WESTERLY, R.I., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2020 net income of $21.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, reported for the first quarter of 2020.
"Washington Trust reported strong second quarter earnings, a testament to our success at executing a business continuity plan that allowed our employees to safely provide banking services and maintain a high level of personal customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We assisted thousands of borrowers, depositors and wealth clients with their financial needs during these uncertain times and our second quarter performance demonstrated how our diversified business model enables us to generate earnings in a challenging environment. While there is still uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic effects, we believe that Washington Trust is well-positioned with strong capital and ample sources of liquidity to handle these challenges as we move forward during this unprecedented time."
As the nation's oldest community bank, Washington Trust remains steadfast in its commitment to our employees, customers and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to the economy and the communities we serve. Washington Trust has responded by working with our valued customers to assist them in these difficult times by providing loan payment deferrals, participating in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA's") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and providing other accommodations. Remote working arrangements continue for a significant portion of our workforce. In July, we reopened our branch lobbies to customer foot traffic while adhering to and promoting social distancing guidelines.
Selected financial highlights for the second quarter of 2020 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 16.51% and 1.46%, respectively, compared to 9.49% and 0.89%, respectively, in the preceding quarter.
- The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million in the second quarter, compared to $7.0 million in the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues hit an all-time quarterly high, totaling $14.9 million for the second quarter, up by $8.8 million, or 144%, from the preceding quarter.
- Residential mortgage loan originations for portfolio or sale amounted to a quarterly record of $426 million in the second quarter of 2020, up by $134 million, or 46%, from the preceding quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $557 million, or 15%, from a year ago.
- Total in-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $3.6 billion, up by $299 million, or 9%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $551 million, or 18%, from a year ago.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, down by $1.7 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.31% for the second quarter, down by 30 basis points from 2.61% reported in the preceding quarter.
Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $357 million, with increases of $261 million in average loans and $74 million in average cash and short-term investments balances. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 3.18%, down by 58 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
- Growth in average loans included an increase of $138 million in average balances of PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. The yield on PPP loans for the second quarter was 2.65%, which included the net amortization of deferred lender processing fees and deferred labor costs associated with the loan originations.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $208 million, with increases of $115 million in average wholesale funding balances and $94 million in average in-market deposits. Wholesale funding balances consist of wholesale brokered time deposits and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.08%, down by 33 basis points from the preceding quarter, due to lower market interest rates.
- Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased by $134 million from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, up by $6.4 million, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2020. Linked quarter changes included:
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, up by $8.8 million, or 144%, from the first quarter of 2020, with increases in both realized and unrealized gains associated with mortgage banking activities. Net realized gains increased on a linked quarter basis due to increases in sales volume and sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market hit an all-time quarterly high of $305 million in the second quarter of 2020, up by $143 million, or 88%, from the preceding quarter. Net unrealized gains also increased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting growth in the mortgage pipeline and a corresponding increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of June 30, 2020.
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, down by $84 thousand, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. This included a decrease in asset-based revenues of $199 thousand, or 2%, correlating to the linked quarter decline in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"). The decrease in asset-based revenues was partially offset by an increase in transaction-based revenues of $115 thousand, or 34%.
- Wealth management AUA amounted to $6.1 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $801 million, or 15%, from March 31, 2020. The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $671.6 million and net client asset inflows of $129.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of AUA for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by approximately $157 million, or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income was $99 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, down by $2.4 million, or 96%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
- Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $791 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, up by $227 thousand, or 40%, from the preceding quarter. Included in the second quarter was a $229 thousand non-taxable gain due to the receipt of life insurance proceeds.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses totaled $28.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, down by $2.0 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter comparison of noninterest expenses was impacted by the following item:
- In the first quarter of 2020, a contingency reserve of approximately $800 thousand, largely due to a potential loss associated with counterfeit checks drawn on a commercial customer's account, was included in other noninterest expenses. This matter was resolved in the second quarter of 2020 and resulted in a reduction of $170 thousand from the previously established reserve, which was recognized as a reduction of other noninterest expenses in the second quarter of 2020.
