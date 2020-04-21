WATERBURY, Conn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $36.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Results in the quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $76.0 million under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.6 million in prior year.
"During these uncertain, challenging and unprecedented times, Webster bankers have once again stepped up to take care of our customers, our communities and, importantly, each other. I am so proud of every one of our 3,400 bankers," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to take swift actions to keep our employees safe while effectively providing our customers with the banking services and financial assistance they need to navigate through the economic storm brought on by this pandemic."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:
- Results include the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19 resulting in a provision of $76.0 million; allowance coverage of 1.60 percent.
- Revenue of $304.2 million.
- Loan growth of $2.1 billion, or 11.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 15.6 percent.
- Deposit growth of $1.8 billion, or 7.7 percent from a year ago, with growth of $527 million, or 8.5 percent, in HSA deposits.
- Net interest margin of 3.23 percent.
- Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.0 percent.
"Webster's strong capital and liquidity positions enable us to support our customers and communities during this trying time," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11 percent exceeds the regulatory well-capitalized level by $1 billion, and our loan-to-deposit ratio of 85 percent reflects our funding strength."
Webster has responded quickly with programs to support our Employees, Customers and the Communities where we live and work. These actions included:
Support for our Employees:
- 75% of our bankers are currently working remotely
- Special pay considerations and additional PTO for essential front line employees
- No furloughs; bankers are at 100% pay
- Zero-interest loans up to $5,000 are available to assist employees and their families facing unforeseen challenges due to COVID-19
Support for Individuals and Businesses:
- Instituted a 90-day foreclosure moratorium on residential loans
- Increased deposit limits; waiving penalties for early CD withdrawals
- Waiving or reducing certain fees
- Not reporting payment deferrals to credit bureaus
- Participating in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program with the initial round resulting in approximately $650 million in SBA approved loans
- Payment modifications (needs based / COVID related impact)
Support for the Communities we serve
- More than $375,000 in donations for urgent basic needs including:
- Feeding America
- American Red Cross
- United Way (CT, RI, MA, NY, WI)
- Additional re-targeting of existing sponsorships and grants to nonprofits to support COVID-19 related activities including:
- Masks for Heroes
- Junior Achievement
- Governor's Prevention Partnership
Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2019
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of March 31, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.3 billion in loans and leases and $5.0 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2020
2019
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$99,316
$98,342
1.0
%
Non-interest income
13,239
14,011
(5.5)
Operating revenue
112,555
112,353
0.2
Non-interest expense
46,544
44,618
(4.3)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$66,011
$67,735
(2.5)
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2020
2019
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$12,282
$10,631
15.5
%
Deposits
5,041
4,191
20.3
Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $1.7 million to $66.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.0 million to $99.3 million, primarily due to loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $0.8 million to $13.2 million, primarily due to lower one-time fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $1.9 million to $46.5 million, primarily due to investments in people, product enhancements, and infrastructure.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2020, HSA Bank had $8.6 billion in total footings comprising $6.7 billion in deposit balances and $1.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2020
2019
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$42,673
$43,098
(1.0)
%
Non-interest income
26,383
25,577
3.2
Operating revenue
69,056
68,675
0.6
Non-interest expense
37,078
33,522
(10.6)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$31,978
$35,153
(9.0)
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2020
2019
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,119
2,933
6.3
%
Deposits
$6,736
$6,209
8.5
Linked investment accounts *
1,855
1,703
8.9
Total footings
$8,591
$7,912
8.6
* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet
Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.
Pre-tax net revenue decreased $3.2 million to $32.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.4 million to $42.7 million, due to 8.5 percent growth in deposits and a decline in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $0.8 million to $26.4 million, primarily due to 6.3 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.6 million to $37.1 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.
Community Banking
Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of March 31, 2020, Community Banking had $8.6 billion in loans and $12.6 billion in deposit balances.
