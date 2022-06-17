Independent Insurance agents can now access Aspida's principal-protected retirement solutions through their WealthVest wholesaler.
BOZEMAN, Mont., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aspida Life Insurance Company ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, and WealthVest, a financial services marketing and wholesaling firm, announced plans today to partner on the distribution of Aspida's principal-protected retirement solutions, now available in more than 35 states.
Aspida's new WealthLockSM Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity and WealthLockSM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity – developed jointly with WealthVest – are focused on redefining consumer value in both the fixed annuity and fixed index annuity spaces.
"Our strategy has always been to build out a leading, growing annuity brand with a strong, diversified balance sheet and an easy-to-use, state-of-the-art technology platform," said Chad Burns, chief distribution officer at Aspida. "Together with WealthVest, we are well-equipped to deliver on that strategy and help our clients achieve and protect their dreams."
Now available through WealthVest's nationwide wholesaling team, Aspida's WealthLockSM Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity features tax-deferred, guaranteed rates over 2-, 3-, 5- and 7-year bands. Aspida's WealthLockSM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity offers multiple equity indices and crediting strategies, including a unique 5-Year High Watermark Participation Rate Strategy designed to allow consumers to lock in rising index values on a quarterly basis.
"Aspida and WealthVest share a vision that annuity products need to provide the highest consumer value," said Wade Dokken, co-founder and CEO of WealthVest. "Annuities are known for their principal protection features, but equally important, annuities need to provide highly competitive returns for investors. The WealthLock annuities are designed to deliver consumers highly competitive return opportunities."
Aspida's cutting-edge, client-centered platform is designed to provide efficient, high-quality customer service in today's digital world. This competitive edge enables Aspida – quickly, easily and securely – to provide the products, tools and resources that financial professionals, and their clients, need for their retirement solutions.
A.M. Best, a global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, recently awarded Aspida an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating. The company also received an A- rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). Additionally, the company is backed by Ares, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $325 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022.
Find more information about Aspida's new fixed and fixed index annuities, contact the Aspida Sales Desk at 1-866-221-2615 or visit http://www.aspidasales.com.
About Aspida
Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspida"), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients' financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit: http://www.aspida.com.
About WealthVest
WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.
