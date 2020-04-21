WATERBURY, Conn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $36.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Results in the quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $76.0 million under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.6 million in prior year.

"During these uncertain, challenging and unprecedented times, Webster bankers have once again stepped up to take care of our customers, our communities and, importantly, each other.  I am so proud of every one of our 3,400 bankers," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to take swift actions to keep our employees safe while effectively providing our customers with the banking services and financial assistance they need to navigate through the economic storm brought on by this pandemic."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:

  • Results include the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19 resulting in a provision of $76.0 million; allowance coverage of 1.60 percent.
  • Revenue of $304.2 million.
  • Loan growth of $2.1 billion, or 11.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 15.6 percent.
  • Deposit growth of $1.8 billion, or 7.7 percent from a year ago, with growth of $527 million, or 8.5 percent, in HSA deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 3.23 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.0 percent.

"Webster's strong capital and liquidity positions enable us to support our customers and communities during this trying time," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11 percent exceeds the regulatory well-capitalized level by $1 billion, and our loan-to-deposit ratio of 85 percent reflects our funding strength."

Webster has responded quickly with programs to support our Employees, Customers and the Communities where we live and work. These actions included:

Support for our Employees:

  • 75% of our bankers are currently working remotely
  • Special pay considerations and additional PTO for essential front line employees
  • No furloughs; bankers are at 100% pay
  • Zero-interest loans up to $5,000 are available to assist employees and their families facing unforeseen challenges due to COVID-19

Support for Individuals and Businesses:

  • Instituted a 90-day foreclosure moratorium on residential loans
  • Increased deposit limits; waiving penalties for early CD withdrawals
  • Waiving or reducing certain fees
  • Not reporting payment deferrals to credit bureaus
  • Participating in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program with the initial round resulting in approximately $650 million in SBA approved loans
  • Payment modifications (needs based / COVID related impact)

Support for the Communities we serve

  • More than $375,000 in donations for urgent basic needs including:
    • Feeding America
    • American Red Cross
    • United Way (CT, RI, MA, NY, WI)
  • Additional re-targeting of existing sponsorships and grants to nonprofits to support COVID-19 related activities including:
    • Masks for Heroes
    • Junior Achievement
    • Governor's Prevention Partnership

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2019

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of March 31, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.3 billion in loans and leases and $5.0 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended March 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2020

2019


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$99,316


$98,342




1.0

%


Non-interest income


13,239


14,011




(5.5)



Operating revenue


112,555


112,353




0.2



Non-interest expense


46,544


44,618




(4.3)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue


$66,011


$67,735




(2.5)
















Percent



At March 31,


Increase/

(In millions)


2020

2019


(Decrease)

Loans and leases


$12,282


$10,631




15.5

%


Deposits


5,041


4,191




20.3



Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital.  Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $1.7 million to $66.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.0 million to $99.3 million, primarily due to loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $0.8 million to $13.2 million, primarily due to lower one-time fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $1.9 million to $46.5 million, primarily due to investments in people, product enhancements, and infrastructure.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2020, HSA Bank had $8.6 billion in total footings comprising $6.7 billion in deposit balances and $1.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended March 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2020

2019


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$42,673


$43,098




(1.0)

%


Non-interest income


26,383


25,577




3.2



Operating revenue


69,056


68,675




0.6



Non-interest expense


37,078


33,522




(10.6)



Pre-tax, net revenue


$31,978


$35,153




(9.0)
















Percent



At March 31,


Increase/

(Dollars in millions)


2020

2019


(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)


3,119


2,933




6.3

%










Deposits


$6,736


$6,209




8.5



Linked investment accounts *


1,855


1,703




8.9



Total footings


$8,591


$7,912




8.6



* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet





Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital.  Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax net revenue decreased $3.2 million to $32.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.4 million to $42.7 million, due to 8.5 percent growth in deposits and a decline in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $0.8 million to $26.4 million, primarily due to 6.3 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.6 million to $37.1 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of March 31, 2020, Community Banking had $8.6 billion in loans and $12.6 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended March 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2020

2019


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$99,470


$106,290




(6.4)

%


Non-interest income


27,620


25,382




8.8



Operating revenue


127,090


131,672




(3.5)



Non-interest expense


98,967


95,075




(4.1)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue


$28,123


$36,597




(23.2)
















Percent



At March 31,


Increase/

(In millions)


2020

2019


(Decrease)