Excluding the impact of the aforementioned item, noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by approximately$1.0 million, or 3%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest noninterest expense, amounted to $19.5 million, which was essentially flat compared to preceding quarter. Volume-related increases in mortgage commission expense were essentially offset with higher deferred labor (contra-expense) largely associated with PPP loan originations in the second quarter.
- Outsourced services expense was down by $216 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to lower volume-related third party processing costs associated with customer loan related derivative transactions.
- FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $252 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to growth in average assets.
- The remaining decline in noninterest expenses reflects modest decreases across a variety of other noninterest expense categories. These categories included net occupancy, employee travel and entertainment and office supplies, which declined due to remote working conditions. Declines in other expense categories such as advertising and promotion and corporate sponsorships were timing-related.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, up by $2.4 million from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 20.9%, unchanged from the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2020 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.0%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $938 million at June 30, 2020, up by $21 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2020, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. This increase was partially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities, calls and maturities of debt securities, as well as a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities. Second quarter 2020 purchases totaled $132 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.88%. Securities represented 16% of total assets at both June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020.
Loans
Total loans stood at $4.3 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5% from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $210 million, or 9%, from March 31, 2020, with a net increase of $197 million in the commercial and industrial portfolio and a net increase of $13 million in the commercial real estate portfolio. Loan growth was due to the origination of PPP loans. As of June 30, 2020, there were 1,690 PPP loans with a carrying value of $212 million included in the commercial and industrial portfolio.
- Residential real estate loans decreased by $2 million from March 31, 2020.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $11 million from the balance at March 31, 2020.
Washington Trust continues to work with and support our customers experiencing financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on the demonstrated need of the borrower, Washington Trust has provided loan payment deferrals for up to six months. As of June 30, 2020, we have executed 583 short-term deferments on loan balances of $652 million, which represented 15% of total loan balances as of June 30, 2020. In accordance with regulatory guidance and GAAP, eligible short-term deferments are not required to be classified as troubled debt restructured loans and will not be reported as past due provided that they are performing in accordance with the modified terms. See additional discussion under the Asset Quality section below.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $4.1 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $395 million, or 11%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $97 million, or 22%, from March 31, 2020. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at June 30, 2020 were up by $299 million, or 9%, from the end of the preceding quarter, largely due to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances and NOW account balances. Growth included PPP loan fundings made into customer accounts at Washington Trust. These funds are expected to decrease as customers use them for business needs.
Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020, down by $193 million from March 31, 2020.
In June 2020, Washington Trust began participating in the Federal Reserve's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), which extends credit to depository institutions with a term of up to two years at a fixed interest rate of 0.35%. Only PPP loans can be pledged as collateral to access the facility. As of June 30, 2020, PPPLF borrowings amounted to $39 million.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets amounted to $16.0 million at June 30, 2020, down by $1.9 million from the end of the preceding quarter. This decline reflected a $1.9 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, largely in the residential real estate portfolio. At of June 30, 2020 there were no properties held in OREO.
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $16.0 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $17.9 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Total past due loans amounted to $14.7 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $16.5 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Total troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans amounted to $6.5 million as of June 30, 2020, up by $5.6 million from March 31, 2020 due to 12 short-term deferments on loans that were delinquent before the pandemic and did not qualify for TDR regulatory relief. Approximately 80% of TDR balances at June 30, 2020 were in the residential and consumer loan portfolios. Given the continued uncertain impact to the economy of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington Trust continues to actively monitor asset quality as the potential exists for adverse events to impact asset quality trends.
In the second quarter of 2020, a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million was charged to earnings, compared to a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million in the preceding quarter. The second quarter of 2020 provision for credit losses reflects management's assessment of loss exposure, including continued uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic effects.
In the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs of $308 thousand were recognized, compared to $623 thousand in the preceding quarter.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.4 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $39.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.0 million at March 31, 2020.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $520.2 million at June 30, 2020, up by $11.6 million from March 31, 2020. This increase included net income of $21.0 million, which was partially offset by $8.9 million in dividend declarations.
Capital levels at June 30, 2020 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.78% at June 30, 2020, compared to 12.42% at March 31, 2020.
Book value per share amounted to $30.14 at June 30, 2020, compared to $29.48 at March 31, 2020.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The dividend was paid on July 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2020.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$215,601
$178,678
$132,193
$141,768
$115,904
Short-term investments
7,739
6,591
6,262
4,336
3,910
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
43,997
49,751
27,833
44,657
39,996
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
938,446
917,392
899,490
887,020
969,168
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
50,017
53,576
50,853
45,030
49,759
Loans:
Total loans
4,287,641
4,090,396
3,892,999
3,778,106
3,730,339
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
41,441
39,665
27,014
26,997
27,398
Net loans
4,246,200
4,050,731
3,865,985
3,751,109
3,702,941
Premises and equipment, net
28,067
28,543
28,700
29,293
29,302
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,022
26,098
26,792
27,500
28,174
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
83,056
83,053
82,490
81,920
81,351
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,759
6,988
7,218
7,448
7,684
Other assets
166,147
155,669
100,934
114,888
97,574
Total assets
$5,876,960
$5,620,979
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$815,770
$622,893
$609,924
$619,839
$587,326
Interest-bearing deposits
3,285,666
3,083,421
2,888,958
2,966,314
2,917,296
Total deposits
4,101,436
3,706,314
3,498,882
3,586,153
3,504,622
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,005,051
1,198,534
1,141,464
956,786
1,060,960
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
29,125
28,184
28,861
29,541
30,210
Other liabilities
198,504
156,669
97,279
105,892
86,994
Total liabilities
5,356,797
5,112,382
4,789,167
4,701,053
4,705,467
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,084
1,083
Paid-in capital
123,684
123,167
123,281
121,900
121,115
Retained earnings
399,386
387,243
390,363
383,765
373,873
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(462)
929
(11,237)
(8,924)
(11,866)
Treasury stock, at cost
(3,530)
(3,827)
—
—
—
Total shareholders' equity
520,163
508,597
503,492
497,825
484,205
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,876,960
$5,620,979
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$36,005
$40,008
$40,079
$41,558
$42,138
$76,013
$83,882
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
440
285
359
410
288
725
468
Taxable interest on debt securities
5,477
5,834
5,817
6,318
7,006
11,311
14,232
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
—
—
—
1
8
—
17
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
654
640
693
747
720
1,294
1,415
Other interest income
36
349
435
493
399
385
739
Total interest and dividend income
42,612
47,116
47,383
49,527
50,559
89,728
100,753
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,112
8,536
9,144
9,792
9,469
15,648
18,165
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,382
5,765
6,015
6,512
6,980
10,147
13,641
Junior subordinated debentures
171
213
230
245
252
384
505
Other interest expense
2
—
—
—
—
2
—
Total interest expense
11,667
14,514
15,389
16,549
16,701
26,181
32,311
Net interest income
30,945
32,602
31,994
32,978
33,858
63,547
68,442
Provision for credit losses
2,200
7,036
—
400
525
9,236
1,175
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,745
25,566
31,994
32,578
33,333
54,311
67,267
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
8,605
8,689
8,894
9,153
9,549
17,294
18,801
Mortgage banking revenues
14,851
6,096
3,669
4,840
3,640
20,947
6,286
Card interchange fees
1,031
947
1,100
1,099
1,018
1,978
2,015
Service charges on deposit accounts
517
860
941
939
929
1,377
1,804
Loan related derivative income
99
2,455
1,116
1,407
746
2,554
1,470
Income from bank-owned life insurance
791
564
570
569
566
1,355
1,215
Net realized gains (losses) on securities
—
—
27
—
(80)
—
(80)
Other income
426
316
301
335
385
742
609
Total noninterest income
26,320
19,927
16,618
18,342
16,753
46,247
32,120
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,464
19,468
18,374
18,332
18,436
38,932
36,055
Outsourced services
2,784
3,000
2,752
2,722
2,518
5,784
5,124
Net occupancy
1,909
2,019
1,986
1,933
1,904
3,928
3,902
Equipment
895
977
996
1,046
1,028
1,872
2,039
Legal, audit and professional fees
659
822
692
645
664
1,481
1,198
FDIC deposit insurance costs
674
422
109
(460)
540
1,096
969
Advertising and promotion
186
259
402
368
525
445
764
Amortization of intangibles
230
230
