By Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

WESTERLY, R.I., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2020 net income of $21.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, reported for the first quarter of 2020.

"Washington Trust reported strong second quarter earnings, a testament to our success at executing a business continuity plan that allowed our employees to safely provide banking services and maintain a high level of personal customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "We assisted thousands of borrowers, depositors and wealth clients with their financial needs during these uncertain times and our second quarter performance demonstrated how our diversified business model enables us to generate earnings in a challenging environment.  While there is still uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic effects, we believe that Washington Trust is well-positioned with strong capital and ample sources of liquidity to handle these challenges as we move forward during this unprecedented time."

As the nation's oldest community bank, Washington Trust remains steadfast in its commitment to our employees, customers and communities.  The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to the economy and the communities we serve.  Washington Trust has responded by working with our valued customers to assist them in these difficult times by providing loan payment deferrals, participating in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA's") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and providing other accommodations.  Remote working arrangements continue for a significant portion of our workforce.  In July, we reopened our branch lobbies to customer foot traffic while adhering to and promoting social distancing guidelines.

Selected financial highlights for the second quarter of 2020 include:

  • Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 16.51% and 1.46%, respectively, compared to 9.49% and 0.89%, respectively, in the preceding quarter.
  • The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million in the second quarter, compared to $7.0 million in the preceding quarter.
  • Mortgage banking revenues hit an all-time quarterly high, totaling $14.9 million for the second quarter, up by $8.8 million, or 144%, from the preceding quarter.
  • Residential mortgage loan originations for portfolio or sale amounted to a quarterly record of $426 million in the second quarter of 2020, up by $134 million, or 46%, from the preceding quarter.
  • Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $557 million, or 15%, from a year ago.
  • Total in-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $3.6 billion, up by $299 million, or 9%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $551 million, or 18%, from a year ago.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, down by $1.7 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2020.  The net interest margin was 2.31% for the second quarter, down by 30 basis points from 2.61% reported in the preceding quarter.

Significant linked quarter changes included:

  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $357 million, with increases of $261 million in average loans and $74 million in average cash and short-term investments balances.  The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 3.18%, down by 58 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
  • Growth in average loans included an increase of $138 million in average balances of PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA.  The yield on PPP loans for the second quarter was 2.65%, which included the net amortization of deferred lender processing fees and deferred labor costs associated with the loan originations.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $208 million, with increases of $115 million in average wholesale funding balances and $94 million in average in-market deposits.  Wholesale funding balances consist of wholesale brokered time deposits and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.08%, down by 33 basis points from the preceding quarter, due to lower market interest rates.
  • Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased by $134 million from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, up by $6.4 million, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2020.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, up by $8.8 million, or 144%, from the first quarter of 2020, with increases in both realized and unrealized gains associated with mortgage banking activities. Net realized gains increased on a linked quarter basis due to increases in sales volume and sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market hit an all-time quarterly high of $305 million in the second quarter of 2020, up by $143 million, or 88%, from the preceding quarter. Net unrealized gains also increased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting growth in the mortgage pipeline and a corresponding increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of June 30, 2020.
  • Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, down by $84 thousand, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. This included a decrease in asset-based revenues of $199 thousand, or 2%, correlating to the linked quarter decline in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"). The decrease in asset-based revenues was partially offset by an increase in transaction-based revenues of $115 thousand, or 34%.
  • Wealth management AUA amounted to $6.1 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $801 million, or 15%, from March 31, 2020. The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $671.6 million and net client asset inflows of $129.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of AUA for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by approximately $157 million, or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
  • Loan related derivative income was $99 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, down by $2.4 million, or 96%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
  • Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $791 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, up by $227 thousand, or 40%, from the preceding quarter. Included in the second quarter was a $229 thousand non-taxable gain due to the receipt of life insurance proceeds.

Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses totaled $28.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, down by $2.0 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2020.  The linked quarter comparison of noninterest expenses was impacted by the following item:

  • In the first quarter of 2020, a contingency reserve of approximately $800 thousand, largely due to a potential loss associated with counterfeit checks drawn on a commercial customer's account, was included in other noninterest expenses. This matter was resolved in the second quarter of 2020 and resulted in a reduction of $170 thousand from the previously established reserve, which was recognized as a reduction of other noninterest expenses in the second quarter of 2020.