Loans


$8,610


$8,184




5.2

%


Deposits


12,640


12,271




3.0



Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital.  Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $8.5 million to $28.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $6.8 million to $99.5 million, due to declining interest rates on loans coupled with decreasing credit value of deposits; partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income increased $2.2 million driven by growth in fees from mortgage banking, investment services, and interest rate hedging activities. This growth was partially offset by reductions in deposit-related service charges and the impact of gains from asset sales that occurred in the prior year. Non-interest expense increased $3.9 million to $99.0 million resulting from higher employee-related expenses, continued investments in technology, and other corporate overhead; offset by lower occupancy, legal, and card processing costs.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019:

  • Net interest income was $230.8 million compared to $241.6 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.23 percent compared to 3.74 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 59 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 10 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $28.9 billion and grew by $2.9 billion, or 11.0 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $20.3 billion and grew by $1.8 billion, or 9.8 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $24.1 billion and grew by $1.5 billion, or 6.8 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses, which was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020, was $76.0 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior quarter and $8.6 million a year ago. The increase compared to the prior periods is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.
  • Net charge-offs were $7.8 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior quarter and $9.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.15 percent, compared to 0.12 percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.60 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.04 percent at December 31, 2019 and 1.12 percent at March 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases reflects a January 1, 2020 transition adjustment of $57.6 million related to the adoption of the CECL accounting standard and represented 206 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 compared to 139 percent at December 31, 2019 and 133 percent at March 31, 2019.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019:

  • Total non-interest income was $73.4 million, compared to $68.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million. This reflects an increase of $2.8 million of other income primarily due to client hedging activity offset by losses on miscellaneous investments, an increase of $2.1 million in mortgage banking activities primarily due to a decline in mortgage interest rates driving higher origination volume and $1.1 million in wealth and investment services. These increases were offset by a decrease in loan related fees of $1.3 million primarily due to lower prepayment fees and higher mortgage servicing rights costs.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019:

  • Total non-interest expense was $178.8 million, compared to $175.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million. The increase reflects increases of $4.1 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and temporary help partially offset by lower variable based compensation and $2.1 million in technology and equipment due to continued infrastructure investment. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $3.4 million in other expenses primarily due to decreased pension costs, and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2019:

  • Income tax expense was $11.1 million compared to $26.1 million and the effective tax rate was 22.6 percent compared to 20.8 percent.
  • The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects a net discrete tax benefit recognized during the period a year ago.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $8.5 billion, compared to $8.2 billion at December 31, 2019 and $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $3.1 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $24.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $58.6 million of net unrealized losses at March 31, 2019. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $156.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $46.8 million of net unrealized losses at March 31, 2019.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $20.9 billion, compared to $20.0 billion at December 31, 2019 and $18.8 billion at March 31, 2019. Compared to December 31, 2019, commercial loans increased by $685.1 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $173.1 million, and residential mortgages increased by $18.8 million, while consumer loans decreased by $22.5 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.131 billion, commercial loans increased by $715.0 million, and residential mortgages increased by $359.7 million, while consumer loans decreased by $128.1 million.
  • Loan originations for portfolio were $1.195 billion, compared to $1.919 billion in the prior quarter and $1.132 billion a year ago. In addition, $60 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $94 million in the prior quarter and $33 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $162.3 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, compared to $150.9 million, or 0.75 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $158.9 million, or 0.84 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2019. Total paying nonperforming loans were $61.9 million, compared to $59.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $38.6 million at March 31, 2019.
  • Past due loans were $37.0 million, compared to $42.6 million at December 31, 2019 and $50.5 million at March 31, 2019.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $24.5 billion, compared to $23.3 billion at December 31, 2019 and $22.8 billion at March 31, 2019. Core deposits to total deposits were 87.8 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at December 31, 2019 and 85.3 percent at March 31, 2019. The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2 percent, compared to 85.9 percent at December 31, 2019 and 82.7 percent at March 31, 2019.
  • Total borrowings were $3.6 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2019 and $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 4.75 percent and 5.95 percent, respectively, compared to 14.01 percent and 17.70 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.14 percent and 7.67 percent, respectively, compared to 8.68 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2019. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.96 percent, compared to 11.46 percent at March 31, 2019.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $32.66 and $26.46, respectively, compared to $30.62 and $24.51, respectively, at March 31, 2019.

***

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $31.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.  

