VERO BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Blake Patterson as executive director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbia, South Carolina. Watercrest Columbia is a newly constructed, 107-unit resort-style senior living community, which opened to residents in the fall of 2019.
Patterson's love for senior living began with the start of his career in hospice. His own grandparents were instrumental in his upbringing, instilling his passion to serve seniors, just as his own grandmother had caringly served their family for so many years.
With a transition to marketing director for assisted living and memory care, Patterson witnessed first-hand the impact of the front-line staff as a critical factor in the success of a community. Patterson's success led him to serve as an executive director in assisted living, memory care, and independent living until his promotion to Regional Director of Sales, leading nine communities' sales and marketing throughout the state of South Carolina.
"In my senior living experience, I have found one thing to be consistent, to be a great leader, you must develop the right team to work alongside you," says Blake Patterson, Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care. "I'm so blessed to have found that team in Watercrest, where we strive to bring comfort and joy to our residents and associates each and every day."
Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.
Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For community information, call 803-771-7500 or visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com/columbia/.
Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development. Their second project, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is in Winter Park, FL.
Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. Visit www.titan-development.com.
A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.