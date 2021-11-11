BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We delivered another solid quarter, with sustained user growth and top line expansion," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "In September, both our MAUs and DAUs continued to grow from prior quarter, driven by a greater focus on Weibo's core positioning in social media, strong execution ability，effective channel investment strategies and the Olympic Game effect. We are committed to responding positively to the new regulatory requirements, and are confident that the new regulatory environment will benefit the internet sector, and empower Weibo's user growth and monetization in the long run." Mr. Wang concluded.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $607.4 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year or an increase of 23% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were $537.6 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year.
  • Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $69.8 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year.
  • Income from operations was $213.0 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year, representing an operating margin of 35%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo was $181.7 million and diluted net income per share was $0.78.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $248.7 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 41%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $209.6 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.90.
  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 573 million in September 2021, a net addition of 62 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs.
  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 248 million in September 2021, a net addition of 23 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2021 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2020, or RMB 6.92=US$1.00.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2021, Weibo's total net revenues were $607.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to $465.7 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $537.6 million, an increase of 29% compared to $416.7 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $516.8 million, an increase of 33% compared to $387.5 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to solid advertising demand from key industries as well as strong sales execution.

VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $69.8 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year compared to $49.1 million for the same period last year, mainly attributable to the incremental revenues derived from the interactive entertainment company acquired in November 2020, while partially offset by decrease of revenue from live streaming business.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $394.4 million, an increase of 29% compared to $304.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related cost and marketing expense.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $213.0 million, an increase of 32% compared to $161.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 35%, same as last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $248.7 million, an increase of 39% compared to $179.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 41%, compared to 39% last year.

Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, compared to a non-operating loss of $97.5 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2021 mainly included (i) a $36.4 million net gain on fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $36.0 million impairment charge on equity investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $0.5 million net interest and other expense. 

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $31.4 million, compared to $30.0 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $181.7 million, compared to $33.8 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.78, compared to $0.15 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $209.6 million, compared to $152.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.90, compared to $0.66 for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2021, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.71 billion. For the third quarter of 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $226.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.3 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $14.1 million.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase by 15% to 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM Eastern Time on November 11, 2021 (or 7:00 PM8:00 PM Beijing Time on November 11, 2021) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7755478

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 China Standard Time on November 11, 2021 to 20:59 China Standard Time on November 19, 2021. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States:            

+1 855 452 5696

Hong Kong:               

800 963 117

Mainland China: 

400 602 2065

International:    

+61 2 8199 0299

Replay PIN:     

7755478

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax primarily related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments, and amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses (benefit), and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Weibo Corporation

Phone: +86 10 5898-3336

Email: ir@staff.weibo.com

 

 

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

















































Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net revenues:



















     Advertising and marketing

$        537,620



$        416,672



$        502,338



$     1,429,969



$     1,032,678

     Value-added service

69,814



49,067



72,128



210,827



143,843



Net revenues

607,434



465,739



574,466



1,640,796



1,176,521























Costs and expenses:



















     Cost of revenues (1)

102,978



77,198



92,548



275,296



214,892

     Sales and marketing (1)

140,839



105,263



154,393



439,207



316,483

     Product development(1)

118,821



83,511



101,419



316,806



233,881

     General and administrative(1)

31,747



38,813



32,869



94,597



86,111



Total costs and expenses

394,385



304,785



381,229



1,125,906



851,367

Income from operations

213,049



160,954



193,237



514,890



325,154























Non-operating income (loss):



















    Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

        change of investments, net 

646



(103,787)



(76,814)



(134,368)



10,654

    Interest and other income(expense), net

(489)



6,311



11,474



24,489



34,301





157



(97,476)



(65,340)



(109,879)



44,955























Income before income tax expenses

213,206



63,478



127,897



405,011



370,109

     Provision of income taxes

(31,405)



(30,003)



(46,910)



(93,260)



(86,630)























Net income

181,801



33,475



80,987



311,751



283,479

    Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

        non-controlling interests

63



(323)



(41)



(835)



(843)

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$        181,738



$           33,798



$           81,028



$        312,586



$        284,322













































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's

  shareholders

$               0.79



$               0.15



$               0.36



$               1.37



$               1.25

Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

  shareholders

$               0.78



$               0.15



$               0.35



$               1.36



$               1.25























Shares used in computing basic net income 



















    per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

228,675



227,110



228,099



228,185



226,728

Shares used in computing diluted net income 



















    per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

237,183



227,793



229,555



229,765



227,352























(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:





















