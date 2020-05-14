WATERBURY, Conn., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, is pleased to announce the election of Linda Ianieri to its and Webster Bank's board of directors.
Ms. Ianieri, 63, retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) after nearly 40 years of providing audit and advisory services to a broad range of both public and private financial services companies. From 2009-2017, she served on PwC's Board of Partners & Principals, and as Chief Auditor for its Banking and Capital Markets sector.
Ms. Ianieri previously served as an independent director for Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., where she was chair of its Audit and Governance/Compensation Committees.
She was a pioneer of PwC's hedge fund and private equity fund audit practice. As the first woman audit partner admitted to PwC in New York, she has led myriad women's leadership initiatives and forums.
"Linda's deep financial services background and her wealth of experience in advising multinational companies across a range of financial services industries will be very valuable to Webster," said John R. Ciulla, Chairman, President and CEO of Webster and Webster Financial Corporation. "With the addition of Linda to the board, it further reinforces our commitment to ensuring our leaders and directors are reflective of the industries, markets and communities we serve."
Ms. Ianieri is a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, served as a member of the verification subcommittee of the Association for Investment and Management Research, and a past member of the New York State Society of CPAs stock brokerage committee. She was a member of the inaugural class of David Rockefeller Fellows, and was an awardee and past member of the YWCA Academy of Women Achievers. In addition, she has been a frequent speaker on investment performance measurement and fair valuation of private investments.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The Pennsylvania State University.
