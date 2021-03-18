PEKIN, Ill., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 18, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorders healthcare professionals, premieres its 2021 Symposium, a virtual opportunity of more than 80 sessions and workshops, four world-renowned keynote speakers, the four Core Courses needed to fulfill prerequisites for Certification or the Educational Designation and a virtual Exhibit Hall featuring leading treatment centers and companies in the field of eating disorders treatment.
"Welcome all participants to opening day of the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium!" says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. "Since the 2021 Symposium will be available virtually for over six months, participants have the opportunity to plan their schedules to participate in each of the Core Courses as well as the more than 80 sessions and workshops. This is an exciting opportunity."
A first-time offering to all participants as part of the 2021 Symposium registration fee are the Core Courses, which are needed to fulfill the prerequisites for Certification or the Educational Designation. Topic-specific Core Course modules are scheduled on topics, including nursing, medications, diagnosis, suicide and treating black women with eating disorders based on groundbreaking book by the same title. The Core Courses, usually an added cost during the in-person iaedp™ Symposium, represent a significant value by being included in this year's registration fee.
Unlike past iaedp™ Symposiums, where the in-person event requires participants to schedule a select a specific number of sessions over the four-day conference, when the 2021 Symposium begins on March 18 and runs to September 1, registered participants can virtually experience all 87 sessions and workshops and the interactive Exhibit Hall.
One key feature for the 2021 iaedpTM Symposium are the Continuing Education Credits (CEs) available for attendees to earn -- a maximum of 40 CEs are available in 2021. While this year's virtual Symposium allows all participants the opportunity to watch as many sessions as they wish, 40 is the maximum number of CEs available to earn. For specific CE information, visit the iaedp™ Symposium registration page.
Another special bonus for the 2021 Symposium are the Sponsors who help to make the Symposium a truly unique event. The 2021 iaedp™ Symposium sponsors include:
- 2021 Diamond Sponsors: Recovery Record, SimplePractice and Penn Medicine Princeton Center for Eating Disorders
- 2021 Sapphire Sponsors: Focus Treatment Centers, Reasons Eating Disorder Center, Los Gatos Therapy Center, and ExtensionMD
For more information about 2021 iaedp™ Symposium registration and Sponsorships, go to iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For more information on the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Centers; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation