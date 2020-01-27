WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2019 net income of $15.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $69.1 million, or $3.96 per diluted share, compared to $68.4 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.
"Washington Trust reported record full-year 2019 earnings," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect the strength and stability of our core business model, which enabled us to generate growth and revenues from key business lines. As we enter our 220th year of service, Washington Trust remains committed to providing enhanced value to those who have contributed to our success over time: our employees, our customers, our communities and our shareholders."
Selected highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter 2019 were 12.24% and 1.18%, respectively. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets were 14.34% and 1.34%, respectively.
- Total loans amounted to $3.9 billion at December 31, 2019, up by $115 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $213 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2018.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits) amounted to $3.2 billion at December 31, 2019, up by $59 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total in-market deposits were up by $167 million, or 5%, from December 31, 2018.
- In December, Washington Trust declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share. Full-year 2019 dividends declared amounted to $2.00 per share, an increase of 24 cents per share, or 14%, over last year.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down by $984 thousand, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.61% for the fourth quarter, down by 11 basis points from 2.72% for the preceding quarter. The declines in net interest income and the net interest margin reflect the impact of the Federal Reserve rate cuts in the second half of 2019.
Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $42 million, primarily due to a $72 million increase in the average balance of loans, partially offset by a $46 million decline in the average balance of the securities portfolio. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.86%, down by 21 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $33 million, with an increase of $90 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $57 million in average wholesale funding balances (wholesale brokered time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances). The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter was 1.53%, down by 13 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower market interest rates.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down by $1.7 million, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2019. Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down by $259 thousand, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis, due to a decline in asset-based revenues.
Wealth management assets under administration benefited from financial market appreciation in the fourth quarter of 2019 and totaled $6.2 billion at December 31, 2019, up by $109 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2019. The average balance of assets under administration for the fourth quarter decreased by approximately $209 million, or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
Assets under administration have been negatively impacted by approximately $650 million in lost client accounts associated with the departure of two senior counselors at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The impact of these lost accounts was a reduction of revenues of approximately $290 thousand during the third quarter and $775 thousand in the fourth quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down by $1.2 million, or 24%, from the third quarter of 2019. This reflected a linked quarter decline in the mortgage pipeline and corresponding fair value of mortgage loan commitments and loans held for sale as of December 31, 2019. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market totaled $176 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $185 million in the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down by $291 thousand, or 21%, reflecting lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses totaled $28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up by $1.9 million, or 7%, from the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter comparison of noninterest expenses was impacted by the following:
- In the fourth quarter of 2019, a write-down valuation adjustment of $1.0 million on other real estate owned ("OREO") was recognized and included in other noninterest expenses. There were no such adjustments in the third quarter of 2019.
- FDIC assessment credits of $235 thousand were recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to credits of $895 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. No additional FDIC assessment credits remain available, as the credits were fully utilized in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Excluding the impact of the aforementioned items, noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $192 thousand, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis, reflecting modest increases across various noninterest expense categories.
Income tax expense totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down by $915 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 21.8%, unchanged from the preceding quarter.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $899 million at December 31, 2019, up by $12 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2019, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities, that were largely offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities. Fourth quarter 2019 purchases were concentrated in December and totaled $123 million, with a weighted average yield of 2.79%.
Securities represented 17% of total assets at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $3.9 billion at December 31, 2019, up by $115 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Residential real estate loans increased by $71 million, or 5%, from September 30, 2019 and included purchases of $53 million of residential mortgage loans with a weighted average rate of 3.36%. The purchased loans were individually evaluated to our underwriting standards and are predominantly secured by properties in Massachusetts.
- Commercial loans grew by $49 million, or 2%, with net increases of $30 million in the commercial real estate portfolio and $19 million in the commercial and industrial portfolio. In the fourth quarter, commercial loan originations and construction advances totaled approximately $111 million and were partially offset by payoffs and paydowns.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $5 million from the balance at September 30, 2019.
From the end of 2018, total loans increased by $213 million, or 6%, with growth of $120 million, or 6%, in commercial loans, $89 million, or 7%, in residential real estate loans and $4 million, or 1%, in consumer loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2019, down by $87 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter and $25 million, or 1%, from the end of 2018. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which decreased by $146 million from September 30, 2019 and by $192 million from the end of 2018.
Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at December 31, 2019 were up by $59 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter and by $167 million, or 5%, from the end of 2018, reflecting growth in money market and NOW account balances.
Federal Home Loan Bank advances amounted to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019, up by $185 million from September 30, 2019 and $191 million from the end of 2018.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets amounted to $18.5 million at December 31, 2019, down by $527 thousand from the end of the preceding quarter. This decline included a $3.0 million decrease in OREO and a $2.5 million increase in nonaccrual loans. The decrease in OREO reflected the sale of a foreclosed commercial property, with a carrying value of $2.0 million at September 30, 2019, at no gain or loss and a $1.0 valuation write-down adjustment on the remaining foreclosed commercial property in OREO at the end of 2019.
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $17.4 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, reflecting a net increase in nonaccrual residential real estate loans. Total past due loans amounted to $15.7 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.4 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at September 30, 2019.
Based on management's assessment of loss exposure, as well as loan loss allocations commensurate with growth and changes in the loan portfolio and credit quality, management concluded that no loan loss provision was necessary in the fourth quarter of 2019. A loan loss provision of $400 thousand was recognized in the preceding quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2019, net recoveries of $17 thousand were recognized, compared to net charge-offs of $801 thousand in the preceding quarter.
The allowance for loan losses amounted to $27.0 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $27.0 million, or 0.71% of total loans, at September 30, 2019.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $503.5 million at December 31, 2019, up by $5.7 million from September 30, 2019. This increase included net income of $15.5 million, which was partially offset by $8.9 million in dividend declarations and a charge of $2.8 million to the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity associated with the annual remeasurement of pension plan liabilities. This charge was largely due to a decline in the discount rate used to measure the present value of pension plan liabilities as a result of a reduction in market interest rates in 2019.
Capital levels at December 31, 2019 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.94% at December 31, 2019, unchanged from September 30, 2019. Book value per share amounted to $29.00 at December 31, 2019, compared to $28.71 at September 30, 2019.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The dividend was paid on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2020.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$132,193
$141,768
$115,904
$88,242
$89,923
Short-term investments
6,262
4,336
3,910
3,317
3,552
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
27,833
44,657
39,996
14,608
20,996
Securities:
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
899,490
887,020
969,168
994,881
927,810
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost
—
—
—
—
10,415
Total securities
899,490
887,020
969,168
994,881
938,225
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
50,853
45,030
49,759
48,025
46,068
Loans:
Total loans
3,892,999
3,778,106
3,730,339
3,738,469
3,680,360
Less allowance for loan losses
27,014
26,997
27,398
27,644
27,072
Net loans
3,865,985
3,751,109
3,702,941
3,710,825
3,653,288
Premises and equipment, net
28,700
29,293
29,302
29,822
29,005
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,792
27,500
28,174
28,249
—
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
82,490
81,920
81,351
80,786
80,463
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,218
7,448
7,684
