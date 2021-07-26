SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeedTechUS, a state-of-the-art financial technology conference for the emerging cannabis, hemp and CBD industries will return on August 19, 2021. The virtual conference is being reprised by the long-standing team behind MPC21 The Digital Commerce Event, following last year's highly successful virtual debut.
Event organizers stated that this year's conference will take place entirely online with free admission, adding that anyone interested in learning more about the fast-growing cannabis, hemp and CBD market can click here to register https://weedtechus.com/register-now/.
Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of WeedTechUS mentioned that this year's digital is on track to be more influential than previous sessions. "Last year our sponsors, speakers and exhibitors harnessed the raw power of digital to present to a global audience," Ellerman said. "It was a perfect platform for sharing the incredible digital commerce journey."
SAVE YOUR SEAT
WTUS21 offers participants high-quality education and conversation. From digital currencies to state-by-state regulations, attendees will learn about the latest developments in specialized payment technologies and other high-tech offerings for the fast emerging cannabis, hemp and CBD markets. Your WeedTechUS21 registration automatically grants you access to attend all session at the MPC21 Digital Commerce Event!
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Incredible attendee rewards, including a chance to win a $500 cash prize when you've attended 3 sessions at WTUS21.
- A multimedia exhibit hall experience that enables attendees to interact with our industry-leading sponsors – from seeing their videos to engaging in 1-on-1 discussions
- Special networking and social functions and more!
WTUS21'S Theme Includes: Cannabis, Payments and beyond. Regulatory and Compliance Guidelines. POS Technology to Support and Sustain the Retail Store of the Future.
HOT TOPICS ON DECK FOR WTUS21 VIRTUAL INCLUDE:
- Payment processing and cash management
- High risk market banking trends
- Financial technology investor outlook
- Block chain and cryptocurrency trends
- Cannabis dispensary cash management
- Mobile payment developments
- Next generation security solutions
- Fraud and consumer protections
- Cash transportation management
- Compliance essentials
- Non-card payments, cardless cash and digital wallets.
- Federal and state regulation updates
- Digital signage
- Media outlets and journalists
ABOUT WEEDTECHUS DIGITAL EVENT
WeedTechUS, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona is a national financial technology compliance and policy event serving the emerging cannabis, hemp and CBD marketplace in the United States and across the globe. WeedTechUS2021 takes place Thursday, August 19th and will be a virtual event. WeedTechUS is a partner event to the Mobile Payment Conference (MPC) event that takes place Tuesday, August 17th through Thursday, August 19th at the same venue.
WeedTechUS was co-founded by Marla Ellerman and Kim Pravlis-Prince. Ellerman is the publisher of Mobile Marketing and Technology Magazine and executive director of MPC, (MPCEvent.com). Pravlis-Prince is the CEO of Proven Media, a specialized public relations firm serving the cannabis industry, named by the Observer to be among the nation's Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firms. For information, visit weedtechus.com.
Media Contact
Shilo Lusson, MPC Digital Commerce Event, 480-630-0294, shilo@mpcevent.com
SOURCE WeedTechUS