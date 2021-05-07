RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WayForth, the nation's largest provider of home transition solutions, announces today that it has partnered with Elderlife Financial Services, the only financial services organization in the country that provides the knowledge, experience, and resources needed to seamlessly assist seniors in paying for senior living.
Many families struggle with the upfront expenses involved when transitioning a loved one into senior living communities. Moving is often considered one of life's most stressful events – behind divorce and death of a loved one. Combine the two, and the situation can prevent one from making a necessary move. Together, WayForth and Elderlife aim to eliminate the stress of moving by providing seniors and their families the resources to address all aspects of transitioning to senior living, making their move effortless.
The financial solutions Elderlife brings to senior living can help pay for Assisted Living, Independent Living, Skilled Nursing, and more. An Elderlife Financial Concierge walks clients through all the funding options available and creates a customized plan to pay for their community of choice as well as the cost of their transition.
"Through the Elderlife and WayForth partnership, we can assist families with all steps of transitioning a loved one into senior living," says Jeff Hudson, Director of Sales Operations at Elderlife. "From local assistance with relocating, to help with creating a long-term financial game plan, all seniors moving into a senior living community could benefit from speaking with a Financial Concierge."
The move management professionals at WayForth then walk the client through their transition step by step, offering a full suite of transition solutions. Their services include downsizing and decluttering, customized floor plans, storage, packing and moving, and unpacking and settling into their new home and community.
"No one should have to compromise on getting the care they need due to financial concerns," says Susan Mooney, Senior Vice President of Client Experience at WayForth. "Our partnership with Elderlife will truly help seniors and their families, making for a positive moving experience."
About WayForth
WayForth is the nation's largest home transition management company, providing transition expertise and resources as well as move management solutions for people experiencing life transitions of all kinds, from retirement to new homebuyers to geographic relocation and more. WayForth's services combine the compassion and guidance of client experts with user-friendly technology to remove the stress and complexity of move management.
The company's mission is to guide people and families through significant and often emotional moves. WayForth helps people with valuable legal and financial resources as well as hands-on help to organize, distribute, store and transport belongings to make these transitions more efficient, enabling their clients to move forward into a lifestyle they can embrace.
For more information about WayForth, visit http://www.wayforth.com.
About Elderlife Financial Services
For over 20 years, Elderlife Financial has helped thousands of families transition loved ones into senior living. Typically, families are focused on mom or dad's health and selecting the best community based on their needs, leaving the financial aspect as an afterthought.
Elderlife is here to help you create a plan to pay for senior living. Similar to a Financial Aid Office at a University, Elderlife is your one-stop shop to identify which financial resources will reduce your cost of rent and care. Elderlife is the only company that can provide $5,000 to $500,000, specifically for senior living and transition costs.
For more information on Elderlife Financial Services, please visit http://www.elderlifefinancial.com.