229
236
239
460
478
Other expenses
1,677
3,256
3,215
2,048
2,297
4,933
4,586
Total noninterest expense
28,478
30,453
28,755
26,870
28,151
58,931
55,115
Income before income taxes
26,587
15,040
19,857
24,050
21,935
41,627
44,272
Income tax expense
5,547
3,139
4,321
5,236
4,662
8,686
9,504
Net income
$21,040
$11,901
$15,536
$18,814
$17,273
$32,941
$34,768
Net income available to common shareholders
$21,000
$11,869
$15,502
$18,778
$17,238
$32,869
$34,699
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,257
17,345
17,351
17,338
17,330
17,301
17,317
Diluted
17,292
17,441
17,436
17,414
17,405
17,377
17,403
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$1.22
$0.68
$0.89
$1.08
$0.99
$1.90
$2.00
Diluted
$1.21
$0.68
$0.89
$1.08
$0.99
$1.89
$1.99
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$1.02
$0.98
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$30.14
$29.48
$29.00
$28.71
$27.93
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$26.04
$25.37
$24.90
$24.60
$23.80
Market value per share
$32.75
$36.56
$53.79
$48.31
$52.18
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,338
17,336
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,260
17,252
17,363
17,338
17,336
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.95
%
11.62
%
12.23
%
12.21
%
12.06
%
Total risk-based capital
12.78
%
12.42
%
12.94
%
12.94
%
12.80
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.42
%
8.77
%
9.04
%
8.97
%
8.76
%
Common equity tier 1
11.40
%
11.08
%
11.65
%
11.62
%
11.46
%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
8.85
%
9.05
%
9.51
%
9.58
%
9.33
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
7.74
%
7.89
%
8.28
%
8.32
%
8.06
%
Loans to deposits (3)
104.6
%
110.6
%
111.3
%
105.8
%
106.8
%
For the Six Months
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2019
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.31
%
2.61
%
2.61
%
2.72
%
2.81
%
2.46
%
2.87
%
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
1.46
%
0.89
%
1.18
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.18
%
1.37
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.48
%
0.90
%
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.36
%
1.20
%
1.39
%
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
16.51
%
9.49
%
12.24
%
15.20
%
14.58
%
13.03
%
15.04
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
19.15
%
11.05
%
14.26
%
17.79
%
17.17
%
15.14
%
17.78
%
Efficiency ratio (6)
49.7
%
58.0
%
59.2
%
52.4
%
55.6
%
53.7
%
54.8
%
(1)
See the section labeled "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for June 30, 2020 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2019
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$8,156
$8,355
$8,731
$9,013
$9,141
$16,511
$18,062
Transaction-based revenues
449
334
163
140
408
783
739
Total wealth management revenues
$8,605
$8,689
$8,894
$9,153
$9,549
$17,294
$18,801
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$5,337,733
$6,235,801
$6,126,327
$6,478,890
$6,350,128
$6,235,801
$5,910,814
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
671,602
(772,735)
310,766
66,514
222,489
(101,133)
742,546
Net client asset inflows (outflows)
129,510
(125,333)
(243,175)
(419,077)
(93,727)
4,177
(174,470)
Other (1)
—
—
41,883
—
—
—
—
Balance at end of period
$6,138,845
$5,337,733
$6,235,801
$6,126,327
$6,478,890
$6,138,845
$6,478,890
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
90%
89%
90%
90%
91%
90%
91%
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)
$10,646
$3,688
$4,608
$4,509
$2,924
$14,334
$4,861
Unrealized gains (losses), net (3)
4,415
2,325
(1,025)
243
599
6,740
1,136
Loan servicing fee income, net (4)
(210)
83
86
88
117
(127)
289
Total mortgage banking revenues
$14,851
$6,096
$3,669
$4,840
$3,640
$20,947
$6,286
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio
$126,894
$108,498
$120,882
$105,075
$69,736
$235,392
$121,433
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
299,321
183,222
160,175
189,979
162,123
482,543
247,949
Total mortgage loan originations
$426,215
$291,720
$281,057
$295,054
$231,859
$717,935
$369,382
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$246,945
$44,498
$42,612
$25,766
$18,292
$291,443
$27,782
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
58,279
117,693
134,091
159,210
119,122
175,972
201,711
Total mortgage loans sold
$305,224
$162,191
$176,703
$184,976
$137,414
$467,415
$229,493
(1)
Represents the classification of certain non-fee generating assets as AUA due to a reporting change in the fourth quarter of 2019.