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's  first quarter 2020 earnings announcement will be held today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business  plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019
























Income and performance ratios:





















Net income

$

38,199



$

90,473



$

93,865



$

98,649



$

99,736



Earnings applicable to common shareholders


36,021




88,066




91,442




96,193




97,549



Earnings per diluted common share


0.39




0.96




1.00




1.05




1.06



Return on average assets


0.50

%



1.19

%



1.27

%



1.38

%



1.44

%


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


5.95




14.34




15.37




16.88




17.70



Return on average common shareholders' equity


4.75




11.60




12.36




13.47




14.01



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue


24.12




23.47




22.52




23.88




22.12
























Asset quality:





















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

334,931



$

209,096



$

209,152



$

211,671



$

211,389



Nonperforming assets


169,120




157,380




166,716




153,247




164,431



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases


1.60

%



1.04

%



1.07

%



1.10

%



1.12

%


Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)


0.15




0.12




0.28




0.24




0.21



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases


0.78




0.75




0.83




0.77




0.84



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO


0.81




0.79




0.85




0.80




0.87



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases


206.37




138.56




128.55




142.97




133.01
























Other ratios:





















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)


8.14

%



8.88

%



8.83

%



8.82

%



8.68

%


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


7.67




8.39




8.34




8.31




8.16



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)


11.60




12.22




12.32




12.09




12.17



Total risk-based capital (a)


13.11




13.55




13.68




13.48




13.60



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)


10.96




11.56




11.63




11.41




11.46



Shareholders' equity / total assets


9.76




10.56




10.54




10.59




10.50



Net interest margin


3.23




3.27




3.49




3.63




3.74



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


58.03




58.52




56.60




56.09




55.93
























Equity and share related:





















Common equity

$

2,945,205



$

3,062,733



$

3,007,357



$

2,920,180



$

2,821,218



Book value per common share


32.66




33.28




32.68




31.74




30.62



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


26.46




27.19




26.58




25.63




24.51



Common stock closing price


22.90




53.36




46.87




47.77




50.67



Dividends declared per common share


0.40




0.40




0.40




0.40




0.33
























Common shares issued and outstanding


90,172




92,027




92,034




92,007




92,125



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic


90,936




91,574




91,559




91,534




91,962



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


91,206




91,916




91,874




91,855




92,225




(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



March 31, 2019

Assets:











Cash and due from banks

$

198,458



$

185,341



$

167,587

Interest-bearing deposits


69,482




72,554




53,072

Securities:











Available for sale


3,016,631




2,925,833




2,977,316

Held to maturity


5,486,206




5,293,918




4,480,160

Total securities


8,502,837




8,219,751




7,457,476

Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity


(312)




-




-

Securities, net


8,502,525




8,219,751




7,457,476

Loans held for sale


22,448




36,053




20,615

Loans and Leases:











Commercial


7,565,947




6,880,838




6,850,942

Commercial real estate


6,122,474




5,949,339




4,991,825

Residential mortgages


4,991,512




4,972,685




4,631,787

Consumer


2,211,591




2,234,124




2,339,736

Total loans and leases


20,891,524




20,036,986




18,814,290

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(334,931)




(209,096)




(211,389)

Loans and leases, net


20,556,593




19,827,890




18,602,901

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock


141,327




149,046




106,674

Premises and equipment, net


268,420




270,413




279,580

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


559,328




560,290




563,176

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies


554,231




550,651




546,094

Deferred tax asset, net


80,318




61,975




76,576

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


701,744




455,380




364,378

Total Assets

$

31,654,874



$

30,389,344



$

28,238,129












Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:











Deposits:











Demand

$

4,883,436



$

4,446,463



$

4,224,144

Health savings accounts


6,736,178




6,416,135




6,209,213

Interest-bearing checking


3,007,069




2,689,734




2,560,975

Money market


2,477,304




2,312,840




2,299,229

Savings


4,418,689




4,354,809




4,102,740

Certificates of deposit


2,891,161




3,104,765




3,273,120

Brokered certificates of deposit


100,000




-




81,507

Total deposits


24,513,837




23,324,746




22,750,928

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


1,262,749




1,040,431




688,065

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


1,773,399




1,948,476




951,730

Long-term debt


571,212




540,364




524,303

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


443,435




327,557




356,848

Total liabilities


28,564,632




27,181,574




25,271,874

Preferred stock


145,037




145,037




145,037

Common shareholders' equity


2,945,205




3,062,733




2,821,218

Total shareholders' equity


3,090,242




3,207,770




2,966,255

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

31,654,874



$

30,389,344



$

28,238,129

 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)








Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019

Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

216,187



$

228,764

Interest and dividends on securities


58,108




57,278

Loans held for sale


175




148

Total interest income


274,470




286,190

Interest expense:







Deposits


27,843




31,020

Borrowings


15,826




13,619

Total interest expense


43,669




44,639

Net interest income


230,801




241,551

Provision for credit losses


76,000




8,600

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses


154,801




232,951

Non-interest income:







Deposit service fees


42,570




43,024

Loan and lease related fees


6,496




7,819

Wealth and investment services


8,739




7,651

Mortgage banking activities


2,893




764

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies


3,580




3,584

Gain on investment securities, net


8




-

Other income


9,092




5,770

Total non-interest income


73,378




68,612

Non-interest expense:







Compensation and benefits


101,887




97,785

Occupancy


14,485




14,696

Technology and equipment


27,837




25,697

Marketing


3,502




3,328

Professional and outside services


5,663




6,048

Intangible assets amortization


962




962

Loan workout expenses


493




660

Deposit insurance


4,725




4,430

Other expenses


19,282




22,080

Total non-interest expense


178,836




175,686

Income before income taxes


49,343




125,877

Income tax expense


11,144




26,141

Net income


38,199




99,736

Preferred stock dividends and other


(2,178)




(2,187)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

36,021



$

97,549








Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


91,206




92,225








Earnings per common share:







Basic

$

0.40



$

1.06

Diluted


0.39




1.06

 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019

Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

216,187



$

223,527



$

236,453



$

235,949



$

228,764

Interest and dividends on securities


58,108




58,205




57,517




56,163




57,278

Loans held for sale


175




268




166




145




148

Total interest income


274,470




282,000




294,136




292,257




286,190

Interest expense:



















Deposits


27,843




31,586




34,214




32,757




31,020

Borrowings


15,826




19,164




19,383




17,713




13,619

Total interest expense


43,669




50,750




53,597




50,470




44,639

Net interest income


230,801




231,250




240,539




241,787




241,551

Provision for credit losses


76,000




6,000




11,300




11,900




8,600

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses


154,801




225,250




229,239




229,887




232,951

Non-interest income:



















Deposit service fees


42,570




40,470




41,410




43,118




43,024

Loan and lease related fees


6,496




8,704




8,246




6,558




7,819

Wealth and investment services


8,739




8,476




8,496




8,309




7,651

Mortgage banking activities


2,893




2,286




2,133




932




764

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies


3,580




3,670




3,708




3,650




3,584

Gain on investment securities, net


8




29




-




-




-

Other income


9,092




7,284




5,938




13,286




5,770

Total non-interest income


73,378




70,919




69,931




75,853




68,612

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits


101,887




100,467




98,623




98,527




97,785

Occupancy


14,485




14,379




14,087




14,019




14,696

Technology and equipment


27,837




27,639




26,180




25,767




25,697

Marketing


3,502




3,957




4,758




4,243




3,328

Professional and outside services


5,663




4,674




5,024




5,634




6,048

Intangible assets amortization


962




962




961




962




962

Loan workout expenses


493




474




986




832




660

Deposit insurance


4,725




4,662




4,409




4,453




4,430

Other expenses


19,282




22,516




24,866




26,203




22,080

Total non-interest expense


178,836




179,730




179,894




180,640




175,686

Income before income taxes


49,343




116,439




119,276




125,100




125,877

Income tax expense


11,144




25,966




25,411




26,451




26,141

Net income


38,199




90,473




93,865




98,649




99,736

Preferred stock dividends and other


(2,178)




(2,407)




(2,423)




(2,456)




(2,187)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

36,021



$

88,066



$

91,442



$

96,193



$

97,549




















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


91,206




91,916




91,874




91,855




92,225




















Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$

0.40



$

0.96



$

1.00



$

1.05



$

1.06

Diluted


0.39




0.96




1.00




1.05




1.06

 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2020








2019


(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance



Interest




Yield/rate







Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate


Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans and leases

$

20,324,799



$

216,918




4.24

%






$

18,509,174


$

229,385


4.96

%

Securities (a)


