SÃO PAULO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (B3: ITUB4) (B3: ITUB3) (NYSE: ITUB) would like to invite you to a webcast* on April 6th (Monday) for an update on the measures being implemented in order to adapt its operations and to support its employees, customers and society during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a reminder, the company's results and financial outlook will be presented as usual in the 1Q20 earnings conference call, scheduled for May 5th.

Please join our live webcast on April 6th:

At 09 am (Brasília time) in Portuguese (click here)

At 11 am (Brasília time) in English (click here)

These weblinks will also be available on our Investor Relations website:
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher
President and CEO

Marcio de Andrade Schettini
General Director, Retail Bank

Caio Ibrahim David
General Director, Wholesale Bank

Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO

André Sapoznik
Executive Vice-President of IT and Operations

Alexsandro Broedel
Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Mario Mesquita
Macroeconomics and Research Director

* participants are invited to submit written questions during the live audio webcast.

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco - Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

