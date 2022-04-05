Advanced Cable Ties and electrical components distributor Waytek have formalized a partnership to distribute a full line of cable ties.
CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Cable Ties, Inc. (ACT), a U.S. manufacturer of cable ties and wiring accessories, and electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. have announced an agreement for Waytek to become an authorized distributor of ACT's full selection of cable ties.
"ACT's products allow our customers the versatility to bundle and secure wire, cable, hoses, tubing, and more," said Rob Iversrud, Product and Category Manager at Waytek. "We are pleased to continue to provide our customers with the wide selection of cable ties that ACT provides."
"ACT is excited to formalize our partnership with Waytek in bringing reliable cable tie products to our mutual customers," said Ken Tomasetti, President and owner of ACT. "Waytek has an established reputation for shipping electrical components quickly and reliably to the automotive industry. Like ACT, Waytek is driven by an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service."
ACT has been a leader in designing and manufacturing cable ties for over 30 years. An ISO 9001:2015 registered company, its products meet or exceed the most current UL and CSA standards including UL Type 21S and Military Standard SAE-AS23190.
The distribution agreement will allow Waytek to continue to distribute the wide range of currently available ACT cable ties while expanding its ability to offer more ACT branded products in the future.
For more information about ACT and to order from their product offering, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website: https://www.waytekwire.com/manf/104/ACT/
About Waytek
In 2020, Waytek, Inc. marked 50 years as a company. Waytek is dedicated to quickly getting our customers in the specialty vehicle and equipment industries the quality electrical parts they need, when they need them, shipping more than 99 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* Waytek is a family-owned business supplying electrical parts to manufacturers and upfitters specializing in wire harnesses and mobile equipment including trucks, trailers, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, emergency vehicles, boats and more. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, Waytek is committed to making it easy for customers to source electrical parts.
About Advanced Cable Ties
Advanced Cable Ties, Inc. (ACT) is a leading, full-line manufacturer of cable ties and wiring accessories proudly made in the USA. ACT's cable ties and wiring accessories are used in a variety of industrial, fastener, electronic, electrical, HVAC, and other specialty applications, and its innovative product design leads the industry with a unique combination of low insertion force and high tensile strengths. Extraordinary manufacturing capacity, a commitment to unmatched finished goods inventory, world-class quality systems, and USA production make Advanced Cable Ties the perfect choice.
*Orders entered by 3:00 p.m. EST.