(2)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(4)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,630,998
$1,618,020
$1,547,572
$1,517,320
$1,482,836
Commercial & industrial
852,445
655,157
585,289
566,426
583,873
Total commercial
2,483,443
2,273,177
2,132,861
2,083,746
2,066,709
Residential real estate (2)
1,508,223
1,510,472
1,449,090
1,378,518
1,352,113
Home equity
277,632
287,134
290,874
294,250
288,078
Other
18,343
19,613
20,174
21,592
23,439
Total consumer
295,975
306,747
311,048
315,842
311,517
Total loans
$4,287,641
$4,090,396
$3,892,999
$3,778,106
$3,730,339
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
June 30, 2020
Outstanding Balance
Deferments
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
141
$526,009
32
%
20
$34,318
7
%
Retail
133
327,139
20
43
124,071
38
Office
76
288,671
18
15
74,099
26
Hospitality
40
144,988
9
31
117,665
81
Healthcare
16
120,181
7
5
64,326
54
Industrial and warehouse
26
96,549
6
—
—
—
Commercial mixed use
21
41,892
3
6
3,089
7
Other
44
85,569
5
12
29,838
35
Total commercial real estate loans
497
$1,630,998
100
%
132
$447,406
27
%
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
262
$188,725
22
%
6
$15,384
8
%
Manufacturing
152
91,364
11
4
2,505
3
Educational services
59
73,172
9
4
7,329
10
Owner occupied and other real estate
278
71,516
8
21
5,128
7
Retail
206
67,461
8
5
2,693
4
Professional, scientific and technical
270
48,452
6
1
41
—
Accommodation and food services
278
45,257
5
18
12,252
27
Finance and insurance
106
38,213
4
—
—
—
Entertainment and recreation
94
35,626
4
11
13,045
37
Transportation and warehousing
46
30,208
4
5
1,414
5
Information
34
29,575
3
—
—
—
Public administration
25
23,534
3
1
98
—
Other
764
109,342
13
24
14,533
13
Total commercial & industrial loans
2,574
$852,445
100
%
100
$74,422
9
%
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$639,961
39
%
$616,484
40
%
Massachusetts
492,703
30
458,029
30
Rhode Island
420,197
26
394,929
25
Subtotal
1,552,861
95
1,469,442
95
All other states
78,137
5
78,130
5
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,630,998
100
%
$1,547,572
100
%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,006,616
67
%
$932,726
64
%
Rhode Island
349,143
23
356,392
25
Connecticut
131,856
9
140,574
10
Subtotal
1,487,615
99
1,429,692
99
All other states
20,608
1
19,398
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,508,223
100
%
$1,449,090
100
%
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$815,770
$622,893
$609,924
$619,839
$587,326
Interest-bearing demand deposits
158,343
178,391
159,938
152,200
128,355
NOW accounts
617,792
528,650
520,295
478,462
484,615
Money market accounts
834,954
784,893
765,899
749,122
654,719
Savings accounts
417,195
382,509
373,503
362,868
365,069
Time deposits (in-market)
728,801
776,992
784,481
792,941
801,501
In-market deposits
3,572,855
3,274,328
3,214,040
3,155,432
3,021,585
Wholesale brokered time deposits
528,581
431,986
284,842
430,721
483,037
Total deposits
$4,101,436
$3,706,314
$3,498,882
$3,586,153
$3,504,622
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.27
%
0.32
%
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.37
%
0.44
%
0.45
%
0.39
%
0.34
%
Total past due loans to total loans
0.34
%
0.40
%
0.40
%
0.38
%
0.48
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
258.73
%
221.37
%
155.18
%
181.16
%
212.93
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.97
%
0.97
%
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$431
$450
$603
$684
$926
Commercial & industrial
—
290
657
—
—
Total commercial
431
740
1,260
684
926
Residential real estate
13,850
15,423
14,297
12,531
10,610
Home equity
1,648
1,667
1,763
1,599
1,243