Community Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2020
2019
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$99,470
$106,290
(6.4)
%
Non-interest income
27,620
25,382
8.8
Operating revenue
127,090
131,672
(3.5)
Non-interest expense
98,967
95,075
(4.1)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$28,123
$36,597
(23.2)
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2020
2019
(Decrease)
Loans
$8,610
$8,184
5.2
%
Deposits
12,640
12,271
3.0
Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $8.5 million to $28.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $6.8 million to $99.5 million, due to declining interest rates on loans coupled with decreasing credit value of deposits; partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income increased $2.2 million driven by growth in fees from mortgage banking, investment services, and interest rate hedging activities. This growth was partially offset by reductions in deposit-related service charges and the impact of gains from asset sales that occurred in the prior year. Non-interest expense increased $3.9 million to $99.0 million resulting from higher employee-related expenses, continued investments in technology, and other corporate overhead; offset by lower occupancy, legal, and card processing costs.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019:
- Net interest income was $230.8 million compared to $241.6 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.23 percent compared to 3.74 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 59 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 10 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $28.9 billion and grew by $2.9 billion, or 11.0 percent.
- Average loans totaled $20.3 billion and grew by $1.8 billion, or 9.8 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $24.1 billion and grew by $1.5 billion, or 6.8 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses, which was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020, was $76.0 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior quarter and $8.6 million a year ago. The increase compared to the prior periods is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.
- Net charge-offs were $7.8 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior quarter and $9.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.15 percent, compared to 0.12 percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.60 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.04 percent at December 31, 2019 and 1.12 percent at March 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases reflects a January 1, 2020 transition adjustment of $57.6 million related to the adoption of the CECL accounting standard and represented 206 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 compared to 139 percent at December 31, 2019 and 133 percent at March 31, 2019.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019:
- Total non-interest income was $73.4 million, compared to $68.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million. This reflects an increase of $2.8 million of other income primarily due to client hedging activity offset by losses on miscellaneous investments, an increase of $2.1 million in mortgage banking activities primarily due to a decline in mortgage interest rates driving higher origination volume and $1.1 million in wealth and investment services. These increases were offset by a decrease in loan related fees of $1.3 million primarily due to lower prepayment fees and higher mortgage servicing rights costs.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019:
- Total non-interest expense was $178.8 million, compared to $175.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million. The increase reflects increases of $4.1 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and temporary help partially offset by lower variable based compensation and $2.1 million in technology and equipment due to continued infrastructure investment. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $3.4 million in other expenses primarily due to decreased pension costs, and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2019:
- Income tax expense was $11.1 million compared to $26.1 million and the effective tax rate was 22.6 percent compared to 20.8 percent.
- The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects a net discrete tax benefit recognized during the period a year ago.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities were $8.5 billion, compared to $8.2 billion at December 31, 2019 and $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $3.1 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $24.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $58.6 million of net unrealized losses at March 31, 2019. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $156.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $46.8 million of net unrealized losses at March 31, 2019.
Loans:
- Total loans were $20.9 billion, compared to $20.0 billion at December 31, 2019 and $18.8 billion at March 31, 2019. Compared to December 31, 2019, commercial loans increased by $685.1 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $173.1 million, and residential mortgages increased by $18.8 million, while consumer loans decreased by $22.5 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.131 billion, commercial loans increased by $715.0 million, and residential mortgages increased by $359.7 million, while consumer loans decreased by $128.1 million.
- Loan originations for portfolio were $1.195 billion, compared to $1.919 billion in the prior quarter and $1.132 billion a year ago. In addition, $60 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $94 million in the prior quarter and $33 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans were $162.3 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, compared to $150.9 million, or 0.75 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $158.9 million, or 0.84 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2019. Total paying nonperforming loans were $61.9 million, compared to $59.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $38.6 million at March 31, 2019.
- Past due loans were $37.0 million, compared to $42.6 million at December 31, 2019 and $50.5 million at March 31, 2019.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $24.5 billion, compared to $23.3 billion at December 31, 2019 and $22.8 billion at March 31, 2019. Core deposits to total deposits were 87.8 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at December 31, 2019 and 85.3 percent at March 31, 2019. The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2 percent, compared to 85.9 percent at December 31, 2019 and 82.7 percent at March 31, 2019.
- Total borrowings were $3.6 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2019 and $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 4.75 percent and 5.95 percent, respectively, compared to 14.01 percent and 17.70 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.14 percent and 7.67 percent, respectively, compared to 8.68 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2019. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.96 percent, compared to 11.46 percent at March 31, 2019.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $32.66 and $26.46, respectively, compared to $30.62 and $24.51, respectively, at March 31, 2019.