Excluding the impact of the aforementioned item, noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by approximately$1.0 million, or 3%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest noninterest expense, amounted to $19.5 million, which was essentially flat compared to preceding quarter. Volume-related increases in mortgage commission expense were essentially offset with higher deferred labor (contra-expense) largely associated with PPP loan originations in the second quarter.
  • Outsourced services expense was down by $216 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to lower volume-related third party processing costs associated with customer loan related derivative transactions.
  • FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $252 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to growth in average assets.
  • The remaining decline in noninterest expenses reflects modest decreases across a variety of other noninterest expense categories. These categories included net occupancy, employee travel and entertainment and office supplies, which declined due to remote working conditions. Declines in other expense categories such as advertising and promotion and corporate sponsorships were timing-related.

Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, up by $2.4 million from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income.  The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 20.9%, unchanged from the preceding quarter.  Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2020 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.0%.

Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $938 million at June 30, 2020, up by $21 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2020, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities.  This increase was partially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities, calls and maturities of debt securities, as well as a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities.  Second quarter 2020 purchases totaled $132 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.88%.  Securities represented 16% of total assets at both June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

Loans
Total loans stood at $4.3 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5% from the end of the preceding quarter.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Commercial loans increased by $210 million, or 9%, from March 31, 2020, with a net increase of $197 million in the commercial and industrial portfolio and a net increase of $13 million in the commercial real estate portfolio. Loan growth was due to the origination of PPP loans. As of June 30, 2020, there were 1,690 PPP loans with a carrying value of $212 million included in the commercial and industrial portfolio.
  • Residential real estate loans decreased by $2 million from March 31, 2020.
  • The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $11 million from the balance at March 31, 2020.

Washington Trust continues to work with and support our customers experiencing financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Depending on the demonstrated need of the borrower, Washington Trust has provided loan payment deferrals for up to six months.  As of June 30, 2020, we have executed 583 short-term deferments on loan balances of $652 million, which represented 15% of total loan balances as of June 30, 2020.  In accordance with regulatory guidance and GAAP, eligible short-term deferments are not required to be classified as troubled debt restructured loans and will not be reported as past due provided that they are performing in accordance with the modified terms.  See additional discussion under the Asset Quality section below.

Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $4.1 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $395 million, or 11%, from the end of the preceding quarter.  Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $97 million, or 22%, from March 31, 2020.  Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at June 30, 2020 were up by $299 million, or 9%, from the end of the preceding quarter, largely due to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances and NOW account balances.  Growth included PPP loan fundings made into customer accounts at Washington Trust.  These funds are expected to decrease as customers use them for business needs.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020, down by $193 million from March 31, 2020.

In June 2020, Washington Trust began participating in the Federal Reserve's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), which extends credit to depository institutions with a term of up to two years at a fixed interest rate of 0.35%.  Only PPP loans can be pledged as collateral to access the facility.  As of June 30, 2020, PPPLF borrowings amounted to $39 million.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets amounted to $16.0 million at June 30, 2020, down by $1.9 million from the end of the preceding quarter. This decline reflected a $1.9 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, largely in the residential real estate portfolio.  At of June 30, 2020 there were no properties held in OREO.

Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $16.0 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $17.9 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at March 31, 2020.  Total past due loans amounted to $14.7 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $16.5 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2020.  Total troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans amounted to $6.5 million as of June 30, 2020, up by $5.6 million from March 31, 2020 due to 12 short-term deferments on loans that were delinquent before the pandemic and did not qualify for TDR regulatory relief.  Approximately 80% of TDR balances at June 30, 2020 were in the residential and consumer loan portfolios.  Given the continued uncertain impact to the economy of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington Trust continues to actively monitor asset quality as the potential exists for adverse events to impact asset quality trends.

In the second quarter of 2020, a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million was charged to earnings, compared to a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million in the preceding quarter.  The second quarter of 2020 provision for credit losses reflects management's assessment of loss exposure, including continued uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic effects.

In the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs of $308 thousand were recognized, compared to $623 thousand in the preceding quarter.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.4 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $39.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2020.  The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $520.2 million at June 30, 2020, up by $11.6 million from March 31, 2020.  This increase included net income of $21.0 million, which was partially offset by $8.9 million in dividend declarations.

Capital levels at June 30, 2020 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.78% at June 30, 2020, compared to 12.42% at March 31, 2020.

Book value per share amounted to $30.14 at June 30, 2020, compared to $29.48 at March 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The dividend was paid on July 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2020.

Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).  Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-888-243-4451.  An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the Replay PIN Number 10146147; the audio replay will be available through August 4, 2020.  Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's web site, http://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2020.

Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company.  Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies.  Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.  The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.  Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements".  We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees.  You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.  You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control.  These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in local, regional, national or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries, financial capital markets and the customers and communities we serve; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, including increased unemployment, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectibility, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on  Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)








Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Assets:






Cash and due from banks

$215,601


$178,678


$132,193


$141,768


$115,904


Short-term investments

7,739


6,591


6,262


4,336


3,910


Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

43,997


49,751


27,833


44,657


39,996


Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

938,446


917,392


899,490


887,020


969,168


Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

50,017


53,576


50,853


45,030


49,759


Loans:






Total loans

4,287,641


4,090,396


3,892,999


3,778,106


3,730,339


Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

41,441


39,665


27,014


26,997


27,398


Net loans

4,246,200


4,050,731


3,865,985


3,751,109


3,702,941


Premises and equipment, net

28,067


28,543


28,700


29,293


29,302


Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,022


26,098


26,792


27,500


28,174


Investment in bank-owned life insurance

83,056


83,053


82,490


81,920


81,351


Goodwill

63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,759


6,988


7,218


7,448


7,684


Other assets

166,147


155,669


100,934


114,888


97,574


Total assets

$5,876,960


$5,620,979


$5,292,659


$5,198,878


$5,189,672


Liabilities:






Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$815,770


$622,893


$609,924


$619,839


$587,326


Interest-bearing deposits

3,285,666


3,083,421


2,888,958


2,966,314


2,917,296


Total deposits

4,101,436


3,706,314


3,498,882


3,586,153


3,504,622


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,005,051


1,198,534


1,141,464


956,786


1,060,960


Junior subordinated debentures

22,681


22,681


22,681


22,681


22,681


Operating lease liabilities

29,125


28,184


28,861


29,541


30,210


Other liabilities

198,504


156,669


97,279


105,892


86,994


Total liabilities

5,356,797


5,112,382


4,789,167


4,701,053


4,705,467


Shareholders' Equity:






Common stock

1,085


1,085


1,085


1,084


1,083


Paid-in capital

123,684


123,167


123,281


121,900


121,115


Retained earnings

399,386


387,243


390,363


383,765


373,873


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(462)


929


(11,237)


(8,924)


(11,866)


Treasury stock, at cost

(3,530)


(3,827)





Total shareholders' equity

520,163


508,597


503,492


497,825


484,205


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$5,876,960


$5,620,979


$5,292,659


$5,198,878


$5,189,672


 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019


Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans

$36,005


$40,008


$40,079


$41,558


$42,138



$76,013


$83,882


Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

440


285


359


410


288



725


468


Taxable interest on debt securities

5,477


5,834


5,817


6,318


7,006



11,311


14,232


Nontaxable interest on debt securities




1


8




17


Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

654


640


693


747


720



1,294


1,415


Other interest income

36


349


435


493


399



385


739


Total interest and dividend income

42,612


47,116


47,383


49,527


50,559



89,728


100,753


Interest expense:









Deposits

7,112


8,536


9,144


9,792


9,469



15,648


18,165


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,382


5,765


6,015


6,512


6,980



10,147


13,641


Junior subordinated debentures

171


213


230


245


252



384


505


Other interest expense

2







2



Total interest expense

11,667


14,514


15,389


16,549


16,701



26,181


32,311


Net interest income

30,945


32,602


31,994


32,978


33,858



63,547


68,442


Provision for credit losses

2,200


7,036



400


525



9,236


1,175


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

28,745


25,566


31,994


32,578


33,333



54,311


67,267


Noninterest income:









Wealth management revenues

8,605


8,689


8,894


9,153


9,549



17,294


18,801


Mortgage banking revenues

14,851


6,096


3,669


4,840


3,640



20,947


6,286


Card interchange fees

1,031


947


1,100


1,099


1,018



1,978


2,015


Service charges on deposit accounts

517


860


941


939


929



1,377


1,804


Loan related derivative income

99


2,455


1,116


1,407


746



2,554


1,470


Income from bank-owned life insurance

791


564


570


569


566



1,355


1,215


Net realized gains (losses) on securities



27



(80)




(80)


Other income

426


316


301


335


385



742


609


Total noninterest income

26,320


19,927


16,618


18,342


16,753



46,247


32,120


Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

19,464


19,468


18,374


18,332


18,436



38,932


36,055


Outsourced services

2,784


3,000


2,752


2,722


2,518



5,784


5,124


Net occupancy

1,909


2,019


1,986


1,933


1,904



3,928


3,902


Equipment

895


977


996


1,046


1,028



1,872


2,039


Legal, audit and professional fees

659


822


692


645


664



1,481


1,198


FDIC deposit insurance costs

674


422


109


(460)


