LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of William ("Bill") Brinckerhoff as Managing Director, Regional Executive. Bill serves the Central Region which includes our existing retail offices in Denver. Bill joins the firm's other Regional Executives, Frank Epinger (Los Angeles), Frank Story (New York/Tri State) and most recently Rob Spawn (Northern Region), to strengthen the firm's expansion efforts through the selective addition of advisors, branch offices, and AUM. Bill is based in Denver, Colorado and reports to Senior Vice President and Head of Private Wealth Management Branch Network, Don Gorsch.
Bill is a well-respected wealth management veteran with over 30 years of experience committed to retail wealth management. He began his career with Boettcher & Co., as a young Advisor and Assistant Branch Manager, before moving on to Paine Webber/UBS, where he spent the following 25 years, starting as a Financial Advisor, rising to a branch manager, and a Complex Manager. Prior to joining Wedbush Securities, Bill served as a Senior Practice Management Consultant with Morgan Stanley, where he leveraged the firm's solid platform. Throughout his tenures, Bill built advisor offices and incrementally increased the area's overall productivity.
"Wedbush's vision for the future of Wealth Management is what attracted me to the firm," stated Bill Brinckerhoff. "It's this vision that presents a competitive advantage in the industry and I am excited to be a part of the field leadership team."
Don Gorsch adds, "We are thrilled to have someone of Bill's pedigree serving our advisors and being an integral part of our growth trajectory. He has a demonstrated record of building offices and improving AUM, and will be a valuable resource as we move forward."
Bill received his Bachelor's degree in Business from Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado. He also holds his Series 7, 8, 63, and 65 licenses.
About Wedbush Securities
Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.