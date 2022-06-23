Get practical, real-world solutions at WCG MAGI's Clinical Research Conference 2022 West — in-person at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.
Sunday, October 16 to Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
https://wcg.swoogo.com/magi-west
Clinical research is changing and it's changing fast. Now is the time for clinical trial practitioners to get up to date on the latest innovations and best practices. WCG MAGI conferences are the gold standard and best value in clinical research.
This collegial, ultra-friendly four-day event is led by the Conference Steering committee, a group of MAGI veterans who set the scope, focusing on everyone coming together to solve the industry's biggest issues.
With more than 80 sessions and 100 speakers who have diverse expertise and backgrounds attendees will get value at every step. They will have the opportunity to rub elbows with fellow clinical research professionals from sites, pharma, biotech, CROs, academia, government, regulators and vendors to discuss best practices for clinical operations, business and regulatory compliance.
Throughout, attendees will get actionable information based on real-life examples, with lots of interaction, plus:
- Hot-Button Issues Addressed
Come away with practical solutions with sessions on employee retention and motivation, how research operations and compliance can work together and solving the challenges of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), just to name a few.
- Something for Every Professional
From the Pre-Conference workshops — designed for newcomers to the industry, or those looking to expand their current skill set — to the Senior Executive Session on Wednesday, every attendee — whether with a sponsor, research site or CRO — will take away timely, real-world solutions in this comprehensive program.
- Practical Tips and Professional Connections That Pay for Themselves
Building on the success of WCG MAGI's East in May, where participants each brought home an average of 10 practical tips to implement in their own organizations, this conference is similarly designed to bring attendees effective best practices and helps them foster the relationships they can rely on thanks to exceptional networking opportunities.
- Keynote by Mary Elizabeth Williams, On the Importance of Clinical Research: A Patient's Perspective
This patient advocate, health and science journalist and stage IV melanoma survivor will touch on the Phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial that saved her life and discuss her clinical trial and immunotherapy advocacy and her doctoral degree research into empathetic communication in medicine incorporating crisis negotiation tactics.
WCG MAGI is all about coming together to solve the industry's biggest problems. Come see how clinical trial professionals can fix theirs when connecting with fellow clinical research professionals at WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West.
Tuition:
Physical All-Access Pass:
Super Early Bird: Register by Aug. 5, 2022 — $1,095
Early Bird: Register by Sept. 16, 2022 — $1,295
After Sept. 16, 2022 — $1,495
Full access to the event. Includes all workshops, panel discussions, sessions, meals, and exhibit hall access.
1 Preconference Workshop-AM or PM - $195.00
Includes access to Sunday morning or afternoon workshop only. Lunch is not included.
2 Preconference Workshops-AM & PM - $345.00
Includes access to both Sunday workshops only. Lunch is included.
Exhibit Hall Only - $125.00
Includes access to the exhibit hall only. Lunch is not included.
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/magi-west
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About MAGI:
Model Agreements & Guidelines International (MAGI) is streamlining clinical research by standardizing best practices for clinical operations, business and regulatory compliance. "MAGI" is pronounced with "G" as in Georgia and "I" as in Ireland. The 10,000+ members represent most of the major players in the industry. Membership is free. Members obtain a free subscription to the Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices and free access to the MAGI CTA Template and over 150 other forms, checklists and other standards. Membership is individual, not organizational.