540



1,096


969


Advertising and promotion

186


259


402


368


525



445


764


Amortization of intangibles

230


230


229


236


239



460


478


Other expenses

1,677


3,256


3,215


2,048


2,297



4,933


4,586


Total noninterest expense

28,478


30,453


28,755


26,870


28,151



58,931


55,115


Income before income taxes

26,587


15,040


19,857


24,050


21,935



41,627


44,272


Income tax expense

5,547


3,139


4,321


5,236


4,662



8,686


9,504


Net income

$21,040


$11,901


$15,536


$18,814


$17,273



$32,941


$34,768











Net income available to common shareholders

$21,000


$11,869


$15,502


$18,778


$17,238



$32,869


$34,699











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









  Basic

17,257


17,345


17,351


17,338


17,330



17,301


17,317


  Diluted

17,292


17,441


17,436


17,414


17,405



17,377


17,403


Earnings per common share:









  Basic

$1.22


$0.68


$0.89


$1.08


$0.99



$1.90


$2.00


  Diluted

$1.21


$0.68


$0.89


$1.08


$0.99



$1.89


$1.99











Cash dividends declared per share

$0.51


$0.51


$0.51


$0.51


$0.51



$1.02


$0.98


 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,
2019

Jun 30,
2019

Share and Equity Related Data:






Book value per share

$30.14


$29.48


$29.00


$28.71


$27.93


Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)

$26.04


$25.37


$24.90


$24.60


$23.80


Market value per share

$32.75


$36.56


$53.79


$48.31


$52.18


Shares issued at end of period

17,363


17,363


17,363


17,338


17,336


Shares outstanding at end of period

17,260


17,252


17,363


17,338


17,336








Capital Ratios (2):






Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.95

%

11.62

%

12.23

%

12.21

%

12.06

%

Total risk-based capital

12.78

%

12.42

%

12.94

%

12.94

%

12.80

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.42

%

8.77

%

9.04

%

8.97

%

8.76

%

Common equity tier 1

11.40

%

11.08

%

11.65

%

11.62

%

11.46

%







Balance Sheet Ratios:






Equity to assets

8.85

%

9.05

%

9.51

%

9.58

%

9.33

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.74

%

7.89

%

8.28

%

8.32

%

8.06

%

Loans to deposits (3)

104.6

%

110.6

%

111.3

%

105.8

%

106.8

%


























For the Six Months
Ended


For the Three Months Ended



Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019


Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

Performance Ratios (4):









Net interest margin (5)

2.31

%

2.61

%

2.61

%

2.72

%

2.81

%


2.46

%

2.87

%

Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)

1.46

%

0.89

%

1.18

%

1.44

%

1.34

%


1.18

%

1.37

%

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

1.48

%

0.90

%

1.20

%

1.46

%

1.36

%


1.20

%

1.39

%

Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)

16.51

%

9.49

%

12.24

%

15.20

%

14.58

%


13.03

%

15.04

%

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)

19.15

%

11.05

%

14.26

%

17.79

%

17.17

%


15.14

%

17.78

%

Efficiency ratio (6)

49.7

%

58.0

%

59.2

%

52.4

%

55.6

%


53.7

%

54.8

%



(1)

See the section labeled "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)

Estimated for June 30, 2020 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)

Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)

Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019


Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

Wealth Management Results









Wealth Management Revenues:









Asset-based revenues

$8,156


$8,355


$8,731


$9,013


$9,141



$16,511


$18,062


Transaction-based revenues

449


334


163


140


408



783


739


Total wealth management revenues

$8,605


$8,689


$8,894


$9,153


$9,549



$17,294


$18,801











Assets Under Administration (AUA):









Balance at beginning of period

$5,337,733


$6,235,801


$6,126,327


$6,478,890


$6,350,128



$6,235,801


$5,910,814


Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income

671,602


(772,735)


310,766


66,514


222,489



(101,133)


742,546


Net client asset inflows (outflows)

129,510


(125,333)


(243,175)


(419,077)


(93,727)



4,177


(174,470)


Other (1)



41,883







Balance at end of period

$6,138,845


$5,337,733


$6,235,801


$6,126,327


$6,478,890



$6,138,845


$6,478,890











Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

90%

89%

90%

90%

91%


90%

91%










Mortgage Banking Results









Mortgage Banking Revenues:









Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)

$10,646


$3,688


$4,608


$4,509


$2,924



$14,334


$4,861


Unrealized gains (losses), net (3)

4,415


2,325


(1,025)


243


599



6,740


1,136


Loan servicing fee income, net (4)

(210)


83


86


88


117



(127)


289


Total mortgage banking revenues

$14,851


$6,096


$3,669


$4,840


$3,640



$20,947


$6,286











Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:









Originations for retention in portfolio

$126,894


$108,498


$120,882


$105,075


$69,736



$235,392


$121,433


Originations for sale to secondary market (5)

299,321


183,222


160,175


189,979


162,123



482,543


247,949


Total mortgage loan originations

$426,215


$291,720


$281,057


$295,054


$231,859



$717,935


$369,382











Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:









Sold with servicing rights retained

$246,945


$44,498


$42,612


$25,766


$18,292



$291,443


$27,782


Sold with servicing rights released (5)

58,279


117,693


134,091


159,210


119,122



175,972


201,711


Total mortgage loans sold

$305,224


$162,191


$176,703


$184,976


$137,414



$467,415


$229,493




(1)

Represents the classification of certain non-fee generating assets as AUA due to a reporting change in the fourth quarter of 2019.

(2)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(4)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(5)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Loans:






Commercial real estate (1)

$1,630,998


$1,618,020


$1,547,572


$1,517,320


$1,482,836


Commercial & industrial

852,445


655,157


585,289


566,426


583,873


Total commercial

2,483,443


2,273,177


2,132,861


2,083,746


2,066,709








Residential real estate (2)

1,508,223


1,510,472


1,449,090


1,378,518


1,352,113








Home equity

277,632


287,134


290,874


294,250


288,078


Other

18,343


19,613


20,174


21,592


23,439


Total consumer

295,975


306,747


311,048


315,842


311,517


Total loans

$4,287,641


$4,090,396


$3,892,999


$3,778,106


$3,730,339




(1)

Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans.  Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2)

Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

 


June 30, 2020


Outstanding Balance


Deferments


Count

Balance

% of Total


Count

Balance

% of
Outstanding
Balance

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:








Multi-family dwelling

141


$526,009


32

%


20


$34,318


7

%

Retail

133


327,139


20



43


124,071


38


Office

76


288,671


18



15


74,099


26


Hospitality

40


144,988


9



31


117,665


81


Healthcare

16


120,181


7



5


64,326


54


Industrial and warehouse

26


96,549


6






Commercial mixed use

21


41,892


3



6


3,089


7


Other

44


85,569


5



12


29,838


35


Total commercial real estate loans

497


$1,630,998


100

%


132


$447,406


27

%









Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:








Healthcare and social assistance

262


$188,725


22

%


6


$15,384


8

%

Manufacturing

152


91,364


11



4


2,505


3


Educational services

59


73,172


9



4


7,329


10


Owner occupied and other real estate

278


71,516


8



21


5,128


7


Retail

206


67,461


8



5


2,693


4


Professional, scientific and technical

270


48,452


6



1


41



Accommodation and food services

278


45,257


5



18


12,252


27


Finance and insurance

106


38,213


4






Entertainment and recreation

94


35,626


4



11


13,045


37


Transportation and warehousing

46


30,208


4



5


1,414


5


Information

34


29,575


3






Public administration

25


23,534


3



1


98



Other

764


109,342


13



24


14,533


13


Total commercial & industrial loans

2,574


$852,445


100

%


100


$74,422


9

%

 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)








June 30, 2020


December 31, 2019


Balance

% of Total


Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:






Connecticut

$639,961


39

%


$616,484


40

%

Massachusetts

492,703


30



458,029


30


Rhode Island

420,197


26



394,929


25


Subtotal

1,552,861


95



1,469,442


95


All other states

78,137


5



78,130


5


Total commercial real estate loans

$1,630,998


100

%


$1,547,572


100

%







Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:






Massachusetts

$1,006,616


67

%


$932,726


64

%

Rhode Island

349,143


23



356,392


25


Connecticut

131,856


9



140,574


10


Subtotal

1,487,615


99



1,429,692


99


All other states

20,608


1



19,398


1


Total residential real estate loans

$1,508,223


100

%


$1,449,090


100

%


Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$815,770


$622,893


$609,924


$619,839


$587,326


Interest-bearing demand deposits

158,343


178,391


159,938


152,200


128,355


NOW accounts

617,792


528,650


520,295


478,462


484,615


Money market accounts

834,954


784,893


765,899


749,122


654,719


Savings accounts

417,195


382,509


373,503


362,868


365,069


Time deposits (in-market)

728,801


776,992


784,481


792,941


801,501


In-market deposits

3,572,855


3,274,328


3,214,040


3,155,432


3,021,585


Wholesale brokered time deposits

528,581


431,986


284,842


430,721


483,037


Total deposits

$4,101,436


$3,706,314


$3,498,882


$3,586,153


$3,504,622


 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.27

%

0.32

%

0.35

%

0.37

%

0.29

%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.37

%

0.44

%

0.45

%

0.39

%

0.34

%

Total past due loans to total loans

0.34

%

0.40

%

0.40

%

0.38

%

0.48

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

258.73

%

221.37

%

155.18

%

181.16

%

212.93

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.97

%

0.97

%

0.69

%

0.71

%

0.73

%







Nonperforming Assets:






Commercial real estate

$431


$450


$603


$684


$926


Commercial & industrial


290


657




Total commercial

431


740


1,260


684


926


Residential real estate

13,850


15,423


14,297


12,531


10,610


Home equity

1,648


1,667


1,763


1,599


1,243


Other consumer

88


88


88


88


88


Total consumer

1,736


1,755


1,851


1,687


1,331


Total nonaccrual loans

16,017


17,918


17,408


14,902


12,867


Other real estate owned


28


1,109


4,142


2,142


Total nonperforming assets

$16,017


$17,946


$18,517


$19,044


$15,009








Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):






Commercial real estate

$431


$1,275


$1,433


$684


$3,670


Commercial & industrial

3


310


1


1


1


Total commercial

434


1,585


1,434


685


3,671


Residential real estate

12,499


12,293


11,429


11,599


11,237


Home equity

1,633


2,482


2,696


1,973


2,904


Other consumer

106


115


130


99


102


Total consumer

1,739


2,597


2,826


2,072


3,006


Total past due loans

$14,672


$16,475


$15,689


$14,356


$17,914








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$—


$—


$—


$—


$—


Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$10,553


$11,385


$11,477


$9,797


$8,581


 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries




CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA




(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019


Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:









Balance at beginning of period

$17,918


$17,408


$14,902


$12,867


$12,365



$17,408


$11,707


Additions to nonaccrual status

237


1,729


2,766


5,672


1,620



1,966


3,544


Loans returned to accruing status

(154)


(393)



(597)


(118)



(547)


(973)


Loans charged-off

(325)


(635)


(132)


(966)


(819)



(960)


(922)


Loans transferred to other real estate owned


(28)



(2,000)




(28)



Payments, payoffs and other changes

(1,659)


(163)


(128)


(74)


(181)



(1,822)


(489)


Balance at end of period

$16,017


$17,918


$17,408


$14,902


$12,867



$16,017


$12,867











Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:









Balance at beginning of period

$39,665


$27,014


$26,997


$27,398


$27,644



$27,014


$27,072


Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)


6,501






6,501



Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

2,084


6,773



400


525



8,857


1,175


Charge-offs

(326)


(635)


(132)


(966)


(819)



(961)


(922)


Recoveries

18


12


149


165


48



30


73


Balance at end of period

$41,441


$39,665


$27,014


$26,997


$27,398



$41,441


$27,398











Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:








Balance at beginning of period

$2,039


$293


$317


$302


$242



$293


$289


Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)


1,483






1,483



Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (2)

116


263


(24)


15


60



379


13


Balance at end of period (3)

$2,155


$2,039


$293


$317


$302



$2,155


$302


(1)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income for the three months ended March 31, 2020.  For periods prior to 2020, included in other noninterest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(3)

Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

 


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019


Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):









Commercial real estate

$19


$153


($44)


$947


$—



$172


$—


Commercial & industrial

284


290


(15)


(122)


(16)



574


(10)


Total commercial

303


443


(59)


825


(16)



746


(10)


Residential real estate





486




486


Home equity

(5)


172


17


(36)


289



167


337


Other consumer

10


8


25


12


12



18


36


Total consumer

5


180


42


(24)


301



185


373


Total

$308


$623


($17)


$801


$771



$931


$849











Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.03

%

0.06

%

%

0.08

%

0.08

%


0.04

%

0.05

%

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information.  Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit.  Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations.  Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


Quarter Change


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Assets:












Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments

$187,306


$36


0.08

%


$113,344


$349


1.24

%


$73,962


($313)


(1.16)

%

Mortgage loans held for sale

53,443


440


3.31



31,087


285


3.69



22,356


155


(0.38)


Taxable debt securities

904,792


5,477


2.43



905,293


5,833


2.59



(501)


(356)


(0.16)


FHLB stock

51,967


654


5.06



51,962


640


4.95



5


14


0.11


Commercial real estate

1,635,431


12,580


3.09



1,582,956


16,097


4.09



52,475


(3,517)


(1.00)


Commercial & industrial

791,672


6,739


3.42



607,499


6,556


4.34



184,173


183


(0.92)


Total commercial

2,427,103


19,319


3.20



2,190,455


22,653


4.16



236,648


(3,334)


(0.96)


Residential real estate

1,497,665


14,330


3.85



1,469,282


14,283


3.91



28,383


47


(0.06)