8,319,747




58,408




2.85








7,308,946



56,954


3.09


Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock


126,364




1,251




3.98








113,016



1,712


6.14


Interest-bearing deposits


68,307




191




1.11








55,372



329


2.37


Loans held for sale


22,297




175




3.14








13,451



148


4.40


Total interest-earning assets


28,861,514



$

276,943




3.84

%







25,999,959


$

288,528


4.43

%

Non-interest-earning assets


1,930,996
















1,795,430







Total Assets

$

30,792,510















$

27,795,389
































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$

4,516,906



$

-




-

%






$

4,191,870


$

-


-

%

Health savings accounts


6,761,358




3,296




0.20








6,140,062



2,949


0.19


Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings


9,716,974




12,403




0.51








8,958,522



12,793


0.58


Certificates of deposit


3,067,557




12,144




1.59








3,244,714



15,278


1.91


Total deposits


24,062,795




27,843




0.47








22,535,168



31,020


0.56



























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


1,296,925




3,730




1.14








597,107



2,752


1.84


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


1,325,899




6,869




2.05








1,119,035



7,785


2.78


Long-term debt (a)


551,250




5,227




4.00








249,169



3,082


4.95


Total borrowings


3,174,074




15,826




2.00








1,965,311



13,619


2.77


Total interest-bearing liabilities


27,236,869



$

43,669




0.64

%







24,500,479


$

44,639


0.74

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities


362,116
















359,257







Total liabilities


27,598,985
















24,859,736
































Preferred stock


145,037
















145,037







Common shareholders' equity


3,048,488
















2,790,616







Total shareholders' equity


3,193,525
















2,935,653







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

30,792,510















$

27,795,389







Tax-equivalent net interest income






233,274















243,889




Less: tax-equivalent adjustments






(2,473)















(2,338)




Net interest income





$

230,801














$

241,551




Net interest margin










3.23

%












3.74

%


























(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.


 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

6,385,619



$

5,833,952



$

5,887,119



$

5,948,388



$

5,811,309

Asset-based lending


1,180,328




1,046,886




1,122,765




1,077,118




1,039,633

Commercial real estate


6,122,474




5,949,339




5,398,084




5,224,382




4,991,825

Residential mortgages


4,991,512




4,972,685




4,873,726




4,718,704




4,631,787

Consumer


2,211,591




2,234,124




2,269,952




2,301,291




2,339,736

Total Loan and Lease Balances


20,891,524




20,036,986




19,551,646




19,269,883




18,814,290

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(334,931)




(209,096)




(209,152)




(211,671)




(211,389)

Loans and Leases, net

$

20,556,593



$

19,827,890



$

19,342,494



$

19,058,212



$

18,602,901




















Loan and Lease Balances (average):



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

6,005,501



$

5,879,600



$

5,933,221



$

5,914,710



$

5,776,334

Asset-based lending


1,085,624




1,087,537




1,138,189




1,049,403




1,016,069

Commercial real estate


5,996,728




5,667,764




5,312,403




5,079,415




4,930,035

Residential mortgages


5,013,888




4,917,365




4,802,497




4,662,033




4,415,434

Consumer


2,223,058




2,256,255




2,286,983




2,324,717




2,371,302

Total Loan and Lease Balances


20,324,799




19,808,521




19,473,293




19,030,278




18,509,174

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(269,273)




(211,460)




(213,130)




(210,719)




(214,966)

Loans and Leases, net

$

20,055,526



$

19,597,061



$

19,260,163



$

18,819,559



$

18,294,208


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019




March 31, 2019

Nonperforming loans and leases:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

74,077




64,793




64,197




56,340




66,754

Asset-based lending


137




139




9,165




184




218

Commercial real estate


12,901




11,554




12,810




10,413




7,449

Residential mortgages


42,393




43,100




43,733




48,104




49,267

Consumer 


32,785




31,320




32,794




33,015




35,245

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

162,293



$

150,906



$

162,699



$

148,056



$

158,933




















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

121




271




544




1,307




861

Residential mortgages


4,480




4,247




1,912




2,012




2,769

Consumer


2,226




1,956




1,561




1,872




1,868

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

6,827



$

6,474



$

4,017



$

5,191



$

5,498

Total nonperforming assets

$

169,120



$

157,380



$

166,716



$

153,247



$

164,431


Past due 30-89 days:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

8,200



$

8,482



$

5,384



$

4,438



$

19,152

Asset-based lending


-




-




-




-




-

Commercial real estate


2,217




1,700




1,433




2,665




2,283

Residential mortgages


11,814




13,598




13,445




10,844




12,865

Consumer


14,666




18,835




15,217




13,949




16,174

Total past due 30-89 days


36,897




42,615




35,479




31,896




50,474

Past due 90 days or more and accruing


75




-




92




410




-

Total past due loans and leases

$

36,972



$

42,615



$

35,571



$

32,306



$

50,474


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019

Beginning balance

$

209,096



$

209,152



$

211,671



$

211,389



$

212,353

Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13


57,568




-




-




-




-

Provision


76,085




6,000




11,300




11,900




8,600

Charge-offs:



