7,923
8,162
Other assets
100,934
114,888
97,574
84,142
77,175
Total assets
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
$5,010,766
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$609,924
$619,839
$587,326
$577,319
$603,216
Interest-bearing deposits
2,888,958
2,966,314
2,917,296
2,926,941
2,920,832
Total deposits
3,498,882
3,586,153
3,504,622
3,504,260
3,524,048
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,141,464
956,786
1,060,960
1,056,129
950,722
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
28,861
29,541
30,210
30,187
—
Other liabilities
97,279
105,892
86,994
71,629
65,131
Total liabilities
4,789,167
4,701,053
4,705,467
4,684,886
4,562,582
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,084
1,083
1,082
1,081
Paid-in capital
123,281
121,900
121,115
120,743
119,888
Retained earnings
390,363
383,765
373,873
365,521
355,524
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,237)
(8,924)
(11,866)
(17,503)
(28,309)
Total shareholders' equity
503,492
497,825
484,205
469,843
448,184
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
$5,010,766
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$40,079
$41,558
$42,138
$41,744
$40,299
$165,519
$149,932
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
359
410
288
180
289
1,237
1,212
Taxable interest on debt securities
5,817
6,318
7,006
7,226
5,957
26,367
21,816
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
—
1
8
9
9
18
61
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
693
747
720
695
669
2,855
2,369
Other interest income
435
493
399
340
294
1,667
1,017
Total interest and dividend income
47,383
49,527
50,559
50,194
47,517
197,663
176,407
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,144
9,792
9,469
8,696
7,953
37,101
24,175
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
6,015
6,512
6,980
6,661
5,446
26,168
19,073
Junior subordinated debentures
230
245
252
253
240
980
869
Total interest expense
15,389
16,549
16,701
15,610
13,639
64,249
44,117
Net interest income
31,994
32,978
33,858
34,584
33,878
133,414
132,290
Provision for loan losses
—
400
525
650
800
1,575
1,550
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
31,994
32,578
33,333
33,934
33,078
131,839
130,740
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
8,894
9,153
9,549
9,252
9,012
36,848
38,341
Mortgage banking revenues
3,669
4,840
3,640
2,646
1,978
14,795
10,381
Card interchange fees
1,100
1,099
1,018
997
977
4,214
3,768
Service charges on deposit accounts
941
939
929
875
977
3,684
3,628
Loan related derivative income
1,116
1,407
746
724
1,374
3,993
2,461
Income from bank-owned life insurance
570
569
566
649
572
2,354
2,196
Net realized losses on securities
27
—
(80)
—
—
(53)
—
Other income
301
335
385
224
273
1,245
1,339
Total noninterest income
16,618
18,342
16,753
15,367
15,163
67,080
62,114
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
18,374
18,332
18,436
17,619
16,918
72,761
69,277
Outsourced services
2,752
2,722
2,518
2,606
2,510
10,598
8,684
Net occupancy
1,986
1,933
1,904
1,998
1,946
7,821
7,891
Equipment
996
1,046
1,028
1,011
983
4,081
4,312
Legal, audit and professional fees
692
645
664
534
587
2,535
2,427
FDIC deposit insurance costs
109
(460)
540
429
376
618
1,612
Advertising and promotion
402
368
525
239
460
1,534
1,406
Amortization of intangibles
229
236
239
239
239
943
979
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
(187)
—
(187)
Other expenses
3,215
2,048
2,297
2,289
2,850
9,849
9,761
Total noninterest expense
28,755
26,870
28,151
26,964
26,682
110,740
106,162
Income before income taxes
19,857
24,050
21,935
22,337
21,559
88,179
86,692
Income tax expense
4,321
5,236
4,662
4,842
4,523
19,061
18,260
Net income
$15,536
$18,814
$17,273
$17,495
$17,036
$69,118
$68,432
Net income available to common shareholders
$15,502
$18,778
$17,238
$17,461
$17,004
$68,979
$68,288
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,351
17,338
17,330
17,304
17,297
17,331
17,272
Diluted
17,436
17,414
17,405
17,401
17,385
17,414
17,391
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.89