Other consumer
88
88
88
88
88
Total consumer
1,736
1,755
1,851
1,687
1,331
Total nonaccrual loans
16,017
17,918
17,408
14,902
12,867
Other real estate owned
—
28
1,109
4,142
2,142
Total nonperforming assets
$16,017
$17,946
$18,517
$19,044
$15,009
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$431
$1,275
$1,433
$684
$3,670
Commercial & industrial
3
310
1
1
1
Total commercial
434
1,585
1,434
685
3,671
Residential real estate
12,499
12,293
11,429
11,599
11,237
Home equity
1,633
2,482
2,696
1,973
2,904
Other consumer
106
115
130
99
102
Total consumer
1,739
2,597
2,826
2,072
3,006
Total past due loans
$14,672
$16,475
$15,689
$14,356
$17,914
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$10,553
$11,385
$11,477
$9,797
$8,581
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2019
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$17,918
$17,408
$14,902
$12,867
$12,365
$17,408
$11,707
Additions to nonaccrual status
237
1,729
2,766
5,672
1,620
1,966
3,544
Loans returned to accruing status
(154)
(393)
—
(597)
(118)
(547)
(973)
Loans charged-off
(325)
(635)
(132)
(966)
(819)
(960)
(922)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
—
(28)
—
(2,000)
—
(28)
—
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(1,659)
(163)
(128)
(74)
(181)
(1,822)
(489)
Balance at end of period
$16,017
$17,918
$17,408
$14,902
$12,867
$16,017
$12,867
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$39,665
$27,014
$26,997
$27,398
$27,644
$27,014
$27,072
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
—
6,501
—
—
—
6,501
—
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
2,084
6,773
—
400
525
8,857
1,175
Charge-offs
(326)
(635)
(132)
(966)
(819)
(961)
(922)
Recoveries
18
12
149
165
48
30
73
Balance at end of period
$41,441
$39,665
$27,014
$26,997
$27,398
$41,441
$27,398
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,039
$293
$317
$302
$242
$293
$289
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
—
1,483
—
—
—
1,483
—
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (2)
116
263
(24)
15
60
379
13
Balance at end of period (3)
$2,155
$2,039
$293
$317
$302
$2,155
$302
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For periods prior to 2020, included in other noninterest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(3)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2019
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$19
$153
($44)
$947
$—
$172
$—
Commercial & industrial
284
290
(15)
(122)
(16)
574
(10)
Total commercial
303
443
(59)
825
(16)
746
(10)
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
486
—
486
Home equity
(5)
172
17
(36)
289
167
337
Other consumer
10
8
25
12
12
18
36
Total consumer
5
180
42
(24)
301
185
373
Total
$308
$623
($17)
$801
$771
$931
$849
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.03
%
0.06
%
—
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Quarter Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$187,306
$36
0.08
%
$113,344
$349
1.24
%
$73,962
($313)
(1.16)
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
53,443
440
3.31
31,087
285
3.69
22,356
155
(0.38)
Taxable debt securities
904,792
5,477
2.43
905,293
5,833
2.59
(501)
(356)
(0.16)
FHLB stock
51,967
654
5.06
51,962
640
4.95
5
14
0.11
Commercial real estate
1,635,431
12,580
3.09
1,582,956
16,097
4.09
52,475
(3,517)
(1.00)
Commercial & industrial
791,672
6,739
3.42
607,499
6,556
4.34
184,173
183
(0.92)
Total commercial
2,427,103
19,319
3.20
2,190,455
22,653
4.16
236,648
(3,334)
(0.96)
Residential real estate
1,497,665
14,330
3.85
1,469,282
14,283
3.91
28,383
47
(0.06)
Home equity
282,470
2,382
3.39
285,832
3,101
4.36
(3,362)
(719)
(0.97)
Other
18,956
229
4.86