***
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $31.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's first quarter 2020 earnings announcement will be held today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Income and performance ratios:
Net income
$
38,199
$
90,473
$
93,865
$
98,649
$
99,736
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
36,021
88,066
91,442
96,193
97,549
Earnings per diluted common share
0.39
0.96
1.00
1.05
1.06
Return on average assets
0.50
%
1.19
%
1.27
%
1.38
%
1.44
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
5.95
14.34
15.37
16.88
17.70
Return on average common shareholders' equity
4.75
11.60
12.36
13.47
14.01
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
24.12
23.47
22.52
23.88
22.12
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
334,931
$
209,096
$
209,152
$
211,671
$
211,389
Nonperforming assets
169,120
157,380
166,716
153,247
164,431
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.60
%
1.04
%
1.07
%
1.10
%
1.12
%
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.15
0.12
0.28
0.24
0.21
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.78
0.75
0.83
0.77
0.84
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.81
0.79
0.85
0.80
0.87
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
206.37
138.56
128.55
142.97
133.01
Other ratios:
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
8.14
%
8.88
%
8.83
%
8.82
%
8.68
%
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
7.67
8.39
8.34
8.31
8.16
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.60
12.22
12.32
12.09
12.17
Total risk-based capital (a)
13.11
13.55
13.68
13.48
13.60
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.96
11.56
11.63
11.41
11.46
Shareholders' equity / total assets
9.76
10.56
10.54
10.59
10.50
Net interest margin
3.23
3.27
3.49
3.63
3.74
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
58.03
58.52
56.60
56.09
55.93
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
2,945,205
$
3,062,733
$
3,007,357
$
2,920,180
$
2,821,218
Book value per common share
32.66
33.28
32.68
31.74
30.62
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
26.46
27.19
26.58
25.63
24.51
Common stock closing price
22.90
53.36
46.87
47.77
50.67
Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.33
Common shares issued and outstanding
90,172
92,027
92,034
92,007
92,125
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
90,936
91,574
91,559
91,534
91,962
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
91,206
91,916
91,874
91,855
92,225
(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
198,458
$
185,341
$
167,587
Interest-bearing deposits
69,482
72,554
53,072
Securities:
Available for sale
3,016,631
2,925,833
2,977,316
Held to maturity
5,486,206
5,293,918
4,480,160
Total securities
8,502,837
8,219,751
7,457,476
Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity
(312)
-
-
Securities, net
8,502,525
8,219,751
7,457,476
Loans held for sale
22,448
36,053
20,615
Loans and Leases:
Commercial
7,565,947
6,880,838
6,850,942
Commercial real estate
6,122,474
5,949,339
4,991,825
Residential mortgages
4,991,512
4,972,685
4,631,787
Consumer
2,211,591
2,234,124
2,339,736
Total loans and leases
20,891,524
20,036,986
18,814,290
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(334,931)
(209,096)
(211,389)
Loans and leases, net
20,556,593
19,827,890
18,602,901
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
141,327
149,046
106,674
Premises and equipment, net
268,420
270,413
279,580
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
559,328
560,290
563,176
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
554,231
550,651
546,094
Deferred tax asset, net
80,318
61,975
76,576
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
701,744
455,380
364,378
Total Assets
$
31,654,874
$
30,389,344
$
28,238,129
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand
$
4,883,436
$
4,446,463
$
4,224,144
Health savings accounts
6,736,178
6,416,135
6,209,213
Interest-bearing checking
3,007,069
2,689,734
2,560,975
Money market
2,477,304
2,312,840
2,299,229
Savings
4,418,689
4,354,809
4,102,740
Certificates of deposit
2,891,161
3,104,765
3,273,120
Brokered certificates of deposit
100,000
-
81,507
Total deposits
24,513,837
23,324,746
22,750,928
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,262,749
1,040,431
688,065
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,773,399
1,948,476
951,730
Long-term debt
571,212
540,364
524,303
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
443,435
327,557
356,848
Total liabilities
28,564,632
27,181,574
25,271,874
Preferred stock
145,037
145,037
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
2,945,205
3,062,733
2,821,218
Total shareholders' equity
3,090,242
3,207,770
2,966,255
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
31,654,874
$
30,389,344
$
28,238,129
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
216,187
$
228,764
Interest and dividends on securities
58,108
57,278
Loans held for sale
175
148
Total interest income
274,470
286,190
Interest expense:
Deposits
27,843
31,020
Borrowings
15,826
13,619
Total interest expense
43,669
44,639
Net interest income
230,801
241,551
Provision for credit losses
76,000
8,600
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
154,801
232,951
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
42,570
43,024
Loan and lease related fees
6,496
7,819
Wealth and investment services
8,739
7,651
Mortgage banking activities
2,893
764
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
3,580
3,584
Gain on investment securities, net
8
-
Other income
9,092
5,770
Total non-interest income
73,378
68,612
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
101,887
97,785
Occupancy
14,485
14,696
Technology and equipment
27,837
25,697
Marketing
3,502
3,328
Professional and outside services
5,663
6,048
Intangible assets amortization
962
962
Loan workout expenses
493
660
Deposit insurance
4,725
4,430
Other expenses
19,282
22,080
Total non-interest expense
178,836
175,686
Income before income taxes
49,343
125,877
Income tax expense
11,144
26,141
Net income
38,199
99,736
Preferred stock dividends and other
(2,178)
(2,187)
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
$
36,021
$
97,549
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
91,206
92,225
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.40
$
1.06
Diluted
0.39
1.06
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
216,187
$
223,527
$
236,453
$
235,949
$
228,764
Interest and dividends on securities
58,108
58,205
57,517
56,163
57,278
Loans held for sale
175
268
166
145
148
Total interest income
274,470
282,000
294,136
292,257
286,190
Interest expense:
Deposits
27,843
31,586
34,214
32,757
31,020
Borrowings
15,826
19,164
19,383
17,713
13,619
Total interest expense
43,669
50,750
53,597
50,470
44,639
Net interest income
230,801
231,250
240,539
241,787
241,551
Provision for credit losses
76,000
6,000
11,300
11,900
8,600
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
154,801
225,250
229,239
229,887
232,951
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
42,570
40,470
41,410
43,118
43,024
Loan and lease related fees
6,496
8,704
8,246
6,558
7,819
Wealth and investment services
8,739
8,476
8,496
8,309
7,651
Mortgage banking activities
2,893
2,286
2,133
932
764
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
3,580
3,670
3,708
3,650
3,584
Gain on investment securities, net
8
29
-
-
-
Other income
9,092
7,284
5,938
13,286
5,770
Total non-interest income
73,378
70,919
69,931
75,853
68,612
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
101,887
100,467
98,623
98,527
97,785
Occupancy
14,485
14,379
14,087
14,019
14,696
Technology and equipment
27,837
27,639
26,180
25,767
25,697
Marketing
3,502
3,957
4,758
4,243
3,328
Professional and outside services
5,663
4,674
5,024
5,634
6,048
Intangible assets amortization
962
962
961
962
962
Loan workout expenses
493
474
986
832
660
Deposit insurance
4,725
4,662
4,409
4,453
4,430
Other expenses
19,282
22,516
24,866
26,203
22,080
Total non-interest expense
178,836
179,730
179,894
180,640
175,686
Income before income taxes
49,343
116,439
119,276
125,100
125,877
Income tax expense
11,144
25,966
25,411
26,451
26,141
Net income
38,199
90,473
93,865
98,649
99,736
Preferred stock dividends and other
(2,178)
(2,407)
(2,423)
(2,456)
(2,187)
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
$
36,021
$
88,066
$
91,442
$
96,193
$
97,549
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
91,206
91,916
91,874
91,855
92,225
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.96
$
1.00
$
1.05
$
1.06
Diluted
0.39
0.96
1.00
1.05
1.06
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
20,324,799
$
216,918
4.24
%
$
18,509,174
$
229,385
4.96
%
Securities (a)
8,319,747
58,408
2.85
7,308,946
56,954
3.09
