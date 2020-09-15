LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities, one of the nation's leading independent financial services providers, expands its presence in the Northeast with the acquisition of Bailey & Quinn Financial Consulting Group – a wealth management team in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania suburb of Radnor. James Bailey and Kevin Quinn sign on as Managing Directors of Investments, and joining them as Branch Administrator, Jet Kurtz. The veteran wealth management team represents Wedbush's commitment to expansion on the east coast and will report to Northeast Regional Executive, Frank Story.
James and Kevin formed their partnership when they met while at Prudential Securities in the late 1990's and Jet joined the team in her operational role in 2007. Collectively, the team has more than 65 years of financial services experience and approximately $200 million in assets under management.
"We were attracted by Wedbush's independence and its advisor-friendly approach to business," stated James Bailey and Kevin Quinn. "We are not beholden to any specific products, so we run our books of business with our client-first philosophy, and we are thrilled to be opening up a Wedbush office and a presence in Radnor."
Frank Story adds, "Expanding into the Philadelphia market will allow us to not only serve a new geographic area, but also extends the Wedbush Securities footprint along the east coast, and nationwide. Their expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are the perfect fit for our firm, and we are pleased James, Kevin and Jet chose Wedbush to continue their careers."
James received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a second Bachelor's degree in Economics from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; Kevin received his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland; and Jet received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Temple University.