$1.08
$0.99
$1.01
$0.98
$3.98
$3.95
Diluted
$0.89
$1.08
$0.99
$1.00
$0.98
$3.96
$3.93
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.47
$0.47
$2.00
$1.76
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$29.00
$28.71
$27.93
$27.15
$25.90
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$24.90
$24.60
$23.80
$23.00
$21.74
Market value per share
$53.79
$48.31
$52.18
$48.15
$47.53
Shares issued and outstanding at end of period
17,363
17,338
17,336
17,305
17,302
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.23
%
12.21
%
12.06
%
11.84
%
11.81
%
Total risk-based capital
12.94
%
12.94
%
12.80
%
12.59
%
12.56
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.04
%
8.97
%
8.76
%
8.69
%
8.89
%
Common equity tier 1
11.65
%
11.62
%
11.46
%
11.25
%
11.20
%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
9.51
%
9.58
%
9.33
%
9.11
%
8.94
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
8.28
%
8.32
%
8.06
%
7.83
%
7.62
%
Loans to deposits (3)
111.3
%
105.8
%
106.8
%
106.3
%
104.3
%
For the Twelve Months
For the Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.61
%
2.72
%
2.81
%
2.93
%
2.95
%
2.77
%
3.01
%
Return on average assets (net income divided by
1.18
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.39
%
1.40
%
1.34
%
1.46
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.36
%
1.48
%
Return on average equity (net income available for
12.24
%
15.20
%
14.58
%
15.52
%
15.61
%
14.34
%
16.20
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
14.26
%
17.79
%
17.17
%
18.43
%
18.75
%
16.85
%
19.57
%
Efficiency ratio (6)
59.2
%
52.4
%
55.6
%
54.0
%
54.4
%
55.2
%
54.6
%
(1)
See the section labeled "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for December 31, 2019 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$8,731
$9,013
$9,141
$8,921
$8,930
$35,806
$37,343
Transaction-based revenues
163
140
408
331
82
1,042
998
Total wealth management revenues
$8,894
$9,153
$9,549
$9,252
$9,012
$36,848
$38,341
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,126,327
$6,478,890
$6,350,128
$5,910,814
$6,462,340
$5,910,814
$6,714,637
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
310,766
66,514
222,489
520,057
(534,847)
1,119,826
(201,176)
Net client asset flows
(243,175)
(419,077)
(93,727)
(80,743)
(16,679)
(836,722)
(602,647)
Other (1)
41,883
—
—
—
—
41,883
—
Balance at end of period
$6,235,801
$6,126,327
$6,478,890
$6,350,128
$5,910,814
$6,235,801
$5,910,814
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
90%
90%
91%
91%
90%
90%
90%
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Gains & commissions on loan sales, net (2)
$3,583
$4,752
$3,523
$2,474
$1,798
$14,332
$9,748
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
86
88
117
172
180
463
633
Total mortgage banking revenues
$3,669
$4,840
$3,640
$2,646
$1,978
$14,795
$10,381
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio
$120,882
$105,075
$69,736
$51,697
$58,515
$347,390
$335,585
Originations for sale to secondary market (4)
160,175
189,979
162,123
85,826
96,792
598,103
427,037
Total mortgage loan originations
$281,057
$295,054
$231,859
$137,523
$155,307
$945,493
$762,622
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$42,612
$25,766
$18,292
$9,490
$16,577
$96,160
$98,941
Sold with servicing rights released (4)
134,091
159,210
119,122
82,589
81,985
495,012
333,998
Total mortgage loans sold
$176,703
$184,976
$137,414
$92,079
$98,562
$591,172
$432,939
(1)
Represents the classification of certain non-fee generating assets as AUA due to a reporting change in the fourth quarter of 2019.
(2)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale, and fair value adjustments and gains on forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,547,572
$1,517,320
$1,482,836
$1,463,682
$1,392,408
Commercial & industrial
585,289
566,426
583,873
610,608
620,704
Total commercial
2,132,861
2,083,746
2,066,709
2,074,290
2,013,112
Residential real estate (2)
1,449,090
1,378,518
1,352,113
1,359,072
1,360,387
Home equity
290,874
294,250
288,078
279,938
280,626
Other
20,174
