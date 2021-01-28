TULSA, Okla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterfield Technologies, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced the addition of Vladimir Babiuc as the new Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Babiuc joins Waterfield from Edelman Financial Engines where he held the position of Director of Financial and Strategic Planning. Vlad brings over a decade of financial and strategic planning experience to the Waterfield team with a specialization in value creation and identification of growth opportunities and a deep appreciation for Waterfield's unique position in driving global contact center transformation.
"I am thrilled to welcome Vlad to the team where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact overseeing our finance, legal and human resources functions. He has the right leadership capabilities to strategically manage all aspects of financial responsibility, setting us up for success and future sustainable growth" said Steve Kezirian, CEO of Waterfield Technologies.
"It's an exciting time to join the Waterfield Technologies team," Vladimir said. "Waterfield is leading the transformation of customer engagement and the digitization of the contact center space. Steve has positioned the company for accelerated growth, and I'm honored to be a part of it."
Vlad started his career advising companies on mergers and acquisitions at Presidio Group and later at Sawaya Partners, before investing private equity at Dubin Clark, totaling over $1.5B of closed transaction value. He also served on the board of directors for several privately held companies. He holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Bentley University, is fluent in both Romanian and Russian, and holds two pistol shooting gold medals as a Junior Olympian.
About Waterfield Technologies
Waterfield Technologies provides customer engagement solutions for organizations around the globe. Our experience and technical capabilities put mission critical applications in the hands of customers using rapid deployment methodologies and the ability to adapt applications to an ever-changing business landscape.