Home equity

282,470


2,382


3.39



285,832


3,101


4.36



(3,362)


(719)


(0.97)


Other

18,956


229


4.86



19,855


249


5.04



(899)


(20)


(0.18)


Total consumer

301,426


2,611


3.48



305,687


3,350


4.41



(4,261)


(739)


(0.93)


Total loans

4,226,194


36,260


3.45



3,965,424


40,286


4.09



260,770


(4,026)


(0.64)


Total interest-earning assets

5,423,702


42,867


3.18



5,067,110


47,393


3.76



356,592


(4,526)


(0.58)


Noninterest-earning assets

365,990





327,838





38,152




Total assets

$5,789,692





$5,394,948





$394,744




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing demand deposits

$162,388


$142


0.35

%


$155,416


$500


1.29

%


$6,972


($358)


(0.94)

%

NOW accounts

570,739


84


0.06



505,282


69


0.05



65,457


15


0.01


Money market accounts

821,063


1,370


0.67



795,268


2,092


1.06



25,795


(722)


(0.39)


Savings accounts

403,286


67


0.07



374,374


62


0.07



28,912


5



Time deposits (in-market)

746,750


3,507


1.89



780,355


4,049


2.09



(33,605)


(542)


(0.20)


Total interest-bearing in-market deposits

2,704,226


5,170


0.77



2,610,695


6,772


1.04



93,531


(1,602)


(0.27)


Wholesale brokered time deposits

559,822


1,942


1.40



391,822


1,764


1.81



168,000


178


(0.41)


Total interest-bearing deposits

3,264,048


7,112


0.88



3,002,517


8,536


1.14



261,531


(1,424)


(0.26)


FHLB advances

1,068,034


4,382


1.65



1,123,754


5,765


2.06



(55,720)


(1,383)


(0.41)


Junior subordinated debentures

22,681


171


3.03



22,681


213


3.78




(42)


(0.75)


Other borrowings

2,565


2


0.31







2,565


2


0.31


Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,357,328


11,667


1.08



4,148,952


14,514


1.41



208,376


(2,847)


(0.33)


Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

745,050





610,872





134,178




Other liabilities

175,563





132,000





43,563




Shareholders' equity

511,751





503,124





8,627




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$5,789,692





$5,394,948





$394,744




Net interest income (FTE)


$31,200





$32,879





($1,679)



Interest rate spread



2.10

%




2.35

%




(0.25)

%

Net interest margin



2.31

%




2.61

%




(0.30)

%

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Quarter
Change

Commercial loans

$254


$278


($24)


Total

$254


$278


($24)


 











Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Change


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

 Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

 Rate


Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments

$150,325


$385


0.52

%

$64,713


$739


2.30

%

$85,612


($354)


(1.78)

%

Mortgage loans for sale

42,265


725


3.45


22,588


468


4.18


19,677


257


(0.73)


Taxable debt securities

905,043


11,311


2.51


998,738


14,232


2.87


(93,695)


(2,921)


(0.36)


Nontaxable debt securities




870


21


4.87


(870)


(21)


(4.87)


Total securities

905,043


11,311


2.51


999,608


14,253


2.88


(94,565)


(2,942)


(0.37)


FHLB stock

51,964


1,294


5.01


48,288


1,415


5.91


3,676


(121)


(0.90)


Commercial mortgages










Construction & development










Commercial real estate

1,609,193


28,677


3.58


1,446,923


34,388


4.79


162,270


(5,711)


(1.21)


Commercial & industrial

699,586


13,294


3.82


612,568


15,026


4.95


87,018


(1,732)


(1.13)


Total commercial

2,308,779


41,971


3.66


2,059,491


49,414


4.84


249,288


(7,443)


(1.18)


Residential real estate

1,483,473


28,613


3.88


1,354,330


27,371


4.08


129,143


1,242


(0.20)


Home equity

284,151


5,483


3.88


281,404


7,142


5.12


2,747


(1,659)


(1.24)


Other

19,406


478


4.95


24,905


609


4.93


(5,499)


(131)


0.02


Total consumer

303,557


5,961


3.95


306,309


7,751


5.10


(2,752)


(1,790)


(1.15)


Total loans

4,095,809


76,545


3.76


3,720,130


84,536


4.58


375,679


(7,991)


(0.82)


Total interest-earning assets

5,245,406


90,260


3.46


4,855,327


101,411


4.21


390,079


(11,151)


(0.75)


Noninterest-earning assets

346,914




278,714




68,200




Total assets

$5,592,320




$5,134,041




$458,279




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits

$158,902


$642


0.81

%

$147,522


$1,311


1.79

%

$11,380


($669)