21,592
23,439
25,169
26,235
Total consumer
311,048
315,842
311,517
305,107
306,861
Total loans
$3,892,999
$3,778,106
$3,730,339
$3,738,469
$3,680,360
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Rhode Island
$394,929
25
%
$377,249
27
%
Connecticut
616,484
40
570,116
41
Massachusetts
458,029
30
356,615
26
Subtotal
1,469,442
95
1,303,980
94
All other states
78,130
5
88,428
6
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,547,572
100
%
$1,392,408
100
%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Rhode Island
$356,392
25
%
$352,141
26
%
Connecticut
140,574
10
141,775
10
Massachusetts
932,726
64
849,435
63
Subtotal
1,429,692
99
1,343,351
99
All other states
19,398
1
17,036
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,449,090
100
%
$1,360,387
100
%
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$609,924
$619,839
$587,326
$577,319
$603,216
Interest-bearing demand deposits
159,938
152,200
128,355
162,598
178,733
NOW accounts
520,295
478,462
484,615
471,682
466,568
Money market accounts
765,899
749,122
654,719
644,949
646,878
Savings accounts
373,503
362,868
365,069
371,248
373,545
Time deposits (in-market)
784,481
792,941
801,501
792,470
778,105
In-market deposits
3,214,040
3,155,432
3,021,585
3,020,266
3,047,045
Wholesale brokered time deposits
284,842
430,721
483,037
483,994
477,003
Total deposits
$3,498,882
$3,586,153
$3,504,622
$3,504,260
$3,524,048
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
0.28
%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.45
%
0.39
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.32
%
Total past due loans to total loans
0.40
%
0.38
%
0.48
%
0.39
%
0.37
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
155.18
%
181.16
%
212.93
%
223.57
%
231.25
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
0.74
%
0.74
%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$603
$684
$926
$926
$925
Commercial & industrial
657
—
—
—
—
Total commercial
1,260
684
926
926
925
Residential real estate
14,297
12,531
10,610
10,032
9,346
Home equity
1,763
1,599
1,243
1,407
1,436
Other consumer
88
88
88
—
—
Total consumer
1,851
1,687
1,331
1,407
1,436
Total nonaccrual loans
17,408
14,902
12,867
12,365
11,707
Other real estate owned
1,109
4,142
2,142
2,142
2,142
Total nonperforming assets
$18,517
$19,044
$15,009
$14,507
$13,849
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$1,433
$684
$3,670
$926
$1,080
Commercial & industrial
1
1
1
1
—
Total commercial
1,434
685
3,671
927
1,080
Residential real estate
11,429
11,599
11,237
10,849
10,520
Home equity
2,696
1,973
2,904
2,911
1,989
Other consumer
130
99
102
13
33
Total consumer
2,826
2,072
3,006
2,924
2,022
Total past due loans
$15,689
$14,356
$17,914
$14,700
$13,622
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$11,477
$9,797
$8,581
$8,563
$8,613
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$14,902
$12,867
$12,365
$11,707
$10,809
$11,707
$15,211
Additions to nonaccrual status
2,766
5,672
1,620
1,924
2,918
11,982
8,764
Loans returned to accruing status
—
(597)
(118)
(855)
(1,500)
(1,570)
(2,680)
Loans charged-off
(132)
(966)
(819)
(103)
(298)
(2,020)
(1,187)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
—
(2,000)
—
—
—
(2,000)
(3,074)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(128)
(74)
(181)
(308)
(222)
(691)
(5,327)
Balance at end of period
$17,408
$14,902
$12,867
$12,365
$11,707
$17,408
$11,707
Allowance for Loan Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$26,997
$27,398
$27,644
$27,072
$26,509
$27,072
$26,488
Provision charged to earnings
—
400
525
650
800
1,575
1,550
Charge-offs
(132)
(966)
(819)
(103)
(298)
(2,020)
(1,187)
Recoveries
149
165
48
25
61
387
221
Balance at end of period
$27,014
$26,997
$27,398
$27,644
$27,072
$27,014
$27,072
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
($44)
$947
$—
$—
$—
$903
$602
Commercial & industrial
(15)
(122)
(16)
6
(13)
(147)
(109)
Total commercial
(59)
825
(16)
6
(13)
756
493
Residential real estate
—
—
486
—
156
486
229
Home equity
17
(36)
289
48
65
318
164
Other consumer
25
12
12
24
