RICHMOND, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC ("Wealthcare") is pleased to announce that it has continued the momentum from its record-setting 2019 performance and has added several advisors to the firm's platform in the first quarter of 2020. Wealthcare is thrilled to welcome Kevin Mautte, CFP® and Robert Burdumy (Wealthcare Advisory Partners, LLC), Solomon LaMacchio and Patricia Wellman,CFP® (Wealthcare Management Services), Christopher Wilkinson, CFP®(One Tree Wealth Management), Eric Kaplan, CDFA® and Fernando Gonzalez, CRPC® (K&G Financial), Davey Quinn (Pine Harbor Wealth Management), and James Graves, CFP® (Joppa Mill Advisors, Ltd.) to its platform where they will be able to leverage the GDX360® process and the WealthcareGDX® (Goals-Driven eXperience) platform in their practices.
Each of these advisors has extensive experience in the wealth management industry and found Wealthcare's goals-driven approach to financial planning and investing the right fit for both themselves and their clients. Wealthcare's suite of robust, value-added services, which includes financial planning, operations, billing, compliance support, investment management, trading and rebalancing, and marketing and practice management, frees up precious time for advisors and enables them to devote more time to selling and client engagement instead of handling back office tasks.
Wealthcare's full-service platform provides advisors the tools and the affiliation model that they need to embrace independence as they leverage the goals-based approach of a technology-enabled RIA managing more than $2.43B in AUM. Wealthcare continues to invest in the future of wealth management by offering advisors and their clients new services, partnerships, and technology to elevate the goals driven wealth management experience.
About Wealthcare
Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 18 years ago and holds 12 patents on this established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360 – Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC is the firm's Hybrid RIA, which was created in 2014. Wealthcare is a Financeware portfolio company with over 2.43 billion in AUM across both RIAs, and serving more than 110 affiliated advisors. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.
About Financeware
Financeware is the industry's leading fintech platform company focused on driving strategic growth and expansion of innovative companies across the new wealth management space. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware was born of a need to connect winning solution sets to the fast-moving targets, partners and market relationships playing out across the entire wealth management sector. With a deep history of game-changing wins driven by broad and deep market leadership, the group drives strategic growth of portfolio companies focused in key areas of wealth management, financial advisory, and data management. Financeware's growing portfolio includes Wealthcare, VMS and QUODD. Learn more at www.financeware.com.
About NewSpring Holdings
NewSpring Holdings, the dedicated, diversified holding company within NewSpring, with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.