Commercial non-mortgage


5,544




5,041




11,291




5,657




7,837

Asset-based lending


-




-




-




-




-

Commercial real estate


30




23




32




2,473




973

Residential mortgages


1,511




876




872




2,154




251

Consumer


3,076




3,165




3,765




4,098




3,972

Total charge-offs


10,161




9,105




15,960




14,382




13,033

Recoveries:



















Commercial non-mortgage


558




236




173




464




569

Asset-based lending


3




33




-




-




229

Commercial real estate


3




3




3




33




6

Residential mortgages


235




534




356




295




178

Consumer


1,544




2,243




1,609




1,972




2,487

Total recoveries


2,343




3,049




2,141




2,764




3,469

Total net charge-offs


7,818




6,056




13,819




11,618




9,564

Ending balance

$

334,931



$

209,096



$

209,152



$

211,671



$

211,389

 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures






















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.






















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
























At or for the Three Months Ended


(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019


Efficiency ratio:




















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

178,836



$

179,730



$

179,894



$

180,640



$

175,686


Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)


(250)




263




(128)




(55)




(253)


         Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)


962




962




961




962




962


         Other expenses (non-GAAP)


-




-




1,750




-




7


Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

178,124



$

178,505



$

177,311



$

179,733



$

174,970


Net interest income (GAAP)

$

230,801



$

231,250



$

240,539



$

241,787



$

241,551


Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)


2,473




2,486




2,436




2,435




2,338


         Non-interest income (GAAP)


73,378




70,919




69,931




75,853




68,612


         Other (non-GAAP)


299




402




350




354




342


Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)


8




29




-




-




-


Income (non-GAAP)

$

306,943



$

305,028



$

313,256



$

320,429



$

312,843


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


58.03

%



58.52

%



56.60

%



56.09

%



55.93

%





















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:




















Net income (GAAP)

$

38,199



$

90,473



$

93,865



$

98,649



$

99,736


Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)


1,969




1,969




1,968




1,969




1,969


Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)


760




760




759




760




760


Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

36,990



$

89,264



$

92,656



$

97,440



$

98,527


Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

147,960



$

357,056



$

370,624



$

389,760



$

394,108


Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

3,193,525



$

3,196,563



$

3,118,691



$

3,016,541



$

2,935,653


Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)


145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037


Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)


559,786




560,750




561,715




562,679




563,646


Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,488,702



$

2,490,776



$

2,411,939



$

2,308,825



$

2,226,970


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


5.95

%



14.34

%



15.37

%



16.88

%



17.70

%





















Tangible equity:




















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,090,242



$

3,207,770



$

3,152,394



$

3,065,217



$

2,966,255


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)


559,328




560,290




561,252




562,214




563,176


Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,530,914



$

2,647,480



$

2,591,142



$

2,503,003



$

2,403,079


Total assets (GAAP)

$

31,654,874



$

30,389,344



$

29,895,100



$

28,942,043



$

28,238,129


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)


559,328




560,290




561,252




562,214




563,176


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

31,095,546



$

29,829,054



$

29,333,848



$

28,379,829



$

27,674,953


Tangible equity (non-GAAP)


8.14

%



8.88

%



8.83

%



8.82

%



8.68

%





















Tangible common equity:




















Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,530,914



$

2,647,480



$

2,591,142



$

2,503,003



$

2,403,079


Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)


145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037


Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,385,877



$

2,502,443



$

2,446,105



$

2,357,966



$

2,258,042


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

31,095,546



$

29,829,054



$

29,333,848



$

28,379,829



$

27,674,953


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


7.67

%



8.39

%



8.34

%



8.31

%



8.16

%





















Tangible book value per common share:




















Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,385,877



$

2,502,443



$

2,446,105



$

2,357,966



$

2,258,042


Common shares outstanding


90,172




92,027




92,034




92,007




92,125


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

26.46



$

27.19



$

26.58



$

25.63



$

24.51






















Core deposits:




















Total deposits

$

24,513,837



$

23,324,746



$

23,280,665



$

22,598,778



$

22,750,928


Less: Certificates of deposit


2,891,161




3,104,765




3,249,860




3,291,617




3,273,120


 Brokered certificates of deposit


100,000




-




5,705




41,376




81,507


Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

21,522,676



$

20,219,981



$

20,025,100



$

19,265,785



$

19,396,301



 

Media Contact




Investor Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610




Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318

acferreira@websterbank.com




tmangan@websterbank.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.