29
73
80
Total consumer
42
(24)
301
72
94
391
244
Total
($17)
$801
$771
$78
$237
$1,633
$966
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
—
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Quarter Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$115,458
$435
1.49
%
$96,231
$493
2.03
%
$19,227
($58)
(0.54)
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
38,494
359
3.70
39,771
410
4.09
(1,277)
(51)
(0.39)
Taxable debt securities
874,770
5,817
2.64
920,910
6,318
2.72
(46,140)
(501)
(0.08)
Nontaxable debt securities
—
—
—
75
3
15.87
(75)
(3)
(15.87)
Total securities
874,770
5,817
2.64
920,985
6,321
2.72
(46,215)
(504)
(0.08)
FHLB stock
46,501
693
5.91
47,982
747
6.18
(1,481)
(54)
(0.27)
Commercial real estate
1,538,627
16,491
4.25
1,490,878
17,314
4.61
47,749
(823)
(0.36)
Commercial & industrial
576,590
6,572
4.52
584,601
6,946
4.71
(8,011)
(374)
(0.19)
Total commercial
2,115,217
23,063
4.33
2,075,479
24,260
4.64
39,738
(1,197)
(0.31)
Residential real estate
1,399,144
13,833
3.92
1,367,017
13,728
3.98
32,127
105
(0.06)
Home equity
293,029
3,254
4.41
291,058
3,615
4.93
1,971
(361)
(0.52)
Other
20,589
250
4.82
22,270
278
4.95
(1,681)
(28)
(0.13)
Total consumer
313,618
3,504
4.43
313,328
3,893
4.93
290
(389)
(0.50)
Total loans
3,827,979
40,400
4.19
3,755,824
41,881
4.42
72,155
(1,481)
(0.23)
Total interest-earning assets
4,903,202
47,704
3.86
4,860,793
49,852
4.07
42,409
(2,148)
(0.21)
Noninterest-earning assets
323,833
320,223
3,610
Total assets
$5,227,035
$5,181,016
$46,019
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$146,408
$578
1.57
%
$137,980
$649
1.87
%
$8,428
($71)
(0.30)
%
NOW accounts
489,374
82
0.07
471,302
69
0.06
18,072
13
0.01
Money market accounts
769,860
2,179
1.12
699,138
2,094
1.19
70,722
85
(0.07)
Savings accounts
365,977
68
0.07
362,142
72
0.08
3,835
(4)
(0.01)
Time deposits (in-market)
789,864
4,157
2.09
800,571
4,181
2.07
(10,707)
(24)
0.02
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
2,561,483
7,064
1.09
2,471,133
7,065
1.13
90,350
(1)
(0.04)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
392,001
2,080
2.11
475,026
2,727
2.28
(83,025)
(647)
(0.17)
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,953,484
9,144
1.23
2,946,159
9,792
1.32
7,325
(648)
(0.09)
FHLB advances
1,006,246
6,015
2.37
980,091
6,512
2.64
26,155
(497)
(0.27)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
230
4.02
22,681
245
4.29
—
(15)
(0.27)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,982,411
15,389
1.53
3,948,931
16,549
1.66
33,480
(1,160)
(0.13)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
618,406
626,408
(8,002)
Other liabilities
123,604
115,480
8,124
Shareholders' equity
502,614
490,197
12,417
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,227,035
$5,181,016
$46,019
Net interest income (FTE)
$32,315
$33,303
($988)
Interest rate spread
2.33
%
2.41
%
(0.08)
%
Net interest margin
2.61
%
2.72
%
(0.11)
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Quarter
Commercial loans
$321
$323
($2)
Nontaxable debt securities
—
2
(2)
Total
$321
$325
($4)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$85,447
$1,667
1.95
%
$53,264
$1,017
1.91
%
$32,183
$650
0.04
%
Mortgage loans for sale
30,928
1,237
4.00
28,360
1,212
4.27
2,568
25
(0.27)
Taxable debt securities
947,875
26,367
2.78
832,374
21,816
2.62
115,501
4,551
0.16
Nontaxable debt securities
450
23
5.11
1,540
78
5.06
(1,090)
(55)
0.05
Total securities
948,325
26,390
2.78
833,914
21,894
2.63
114,411
4,496
0.15
FHLB stock
47,761
2,855
5.98
43,530
2,369
5.44
4,231
486
0.54
Commercial real estate
1,481,116
68,193
4.60
1,247,068
55,239
4.43
234,048
12,954
0.17
Commercial & industrial
596,451
28,545
4.79
627,485
29,845
4.76
(31,034)
(1,300)
0.03
Total commercial
2,077,567
96,738
4.66
1,874,553
85,084
4.54
203,014
11,654
0.12
Residential real estate
1,368,824
54,932
4.01
1,296,389
51,233
3.95
72,435
3,699
0.06
Home equity
286,767
14,011
4.89
283,868
13,461
4.74
2,899
550
0.15
Other
23,153
1,137
4.91
28,661
1,402
4.89
(5,508)
(265)
0.02
Total consumer
309,920
15,148
4.89
312,529