19,855
249
5.04
(899)
(20)
(0.18)
Total consumer
301,426
2,611
3.48
305,687
3,350
4.41
(4,261)
(739)
(0.93)
Total loans
4,226,194
36,260
3.45
3,965,424
40,286
4.09
260,770
(4,026)
(0.64)
Total interest-earning assets
5,423,702
42,867
3.18
5,067,110
47,393
3.76
356,592
(4,526)
(0.58)
Noninterest-earning assets
365,990
327,838
38,152
Total assets
$5,789,692
$5,394,948
$394,744
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$162,388
$142
0.35
%
$155,416
$500
1.29
%
$6,972
($358)
(0.94)
%
NOW accounts
570,739
84
0.06
505,282
69
0.05
65,457
15
0.01
Money market accounts
821,063
1,370
0.67
795,268
2,092
1.06
25,795
(722)
(0.39)
Savings accounts
403,286
67
0.07
374,374
62
0.07
28,912
5
—
Time deposits (in-market)
746,750
3,507
1.89
780,355
4,049
2.09
(33,605)
(542)
(0.20)
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
2,704,226
5,170
0.77
2,610,695
6,772
1.04
93,531
(1,602)
(0.27)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
559,822
1,942
1.40
391,822
1,764
1.81
168,000
178
(0.41)
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,264,048
7,112
0.88
3,002,517
8,536
1.14
261,531
(1,424)
(0.26)
FHLB advances
1,068,034
4,382
1.65
1,123,754
5,765
2.06
(55,720)
(1,383)
(0.41)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
171
3.03
22,681
213
3.78
—
(42)
(0.75)
Other borrowings
2,565
2
0.31
—
—
—
2,565
2
0.31
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,357,328
11,667
1.08
4,148,952
14,514
1.41
208,376
(2,847)
(0.33)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
745,050
610,872
134,178
Other liabilities
175,563
132,000
43,563
Shareholders' equity
511,751
503,124
8,627
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,789,692
$5,394,948
$394,744
Net interest income (FTE)
$31,200
$32,879
($1,679)
Interest rate spread
2.10
%
2.35
%
(0.25)
%
Net interest margin
2.31
%
2.61
%
(0.30)
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Quarter
Commercial loans
$254
$278
($24)
Total
$254
$278
($24)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$150,325
$385
0.52
%
$64,713
$739
2.30
%
$85,612
($354)
(1.78)
%
Mortgage loans for sale
42,265
725
3.45
22,588
468
4.18
19,677
257
(0.73)
Taxable debt securities
905,043
11,311
2.51
998,738
14,232
2.87
(93,695)
(2,921)
(0.36)
Nontaxable debt securities
—
—
—
870
21
4.87
(870)
(21)
(4.87)
Total securities
905,043
11,311
2.51
999,608
14,253
2.88
(94,565)
(2,942)
(0.37)
FHLB stock
51,964
1,294
5.01
48,288
1,415
5.91
3,676
(121)
(0.90)
Commercial mortgages
Construction & development
Commercial real estate
1,609,193
28,677
3.58
1,446,923
34,388
4.79
162,270
(5,711)
(1.21)
Commercial & industrial
699,586
13,294
3.82
612,568
15,026
4.95
87,018
(1,732)
(1.13)
Total commercial
2,308,779
41,971
3.66
2,059,491
49,414
4.84
249,288
(7,443)
(1.18)
Residential real estate
1,483,473
28,613
3.88
1,354,330
27,371
4.08
129,143
1,242
(0.20)
Home equity
284,151
5,483
3.88
281,404
7,142
5.12
2,747
(1,659)
(1.24)
Other
19,406
478
4.95
24,905
609
4.93
(5,499)
(131)
0.02
Total consumer
303,557
5,961
3.95
306,309
7,751
5.10
(2,752)
(1,790)
(1.15)
Total loans
4,095,809
76,545
3.76
3,720,130
84,536
4.58
375,679
(7,991)
(0.82)
Total interest-earning assets
5,245,406
90,260
3.46
4,855,327
101,411
4.21
390,079
(11,151)
(0.75)
Noninterest-earning assets
346,914
278,714
68,200
Total assets
$5,592,320
$5,134,041
$458,279
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$158,902
$642
0.81
%
$147,522
$1,311
1.79
%
$11,380
($669)
(0.98)
%
NOW accounts
538,010
154
0.06
458,563
159
0.07
79,447
(5)
(0.01)
Money market accounts
808,166
3,462
0.86
652,671
3,440
1.06
155,495
22
(0.20)
Savings accounts
388,831
128
0.07
367,826
131
0.07
21,005
(3)
—
Time deposits (in-market)
763,552
