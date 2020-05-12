LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael ("Mike") McMaster, Esq., as its Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer (*"CCO"). In this role Mike will be responsible for the compliance oversight function, as well as serving as a liaison for the firm on compliance matters with its regulators, including FINRA, the SEC, and the NYSE. Mike will be based in the firm's Los Angeles headquarters, reporting to Andrew Druch, Esq., Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer.
Mike has 30 years of financial services experience, with more than 22 of those years in a compliance role, and a proven record of managing large scale regulatory and compliance projects. He began his career in the financial industry as a mortgage-backed securities trader. After graduating from law school, he was named a Kings County (Brooklyn, NY) Assistant District Attorney. He then returned to the financial industry, most recently as CCO with BNY Mellon's Capital Markets and Clearance and Collateral Management Divisions and previously as CCO for Libra Securities and as CCO and Counsel with Rabobank's broker/dealer unit.
"I'm very excited to join the Wedbush team and I look forward to providing advice and guidance on the regulatory landscape as the business expands," stated Mike McMaster.
Andrew Druch adds, "Mike has an impeccable career as a CCO, and his knowledge of securities law and regulations is unparalleled. We are thrilled to have him joining Wedbush and overseeing compliance."
Mike received his undergraduate degree in Finance from Manhattan College and his Juris Doctorate from New York Law School. Mike is also an adjunct professor at New York Law School and is the founding Chairman of the Compliance Committee for the New York City Bar Association. As Chairman, Mike was instrumental in development and the ultimate publishing of the committee's inaugural white paper on CCO Liability. Mike is also a published co-author of a book entitled, Governance, Compliance and Supervision in the Capital Markets.
About Wedbush Securities
Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.
