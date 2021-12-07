SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeedTechUS, a state-of-the-art financial technology conference for the emerging cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, will issue a call for speakers for its live annual conference to be held August 2022, in Chicago.
Sponsored by industry leaders and organized by the long-standing MPC team, the event will feature thought leaders from across the fast-growing cannabis, hemp and CBD ecosystem, event organizers stated.
Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of WeedTechUS, expects the 2022 event to offer unique perspectives on a range of industry topics and trends. "Our sponsors, speakers and exhibitors will present to a live, global audience," Ellerman said. "This event will highlight the role of digital commerce technologies in the fast-growing, lucrative cannabis, hemp and CBD space."
Ellerman further noted that speaking proposals will be reviewed and approved by a judging panel of industry experts. Topics of interest may include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Payment processing and cash management
- High risk market banking trends
- Financial technology investor outlook
- Block chain and cryptocurrency trends
- Cannabis dispensary cash management
- Mobile payment developments
- Next generation security solutions
- Fraud and consumer protections
- Cash transportation management
- Compliance essentials
- Non-card payments, cardless cash and digital wallets.
- Federal and state regulation updates
- Digital signage
PREMIER CANNABUSINESS EVENT
WTUS22 presentations will examine cannabusiness, payment strategies, retail POS technology offerings and regulatory and compliance guidelines.
In addition, WTUS22 offers high-quality education and conversation, from digital currencies to state-by-state regulations. Attendees will discover the latest developments in specialized payment technologies, innovative high-tech offerings across cannabusinesses and regulatory landscapes.
Event organizers will be accepting speaking proposals from January 3-21, 2022.
ABOUT WEEDTECHUS DIGITAL EVENT
WeedTechUS, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona is a national financial technology compliance and policy event serving the emerging cannabis, hemp and CBD marketplace in the United States and across the globe. WeedTechUS2022 will be held on-site August 2022 at a location to be disclosed. WeedTechUS is a partner event to the MPC Digital Commerce Event (MPC) and will take place at the same venue.
WeedTechUS was co-founded by Marla Ellerman and Kim Pravlis-Prince. Ellerman is the publisher of Mobile Marketing and Technology Magazine and executive director of MPC, (MPCEvent.com). Pravlis-Prince is the CEO of Proven Media, a specialized public relations firm serving the cannabis industry, named by the Observer to be among the nation's Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firms. For information, visit weedtechus.com.