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
126,364
1,251
3.98
113,016
1,712
6.14
Interest-bearing deposits
68,307
191
1.11
55,372
329
2.37
Loans held for sale
22,297
175
3.14
13,451
148
4.40
Total interest-earning assets
28,861,514
$
276,943
3.84
%
25,999,959
$
288,528
4.43
%
Non-interest-earning assets
1,930,996
1,795,430
Total Assets
$
30,792,510
$
27,795,389
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
4,516,906
$
-
-
%
$
4,191,870
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
6,761,358
3,296
0.20
6,140,062
2,949
0.19
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
9,716,974
12,403
0.51
8,958,522
12,793
0.58
Certificates of deposit
3,067,557
12,144
1.59
3,244,714
15,278
1.91
Total deposits
24,062,795
27,843
0.47
22,535,168
31,020
0.56
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,296,925
3,730
1.14
597,107
2,752
1.84
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,325,899
6,869
2.05
1,119,035
7,785
2.78
Long-term debt (a)
551,250
5,227
4.00
249,169
3,082
4.95
Total borrowings
3,174,074
15,826
2.00
1,965,311
13,619
2.77
Total interest-bearing liabilities
27,236,869
$
43,669
0.64
%
24,500,479
$
44,639
0.74
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
362,116
359,257
Total liabilities
27,598,985
24,859,736
Preferred stock
145,037
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
3,048,488
2,790,616
Total shareholders' equity
3,193,525
2,935,653
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
30,792,510
$
27,795,389
Tax-equivalent net interest income
233,274
243,889
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(2,473)
(2,338)
Net interest income
$
230,801
$
241,551
Net interest margin
3.23
%
3.74
%
(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
6,385,619
$
5,833,952
$
5,887,119
$
5,948,388
$
5,811,309
Asset-based lending
1,180,328
1,046,886
1,122,765
1,077,118
1,039,633
Commercial real estate
6,122,474
5,949,339
5,398,084
5,224,382
4,991,825
Residential mortgages
4,991,512
4,972,685
4,873,726
4,718,704
4,631,787
Consumer
2,211,591
2,234,124
2,269,952
2,301,291
2,339,736
Total Loan and Lease Balances
20,891,524
20,036,986
19,551,646
19,269,883
18,814,290
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(334,931)
(209,096)
(209,152)
(211,671)
(211,389)
Loans and Leases, net
$
20,556,593
$
19,827,890
$
19,342,494
$
19,058,212
$
18,602,901
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
6,005,501
$
5,879,600
$
5,933,221
$
5,914,710
$
5,776,334
Asset-based lending
1,085,624
1,087,537
1,138,189
1,049,403
1,016,069
Commercial real estate
5,996,728
5,667,764
5,312,403
5,079,415
4,930,035
Residential mortgages
5,013,888
4,917,365
4,802,497
4,662,033
4,415,434
Consumer
2,223,058
2,256,255
2,286,983
2,324,717
2,371,302
Total Loan and Lease Balances
20,324,799
19,808,521
19,473,293
19,030,278
18,509,174
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(269,273)
(211,460)
(213,130)
(210,719)
(214,966)
Loans and Leases, net
$
20,055,526
$
19,597,061
$
19,260,163
$
18,819,559
$
18,294,208
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Nonperforming loans and leases:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
74,077
64,793
64,197
56,340
66,754
Asset-based lending
137
139
9,165
184
218
Commercial real estate
12,901
11,554
12,810
10,413
7,449
Residential mortgages
42,393
43,100
43,733
48,104
49,267
Consumer
32,785
31,320
32,794
33,015
35,245
Total nonperforming loans and leases
$
162,293
$
150,906
$
162,699
$
148,056
$
158,933
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
121
271
544
1,307
861
Residential mortgages
4,480
4,247
1,912
2,012
2,769
Consumer
2,226
1,956
1,561
1,872
1,868
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
6,827
$
6,474
$
4,017
$
5,191
$
5,498
Total nonperforming assets
$
169,120
$
157,380
$
166,716
$
153,247
$
164,431
Past due 30-89 days:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
8,200
$
8,482
$
5,384
$
4,438
$
19,152
Asset-based lending
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
2,217
1,700
1,433
2,665
2,283
Residential mortgages
11,814
13,598
13,445
10,844
12,865
Consumer
14,666
18,835
15,217
13,949
16,174
Total past due 30-89 days
36,897
42,615
35,479
31,896
50,474
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
75
-
92
410
-
Total past due loans and leases
$
36,972
$
42,615
$
35,571
$
32,306
$
50,474
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Beginning balance
$
209,096
$
209,152
$
211,671
$
211,389