14,863
4.76
(2,609)
285
0.13
Total loans
3,756,311
166,818
4.44
3,483,471
151,180
4.34
272,840
15,638
0.10
Total interest-earning assets
4,868,772
198,967
4.09
4,442,539
177,672
4.00
426,233
21,295
0.09
Noninterest-earning assets
300,549
239,327
61,222
Total assets
$5,169,321
$4,681,866
$487,455
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$144,836
$2,537
1.75
%
$112,792
$1,231
1.09
%
$32,044
$1,306
0.66
%
NOW accounts
469,540
310
0.07
455,823
422
0.09
13,717
(112)
(0.02)
Money market accounts
693,921
7,713
1.11
665,690
4,393
0.66
28,231
3,320
0.45
Savings accounts
365,927
272
0.07
372,269
233
0.06
(6,342)
39
0.01
Time deposits (in-market)
794,124
16,056
2.02
684,571
10,208
1.49
109,553
5,848
0.53
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
2,468,348
26,888
1.09
2,291,145
16,487
0.72
177,203
10,401
0.37
Wholesale brokered time deposits
461,862
10,213
2.21
432,205
7,688
1.78
29,657
2,525
0.43
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,930,210
37,101
1.27
2,723,350
24,175
0.89
206,860
12,926
0.38
FHLB advances
1,015,914
26,168
2.58
854,398
19,073
2.23
161,516
7,095
0.35
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
980
4.32
22,681
869
3.83
—
111
0.49
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,968,805
64,249
1.62
3,600,429
44,117
1.23
368,376
20,132
0.39
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
615,049
596,829
18,220
Other liabilities
104,463
63,102
41,361
Shareholders' equity
481,004
421,506
59,498
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,169,321
$4,681,866
$487,455
Net interest income (FTE)
$134,718
$133,555
$1,163
Interest rate spread
2.47
%
2.77
%
(0.30)
%
Net interest margin
2.77
%
3.01
%
(0.24)
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Commercial loans
$1,299
$1,248
$51
Nontaxable debt securities
5
17
(12)
Total
$1,304
$1,265
$39
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$503,492
$497,825
$484,205
$469,843
$448,184
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,218
7,448
7,684
7,923
8,162
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$432,365
$426,468
$412,612
$398,011
$376,113
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,363
17,338
17,336
17,305
17,302
Book value per share - GAAP
$29.00
$28.71
$27.93
$27.15
$25.90
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$24.90
$24.60
$23.80
$23.00
$21.74
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$432,365
$426,468
$412,612
$398,011
$376,113
Total assets, as reported
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
$5,010,766
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,218
7,448
7,684
7,923
8,162
Total tangible assets
$5,221,532
$5,127,521
$5,118,079
$5,082,897
$4,938,695
Equity to assets - GAAP
9.51
%
9.58
%
9.33
%
9.11
%
8.94
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
8.28
%
8.32
%
8.06
%
7.83
%
7.62
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$15,536
$18,814
$17,273
$17,495
$17,036
$69,118
$68,432
Total average assets, as reported
$5,227,035
$5,181,016
$5,171,562
$5,096,103
$4,840,158
$5,169,321
$4,681,866
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,330
7,562
7,800
8,040
8,278
7,681
8,642
Total average tangible assets
$5,155,796
$5,109,545
$5,099,853
$5,024,154
$4,767,971
$5,097,731
$4,609,315
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.18
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.39
%
1.40
%
1.34
%
1.46
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.36
%
1.48
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$15,502
$18,778
$17,238
$17,461
$17,004
$68,979
$68,288
Total average equity, as reported
$502,614
$490,197
$474,353
$456,241
$432,043
$481,004
$421,506
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,330
7,562
7,800
8,040
8,278
7,681
8,642
Total average tangible equity
$431,375
$418,726
$402,644
$384,292
$359,856
$409,414
$348,955
Return on average equity - GAAP
12.24
%
15.20
%
14.58
%
15.52
%
15.61
%
14.34
%
16.20
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
14.26
%
17.79
%
17.17
%
18.43
%
18.75
%
16.85
%
19.57
%