CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson Power Products (APP), a global manufacturer of electrical power products, and electrical components distributor Waytek have announced an agreement for Waytek to become an authorized global distributor of APP's full selection of electrical connectors.
"We are excited to continue to provide our customers with the excellent selection of power interconnect solutions that APP provides," said Kevin Pung, Waytek's Chief Customer Officer. "Their track record in providing reliable components for a wide range of applications will help Waytek meet our customers' expectations for quality, in-stock parts that help them get their builds done on time."
"APP's innovative, state-of-the-art electrical power connector solutions, combined with our long-standing reputation for reliable and rugged connectors, make us a perfect fit for Waytek customers," said Ryan Baldinelli, Global Channel Manager, APP. "We look forward to supporting Waytek's reputation for providing high-quality components that ship within hours of ordering."
APP has been a global leader in designing and manufacturing electrical power products for over 100 years. The partnership is just one example of how Waytek and its suppliers are working every day to respond to changing marketplace needs by making new and established components available to customers where and when they need them.
The distribution agreement will continue to allow Waytek to support legacy APP products including Powerpole® and SB® Series interconnect systems while enabling Waytek to further expand its offering of APP branded products in the future.
About Waytek
In 2020, Waytek, Inc. marked 50 years as a company. Waytek is dedicated to quickly getting our customers in the specialty vehicle and equipment industries the quality electrical parts they need, when they need them, shipping more than 99 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* Waytek is a family-owned business supplying electrical parts to manufacturers and upfitters specializing in wire harnesses and mobile equipment including trucks, trailers, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, emergency vehicles, boats and more. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, Waytek is committed to making it easy for customers to source electrical parts.
About Anderson Power Products
Anderson Power Products is a leader in developing high quality, low cost, power interconnect solutions for several industries, including commercial/industrial, lawn/garden/agricultural, backup power systems, UPS systems, automation, high technology devices and alternative energy solutions. Headquartered in Sterling, MA, Anderson Power Product's facility is ISO 9001 certified and uses automated manufacturing to offer uncompromising quality. APP connectors are available through an authorized global distributor network or direct from the factory.