7,556
1.99
793,012
7,719
1.96
(29,460)
(163)
0.03
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
2,657,461
11,942
0.90
2,419,594
12,760
1.06
237,867
(818)
(0.16)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
475,822
3,706
1.57
490,680
5,405
2.22
(14,858)
(1,699)
(0.65)
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,133,283
15,648
1.00
2,910,274
18,165
1.26
223,009
(2,517)
(0.26)
FHLB advances
1,095,894
10,147
1.86
1,039,037
13,641
2.65
56,857
(3,494)
(0.79)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
384
3.40
22,681
505
4.49
—
(121)
(1.09)
Other borrowings
1,282
2
0.31
—
—
—
1,282
2
0.31
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,253,140
26,181
1.24
3,971,992
32,311
1.64
281,148
(6,130)
(0.40)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
677,961
607,569
70,392
Other liabilities
153,781
89,133
64,648
Shareholders' equity
507,438
465,347
42,091
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,592,320
$5,134,041
$458,279
Net interest income (FTE)
$64,079
$69,100
($5,021)
Interest rate spread
2.22
%
2.57
%
(0.35)
%
Net interest margin
2.46
%
2.87
%
(0.41)
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$532
$654
($122)
Nontaxable debt securities
—
4
(4)
Total
$532
$658
($126)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$520,163
$508,597
$503,492
$497,825
$484,205
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,759
6,988
7,218
7,448
7,684
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$449,495
$437,700
$432,365
$426,468
$412,612
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,260
17,252
17,363
17,338
17,336
Book value per share - GAAP
$30.14
$29.48
$29.00
$28.71
$27.93
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$26.04
$25.37
$24.90
$24.60
$23.80
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$449,495
$437,700
$432,365
$426,468
$412,612
Total assets, as reported
$5,876,960
$5,620,979
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
$5,189,672
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,759
6,988
7,218
7,448
7,684
Total tangible assets
$5,806,292
$5,550,082
$5,221,532
$5,127,521
$5,118,079
Equity to assets - GAAP
8.85
%
9.05
%
9.51
%
9.58
%
9.33
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
7.74
%
7.89
%
8.28
%
8.32
%
8.06
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2020
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2019
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$21,040
$11,901
$15,536
$18,814
$17,273
$32,941
$34,768
Total average assets, as reported
$5,789,692
$5,394,948
$5,227,035
$5,181,016
$5,171,562
$5,592,320
$5,134,041
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,871
7,100
7,330
7,562
7,800
6,985
7,919
Total average tangible assets
$5,718,912
$5,323,939
$5,155,796
$5,109,545
$5,099,853
$5,521,426
$5,062,213
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.46
%
0.89
%
1.18
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.18
%
1.37
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
1.48
%
0.90
%
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.36
%
1.20
%
1.39
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$21,000
$11,869
$15,502
$18,778
$17,238
$32,869
$34,699
Total average equity, as reported
$511,751
$503,124
$502,614
$490,197
$474,353
$507,438
$465,347
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
6,871
7,100
7,330
7,562
7,800
6,985
7,919
Total average tangible equity
$440,971
$432,115
$431,375
$418,726
$402,644
$436,544
$393,519
Return on average equity - GAAP
16.51
%
9.49
%
12.24
%
15.20
%
14.58
%
13.03
%
15.04
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
19.15
%
11.05
%
14.26
%
17.79
%
17.17
%
15.14
%
17.78
%
