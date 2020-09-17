borgwarner_Logo.jpg

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:  

BorgWarner 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

When:  

October 29, 2020 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:  

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:       

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.



Contact:   

Patrick Nolan


248-754-0884


pnolan@borgwarner.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit www.borgwarner.com.

