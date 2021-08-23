SOUTHPORT, Conn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a powerful message sure to challenge overachievers, Trinity Spiritual Center will host renowned Hindu writer, speaker, and social activist Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati at an in-person and livestream event on Thursday, September 9th at 7:00 p.m. in Southport, CT. This special event is free and open to all with advance registration.
Sadhvi is the author of the just-published, best-selling memoir, "Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation"—the story of "a reluctant spiritual seeker who finds much more than she bargained for when she travels to India." Deepak Chopra, world-renowned pioneer of alternative medicine, praises Sadhvi for her "inspiring wisdom [that] illuminates the path to healing, happiness, and inner peace." Dr. Jane Goodall describes Sadhvi's journey as "a river of love, compelling in its authenticity and unflinching honesty."
A highly-revered spiritual leader whose public appearances attract thousands in India, Sadhvi will discuss the presence of Grace, and how it unexpectedly entered and changed her life. She will explore the unusual series of events that led her out of her upper-middle-class American life into her spiritual awakening on the banks of the Ganga in India.
"You may be focused entirely on business and working a thousand miles an hour when, out of nowhere, you experience a genuine spiritual awakening," Sadhvi said. "Grace is available to all. It does not discriminate. Grace requires only that there be space in us in which it can flow."
A data-driven social scientist who grew up among Hollywood's elite, Sadhvi graduated from Stanford University, and was finishing up her Ph.D. in psychology with no interest in spiritual pursuits when she arrived with her husband in Rishikesh and was overwhelmed by a direct encounter with the divine.
This experience was followed by a series of awakenings that fundamentally altered the trajectory of her life.
In addition to her service as a spiritual leader, Sadhvi also leads myriad humanitarian programs worldwide. She is Secretary-General of Global Interfaith WASH Alliance, the world's first alliance of religious leaders for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, launched by UNICEF in 2013; the President of Divine Shakti Foundation, a charitable organization bringing education and empowerment to women and children; and Director of the world-famous International Yoga Festival.
"We are excited to welcome Sadhvi to the Trinity community and eagerly await her thoughts on how we can rewire our thinking and behaviors so that we experience more grace, deepening connections, and greater meaning and purpose in our lives," Peggy Hodgkins, Rector at Trinity Episcopal Church says. "We welcome our friends from all around the globe to join us for a very special event."
Director Mark Grayson adds, "Trinity Spiritual Center is pleased to offer this unusual opportunity to be in the presence of a living saint, as part of our year-long series of conversations on contemporary issues that deeply impact our lives. We are eager to absorb the lessons that Sadhvi will share as we expand our open, welcoming spiritual community for all seekers in Fairfield County and beyond."
The presentation is open to all. No affiliation with the church required, and while there is no charge for the participation in this event, registration is required (details are below). Copies of Sadhvi's memoir Hollywood to the Himalayas will be available for a suggested donation of $30 or more to the Divine Shakti Foundation. An author signing will follow the event.
WHAT: Renowned Spiritual Leader and Activist Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati In-Person Event: "From Hollywood to the Himalayas"
WHEN: Thursday, September 9th at 7:00 p.m.
COST: Free
REGISTER: Sadhvi_at_TSC.eventbrite.com
QUESTIONS: Call the Church at (203) 255-0454
About Trinity Episcopal Church
Trinity Episcopal Church is located in the historic seaside district of Southport at 651 Pequot Avenue (at Center Street) and welcomes seekers of all denominations. Trinity's mission is to provide a vibrant 21st century Episcopal community that inspires spiritual growth, nurtures genuine connections and promotes charitable service.
About Trinity Spiritual Center
Trinity Spiritual Center is a dynamic and growing community of people of all ages and beliefs, engaging in a broad range of learning experiences to inspire and support their own journeys of spiritual growth. It offers programs and practices that inspire and engage the greater community.
Media Contact
Chris Rieck, Trinity Spiritual Center, +1 (203) 727-3995, cerieck@yahoo.com
Mark Grayson, Trinity Spiritual Center, mrkgrsn@gmail.com
