$17,408
$14,902
$12,867
$12,365
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$27,014
$26,997
$27,398
$27,644
$27,072
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
6,501
—
—
—
—
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
6,773
—
400
525
650
Charge-offs
(635)
(132)
(966)
(819)
(103)
Recoveries
12
149
165
48
25
Balance at end of period
$39,665
$27,014
$26,997
$27,398
$27,644
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$293
$317
$302
$242
$289
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
1,483
—
—
—
—
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (2)
263
(24)
15
60
(47)
Balance at end of period (3)
$2,039
$293
$317
$302
$242
(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
(3) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$153
($44)
$947
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
290
(15)
(122)
(16)
6
Total commercial
443
(59)
825
(16)
6
Residential real estate
—
—
—
486
—
Home equity
172
17
(36)
289
48
Other consumer
8
25
12
12
24
Total consumer
180
42
(24)
301
72
Total
$623
($17)
$801
$771
$78
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.06
%
—
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.01
%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Quarter Change
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$113,344
$349
1.24
%
$115,458
$435
1.49
%
($2,114)
($86)
(0.25)
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
31,087
285
3.69
38,494
359
3.70
(7,407)
(74)
(0.01)
Taxable debt securities
905,293
5,833
2.59
874,770
5,817
2.64
30,523
16
(0.05)
FHLB stock
51,962
640
4.95
46,501
693
5.91
5,461
(53)
(0.96)
Commercial real estate
1,582,956
16,097
4.09
1,538,627
16,491
4.25
44,329
(394)
(0.16)
Commercial & industrial
607,499
6,556
4.34
576,590
6,572
4.52
30,909
(16)
(0.18)
Total commercial
2,190,455
22,653
4.16
2,115,217
23,063
4.33
75,238
(410)
(0.17)
Residential real estate
1,469,282
14,283
3.91
1,399,144
13,833
3.92
70,138
450
(0.01)
Home equity
285,832
3,101
4.36
293,029
3,254
4.41
(7,197)
(153)
(0.05)
Other
19,855
249
5.04
20,589
250
4.82
(734)
(1)
0.22
Total consumer
305,687
3,350
4.41
313,618
3,504
4.43
(7,931)
(154)
(0.02)
Total loans
3,965,424
40,286
4.09
3,827,979
40,400
4.19
137,445
(114)
(0.10)
Total interest-earning assets
5,067,110
47,393
3.76
4,903,202
47,704
3.86
163,908
(311)
(0.10)
Noninterest-earning assets
327,838
323,833
4,005
Total assets
$5,394,948
$5,227,035
$167,913
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$155,416
$500
1.29
%
$146,408
$578
1.57
%
$9,008
($78)
(0.28)
%
NOW accounts
505,282
69
0.05
489,374
82
0.07
15,908
(13)
(0.02)
Money market accounts
795,268
2,092
1.06
769,860
2,179
1.12
25,408
(87)
(0.06)
Savings accounts
374,374
62
0.07
365,977
68
0.07
8,397
(6)
—
Time deposits (in-market)
780,355
4,049
2.09
789,864
4,157
2.09
(9,509)
(108)
—
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
2,610,695
6,772
1.04
2,561,483
7,064
1.09
49,212
(292)
(0.05)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
391,822
1,764
1.81
392,001
2,080
2.11
(179)
(316)
(0.30)
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,002,517
8,536
1.14
2,953,484
9,144
1.23
49,033
(608)
(0.09)
FHLB advances
1,123,754
5,765
2.06
1,006,246
6,015
2.37
117,508
(250)
(0.31)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
213
3.78
22,681
230
4.02
—
(17)
(0.24)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,148,952
14,514
1.41
3,982,411
15,389
1.53
166,541
(875)
(0.12)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
610,872
618,406
(7,534)
Other liabilities
132,000
123,604
8,396
Shareholders' equity
503,124
502,614
510
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,394,948
$5,227,035
$167,913
Net interest income (FTE)
$32,879
$32,315
$564
Interest rate spread
2.35
%
2.33
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin
2.61
%
2.61
%
—
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31, 2019
Quarter Change
Commercial loans
$278
$321
($43)
Total
$278
$321
($43)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$508,597
$503,492
$497,825
$484,205
$469,843
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,988
7,218
7,448
7,684
7,923
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$437,700
$432,365
$426,468
$412,612
$398,011
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,252
17,363
17,338
17,336
17,305
Book value per share - GAAP
$29.48
$29.00
$28.71
$27.93
$27.15
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$25.37
$24.90
$24.60
$23.80
$23.00
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$437,700
$432,365
$426,468
$412,612
$398,011
Total assets, as reported
$5,620,979
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,988
7,218
7,448
7,684
7,923
Total tangible assets
$5,550,082
$5,221,532
$5,127,521
$5,118,079
$5,082,897
Equity to assets - GAAP
9.05
%
9.51
%
9.58
%
9.33
%
9.11
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
7.89
%
8.28
%
8.32
%
8.06
%
7.83
%
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$11,901
$15,536
$18,814
$17,273
$17,495
Total average assets, as reported
$5,394,948
$5,227,035
$5,181,016
$5,171,562
$5,096,103
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,100
7,330
7,562
7,800
8,040
Total average tangible assets
$5,323,939
$5,155,796
$5,109,545
$5,099,853
$5,024,154
Return on average assets - GAAP
0.89
%
1.18
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.39
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
0.90
%
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$11,869
$15,502
$18,778
$17,238
$17,461
Total average equity, as reported
$503,124
$502,614
$490,197
$474,353
$456,241
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,100
7,330
7,562
7,800
8,040
Total average tangible equity
$432,115
$431,375
$418,726
$402,644
$384,292
Return on average equity - GAAP
9.49
%
12.24
%
15.20
%
14.58
%
15.52
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
11.05
%
14.26
%
17.79
%
17.17
%
18.43
%