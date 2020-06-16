SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced today that Graciela I. Monteagudo has been appointed to its board of directors. Ms. Monteagudo's appointment to the board of directors was effective June 15, 2020.
Additionally, the Company's board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 its regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable July 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2020.
"We are pleased to have Graciela join our board and look forward to benefiting from her extensive consumer goods, digital marketing, e-commerce, and emerging market experience," said Garry O. Ridge, chairman and chief executive officer of WD-40 Company. "In light of our recent transition to a direct model in Mexico, we believe having a board member with significant leadership experience in Latin America will provide our board with a valuable regional perspective."
Ms. Monteagudo most recently served as president and CEO of Lala U.S., Inc. which she joined in 2017. Prior to that Ms. Monteagudo held key executive positions at companies including Mead Johnson Nutrition, Walmart Mexico and Procter & Gamble. Ms. Monteagudo currently serves as a director of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) and The Juice Plus+ Company. She received her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Panamericana and her Master's in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México. In 2019, Ms. Monteagudo was recognized as a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow and was included in Women Inc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue. Ms. Monteagudo has dual Mexican and American citizenship and has held senior management positions in both Latin America and the United States.
Ms. Monteagudo has been appointed to serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee. WD-40 Company's board now has 11 directors.
About WD-40 Company
WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.
Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $423.4 million in fiscal year 2019 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.