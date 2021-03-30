Photo courtesy of TODA CORPORATION / Japan Blue Energy Co. Ltd. A new facility in Tokyo that will convert sewage sludge into renewable hydrogen gas for fuel-cell vehicles is nearing completion. This project is a collaboration of Japan Blue Energy Co., TODA CORPORATION, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, TOKYU Construction, CHIYODA Kenko and researchers at Tokyo University of Science. The technology was developed by Japan Blue Energy Co. and is commercialized worldwide by Ways2H.