ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, today announced an expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a Waterfall office in Singapore. The Singapore expansion reflects Waterfall's growing customer base in the region, with the office strategically located to support the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and other countries in the region. Waterfall's strong market presence, partnerships and joint ventures in Singapore and in the region reflect growing global interest for Waterfall's suite of unidirectional OT security products.

"Waterfall sees Singapore as a strategically important market and as an established gateway to APAC," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security. "We look forward to working much more closely with new and existing customers, partners and service providers in the region."

The Waterfall Singapore office is part of the company's continued rapid global expansion, despite the global pandemic and economic downturn. With the new office, Waterfall will support local sales, marketing, and partner programs, and will support the growing need for local and native customer and technical support. The world's most secure industrial sites use Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateway products to provide transparent, enterprise-wide visibility into industrial operations and critical industrial infrastructures, with no possibility of cyber attacks propagating through the gateways back into those facilities.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com