Cost of revenues

$               2,450



$               1,407



$               1,827



$               5,690



$               3,909



Sales and marketing

4,700



2,623



3,298



10,249



6,886



Product development

11,047



8,438



10,137



29,260



22,890



General and administrative

6,840



5,129



5,206



16,059



14,100

 

 

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)























September 30,



December 31,









2021



2020















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$           1,828,691



$           1,814,844





Short-term investments



878,487



1,682,048





Accounts receivable, net



683,710



492,010





Prepaid expenses and other current assets



944,044



296,757





Amount due from SINA(1)



515,534



548,900





      Current assets subtotal



4,850,466



4,834,559















Property and equipment, net



64,396



60,632

Goodwill and intangible assets, net



299,332



208,688

Long-term investments



1,195,549



1,179,466

Other non-current assets



588,293



51,772

Total assets



$           6,998,036



$           6,335,117















Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity 

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$               177,647



$               149,509





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



736,924



562,333





Deferred revenues



132,468



143,684





Income tax payable



115,241



102,844





     Current liabilities subtotal



1,162,280



958,370

















Long-term liabilities:













Convertible debt



895,505



892,399





Unsecured senior notes



1,537,840



1,536,112





Other long-term liabilities



71,998



61,906





     Total liabilities



3,667,623



3,448,787















Redeemable non-controlling interests



74,170



57,714















Shareholders' equity :











Weibo shareholders' equity 



3,226,943



2,812,425



Non-controlling interests



29,300



16,191





Total shareholders' equity 



3,256,243



2,828,616















Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

    shareholders' equity



$           6,998,036



$           6,335,117















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $487.9 million as of  September 30,

2021 and $547.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

 

 

WEIBO CORPORATION



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS



(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)













































Three months ended



Nine months ended









September 30,



June 30,



September 30,









2021



2020



2021



2021



2020







































Income from operations

$

213,049



$

160,954



$

193,237



$

514,890



$

325,154



  Add:

Stock-based compensation



25,037





17,597





20,468





61,258





47,785





Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

  acquisitions



5,478





836





4,876





14,873





2,480





Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

  shareholders



5,140





-





4,649





18,420





-



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

248,704



$

179,387



$

223,230



$

609,441



$

375,419







































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

181,738



$

33,798



$

81,028



$

312,586



$

284,322



  Add:

Stock-based compensation



25,037





17,597





20,468





61,258





47,785





Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

  acquisitions



5,478





836





4,876





14,873





2,480





Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

  shareholders



5,140





-





4,649





18,420





-





Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

  change of investments



(646)





103,787





76,814





134,368





(10,654)





Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

  method investments 



(1,715)





(3,658)





(8,091)





(10,881)





(5,554)





Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

  attributable to non-controlling interests



(233)





(21)





(198)





(72)





94





Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1)



(6,856)





(1,062)





1,648





(12,356)





11,992





Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes

  issuance cost



1,611





1,595





1,611





4,834





4,333



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

209,554



$

152,872



$

182,805



$

523,030



$

334,798







































Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

  shareholders

$

0.90

*

$

0.66

*

$

0.79

*

$

2.25

*

$

1.47

*





































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share

  attributable to Weibo's shareholders



237,183





227,793





229,555





229,765





227,352



  Add:

The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible

  debt(2)



-





6,753





6,753





6,753





6,753



Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

  attributable to Weibo's shareholders



237,183





234,546





236,308





236,518





234,105







































Adjusted EBITDA:

































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

181,738



$

33,798



$

81,028



$

312,586



$

284,322





Non-GAAP adjustments



27,816





119,074





101,777





210,444





50,476





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders



209,554





152,872





182,805





523,030





334,798







Interest income,net



(701)





(4,340)





(3,848)





(8,488)





(30,324)







Income tax expenses



38,261





31,065





45,262





105,616





74,638







Depreciation expenses



8,141





6,894





8,204





24,254





18,942





Adjusted EBITDA

$

255,255



$

186,491



$

232,423



$

644,412



$

398,054











































































(1)  To exclude the provision for income tax primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of

        investments. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free 



        jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences as the Company

        does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.































(2)  To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.













































*  Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.









 

 

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)































Three months ended



Nine months ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

























Net revenues























Advertising and marketing























     Non-Ali advertisers



$      516,818



$     387,517



$        462,372



$  1,335,901



$      940,210



     Alibaba - as an advertiser



20,802



29,155



39,966



94,068



92,468



         Subtotal



537,620



416,672



502,338



1,429,969



1,032,678



























Value-added service



69,814



49,067



72,128



210,827



143,843







$      607,434



$     465,739



$        574,466



$  1,640,796



$  1,176,521

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-reports-third-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301421992.html

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.