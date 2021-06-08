NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS solutions provider Wedia has announced plans to partner with software company NAPC to reinforce its business activity in the U.S. mid-market segment.

NAPC is Wedia's new U.S. partner with enormous experience in deploying and supporting Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Brand Management Systems. The company has decades of experience in the Brand and DAM arena, making NAPC uniquely capable in helping Wedia clients get the most from their DAM deployment. 

"We believe our services and expertise will help Wedia customers get up and running quickly, with a tailored approach just right for their needs" says Robert Pelmas, CTO at NAPC. "Not only are we integrators, but also a partner of proximity - our highly skilled development group ensures users of Wedia's DAM will keep their brand and marketing assets on-brand and integrated to their ecosystem, as well as support them on an ongoing basis." 

Wedia provides marketing solutions to enterprise organizations in sectors as varied as retail, financial services, consumer product goods, automotive or industry. This partnership will enable Wedia to play a bigger role in the mid-market segment, where there is a strong need for DAM solutions to help companies promote their brands and products, boost sales and stay competitive. 

"We're really excited about this partnership because it will help us better address mid-sized clients and prospects in the U.S., where we operate from our office in NYC, says Sebastien Bardoz, VP of Sales and Operations, North America at Wedia. "It will allow us to collaborate more closely and directly with clients, while relying on a partner with 20+ years of experience as a DAM reseller. I'm confident that NAPC will help Wedia accelerate, leverage and multiply our business in the U.S."

About Wedia

With offices in NYC, Paris and Frankfurt, and recognized by industry analysts Gartner and Forrester, Wedia is one of the world's "Top 10" DAM players. The company provides marketing solutions designed to help organizations efficiently manage, customize and deliver marketing assets for more relevance, impact and overall business success.

About NAPC

NAPC provides technical support services to businesses, including graphics production, digital asset management, efficient collaboration and customized campaigns.

Contact 

Name: Julien Fauvel - CMO

Email: contact@wedia-group.com

Address: 12 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017, USA

Website: www.wedia-group.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wedia-makes-plans-to-enter-mid-market-segment-in-the-us-by-partnering-with-napc-301308124.html

SOURCE Wedia

