ATLANTA, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of WD-40 Company's ongoing effort to make things better than they are today, WD-40® Brand will donate 50 cents to Habitat for Humanity International for every 12 oz. can of WD-40® Smart Straw® sold at participating Lowe's Home Improvement stores between now and April 30, 2020.
WD-40 Brand will donate up to $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity to assist the organization in its mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.
"Our company values doing the right thing and creating positive lasting memories by developing products that help people get their jobs done right," said Erin Bala, director of brand management and innovation at WD-40 Company. "Supporting Habitat for Humanity's vision of 'a world where everyone has a decent place to live' allows us to live our values and give back in a meaningful way."
"We are excited to partner with WD-40 Brand on a national scale. Their support of San Diego Habitat for Humanity has enabled critical work to address the affordable housing crisis locally, and now with their national partnership, the impact of their support will be even farther-reaching," said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, chief development officer of Habitat for Humanity International. "We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to Habitat and to the families in need of a decent place to call home."
About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
About WD-40® Brand
WD-40 Brand offers more than 20 innovative, quality products. For more than 65 years, WD-40® Multi-Use Product, the #1 recommended multi-purpose lubricant, has been counted on to help end-users stops squeaks, remove grease and grime, loosens rusted parts, frees stuck parts and displaces moisture. The WD-40® Specialist® line of products helps professionals in a number of industries including automotive, farming, HVAC, and construction and skilled trades to get the job done right. WD-40 Specialist also includes a line of five specialty WD-40 BIKE® products. The high-performance WD-40 Specialist formulations solve tougher maintenance problems requiring a lubricant, penetrant, grease, cleaner, degreaser or rust management solution. For additional information about WD-40® Brand products, please visit WD40.com.
WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.