$
212,353
Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13
57,568
-
-
-
-
Provision
76,085
6,000
11,300
11,900
8,600
Charge-offs:
Commercial non-mortgage
5,544
5,041
11,291
5,657
7,837
Asset-based lending
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
30
23
32
2,473
973
Residential mortgages
1,511
876
872
2,154
251
Consumer
3,076
3,165
3,765
4,098
3,972
Total charge-offs
10,161
9,105
15,960
14,382
13,033
Recoveries:
Commercial non-mortgage
558
236
173
464
569
Asset-based lending
3
33
-
-
229
Commercial real estate
3
3
3
33
6
Residential mortgages
235
534
356
295
178
Consumer
1,544
2,243
1,609
1,972
2,487
Total recoveries
2,343
3,049
2,141
2,764
3,469
Total net charge-offs
7,818
6,056
13,819
11,618
9,564
Ending balance
$
334,931
$
209,096
$
209,152
$
211,671
$
211,389
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$
178,836
$
179,730
$
179,894
$
180,640
$
175,686
Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)
(250)
263
(128)
(55)
(253)
Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)
962
962
961
962
962
Other expenses (non-GAAP)
-
-
1,750
-
7
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
178,124
$
178,505
$
177,311
$
179,733
$
174,970
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
230,801
$
231,250
$
240,539
$
241,787
$
241,551
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)
2,473
2,486
2,436
2,435
2,338
Non-interest income (GAAP)
73,378
70,919
69,931
75,853
68,612
Other (non-GAAP)
299
402
350
354
342
Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)
8
29
-
-
-
Income (non-GAAP)
$
306,943
$
305,028
$
313,256
$
320,429
$
312,843
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
58.03
%
58.52
%
56.60
%
56.09
%
55.93
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
Net income (GAAP)
$
38,199
$
90,473
$
93,865
$
98,649
$
99,736
Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
1,969
1,969
1,968
1,969
1,969
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)
760
760
759
760
760
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)
$
36,990
$
89,264
$
92,656
$
97,440
$
98,527
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)
$
147,960
$
357,056
$
370,624
$
389,760
$
394,108
Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
3,193,525
$
3,196,563
$
3,118,691
$
3,016,541
$
2,935,653
Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)
559,786
560,750
561,715
562,679
563,646
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,488,702
$
2,490,776
$
2,411,939
$
2,308,825
$
2,226,970
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
5.95
%
14.34
%
15.37
%
16.88
%
17.70
%
Tangible equity:
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
3,090,242
$
3,207,770
$
3,152,394
$
3,065,217
$
2,966,255
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
559,328
560,290
561,252
562,214
563,176
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,530,914
$
2,647,480
$
2,591,142
$
2,503,003
$
2,403,079
Total assets (GAAP)
$
31,654,874
$
30,389,344
$
29,895,100
$
28,942,043
$
28,238,129
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
559,328
560,290
561,252
562,214
563,176
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
31,095,546
$
29,829,054
$
29,333,848
$
28,379,829
$
27,674,953
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
8.14
%
8.88
%
8.83
%
8.82
%
8.68
%
Tangible common equity:
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,530,914
$
2,647,480
$
2,591,142
$
2,503,003
$
2,403,079
Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,385,877
$
2,502,443
$
2,446,105
$
2,357,966
$
2,258,042
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
31,095,546
$
29,829,054
$
29,333,848
$
28,379,829
$
27,674,953
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
7.67
%
8.39
%
8.34
%
8.31
%
8.16
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,385,877
$
2,502,443
$
2,446,105
$
2,357,966
$
2,258,042
Common shares outstanding
90,172
92,027
92,034
92,007
92,125
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
26.46
$
27.19
$
26.58
$
25.63
$
24.51
Core deposits:
Total deposits
$
24,513,837
$
23,324,746
$
23,280,665
$
22,598,778
$
22,750,928
Less: Certificates of deposit
2,891,161
3,104,765
3,249,860
3,291,617
3,273,120
Brokered certificates of deposit
100,000
-
5,705
41,376
81,507
Core deposits (non-GAAP)
$
21,522,676
$
20,219,981
$
20,025,100
$
19,265,785
$
19,396,301
Media Contact
Investor Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318