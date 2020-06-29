MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is hosting a live webinar discussing the complications of ensuring a safe and healthy return to campus, and how to maintain it. The featured speakers include representatives from the University of South Florida (USF), a preeminent State Research University with more than 50,000 students. The participants will be:
- Dr. Donna Petersen, Dean of the College of Public Health and COVID-19 Task Force Chair at USF
- Sidney Fernandes, Chief Information Officer at USF
- Alice Wei, Senior Director of Digital Transformation & Innovations at USF
Appian's Chief Technology Officer, Michael Beckley, will moderate the discussion. The webinar is Thursday, July 9 at 12pm EDT / 9am PDT. Click here to register for the free event.
COVID-19 has disrupted campus life, which is integral to the higher education experience. Academic institutions, their students, and faculty are all eager to get back to campus, but colleges and universities must manage the return safely and efficiently, while coordinating and communicating across schools, departments, and tens of thousands of students.
This webinar explores:
- Insights from USF's journey, including what's worked and what hasn't worked
- The factors all higher education institutions must consider for returning the entire academic community to campus
- The operational details of how this is being done across USF's 50,000+ student population
- Appian and USF's joint development of the Appian CampusPass™ solution, which is deployed on Appian's HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud, and enables FERPA and GDPR compliance
Appian CampusPass helps colleges and universities intelligently manage the complexities of returning students, faculty, researchers, staff, vendors, and visitors to campus, while maintaining the privacy and security of personal health information. The solution will centralize and automate COVID-19-related daily health screenings, return-to-campus authorizations, contact tracing, isolation processing, and facilitate requests for COVID-19 testing and delivery of testing results. CampusPass is designed for fast configuration by non-technical users, enabling IT constrained institutions to easily use it. CampusPass is mobile ready out-of-the-box for Android and iOS, and includes Mobile Pass for fast on-campus access verification.