(0.98)

%

NOW accounts

538,010


154


0.06


458,563


159


0.07


79,447


(5)


(0.01)


Money market accounts

808,166


3,462


0.86


652,671


3,440


1.06


155,495


22


(0.20)


Savings accounts

388,831


128


0.07


367,826


131


0.07


21,005


(3)



Time deposits (in-market)

763,552


7,556


1.99


793,012


7,719


1.96


(29,460)


(163)


0.03


Total interest-bearing in-market deposits

2,657,461


11,942


0.90


2,419,594


12,760


1.06


237,867


(818)


(0.16)


Wholesale brokered time deposits

475,822


3,706


1.57


490,680


5,405


2.22


(14,858)


(1,699)


(0.65)


Total interest-bearing deposits

3,133,283


15,648


1.00


2,910,274


18,165


1.26


223,009


(2,517)


(0.26)


FHLB advances

1,095,894


10,147


1.86


1,039,037


13,641


2.65


56,857


(3,494)


(0.79)


Junior subordinated debentures

22,681


384


3.40


22,681


505


4.49



(121)


(1.09)


Other borrowings

1,282


2


0.31





1,282


2


0.31


Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,253,140


26,181


1.24


3,971,992


32,311


1.64


281,148


(6,130)


(0.40)


Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

677,961




607,569




70,392




Other liabilities

153,781




89,133




64,648




Shareholders' equity

507,438




465,347




42,091




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$5,592,320




$5,134,041




$458,279




Net interest income (FTE)


$64,079




$69,100




($5,021)



Interest rate spread



2.22

%



2.57

%



(0.35)

%

Net interest margin



2.46

%



2.87

%



(0.41)

%

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2019

Change

Commercial loans

$532


$654


($122)


Nontaxable debt securities


4


(4)


Total

$532


$658


($126)


 

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Tangible Book Value per Share:






Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$520,163


$508,597


$503,492


$497,825


$484,205


Less:






Goodwill

63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,759


6,988


7,218


7,448


7,684


Total tangible shareholders' equity

$449,495


$437,700


$432,365


$426,468


$412,612








Shares outstanding, as reported

17,260


17,252


17,363


17,338


17,336








Book value per share - GAAP

$30.14


$29.48


$29.00


$28.71


$27.93


Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP

$26.04


$25.37


$24.90


$24.60


$23.80








Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:






Total tangible shareholders' equity

$449,495


$437,700


$432,365


$426,468


$412,612








Total assets, as reported

$5,876,960


$5,620,979


$5,292,659


$5,198,878


$5,189,672


Less:






Goodwill

63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,759


6,988


7,218


7,448


7,684


Total tangible assets

$5,806,292


$5,550,082


$5,221,532


$5,127,521


$5,118,079








Equity to assets - GAAP

8.85

%

9.05

%

9.51

%

9.58

%

9.33

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP

7.74

%

7.89

%

8.28

%

8.32

%

8.06

%
























For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019


Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

Return on Average Tangible Assets:









Net income, as reported

$21,040


$11,901


$15,536


$18,814


$17,273



$32,941


$34,768











Total average assets, as reported

$5,789,692


$5,394,948


$5,227,035


$5,181,016


$5,171,562



$5,592,320


$5,134,041


Less average balances of:









Goodwill

63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909



63,909


63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,871


7,100


7,330


7,562


7,800



6,985


7,919


Total average tangible assets

$5,718,912


$5,323,939


$5,155,796


$5,109,545


$5,099,853



$5,521,426


$5,062,213











Return on average assets - GAAP

1.46

%

0.89

%

1.18

%

1.44

%

1.34

%


1.18

%

1.37

%

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP

1.48

%

0.90

%

1.20

%

1.46

%

1.36

%


1.20

%

1.39

%










Return on Average Tangible Equity:









Net income available to common shareholders, as reported

$21,000


$11,869


$15,502


$18,778


$17,238



$32,869


$34,699











Total average equity, as reported

$511,751


$503,124


$502,614


$490,197


$474,353



$507,438


$465,347


Less average balances of:









Goodwill

63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909


63,909



63,909


63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,871


7,100


7,330


7,562


7,800



6,985


7,919


Total average tangible equity

$440,971


$432,115


$431,375


$418,726


$402,644



$436,544


$393,519











Return on average equity - GAAP

16.51

%

9.49

%

12.24

%

15.20

%

14.58

%


13.03

%

15.04

%

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP

19.15

%

11.05

%

14.26

%

17.79

%

17.17

%


15.14

%

17.78

%

Category: Earnings

