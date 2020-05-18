CALVERTON, N.Y., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center opens today for people who need treatment for substance use disorder (SUD). In partnership with Northwell Health, Wellbridge is setting a new standard of addiction treatment that encompasses groundbreaking clinical care, an integrated addiction learning lab, and community education. Located 75 miles from New York City near Riverhead, Long Island, the official opening of this purpose-built, 96-acre campus was moved up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly increased the need for addiction treatment and support for those currently struggling with anxiety and isolation, which are known triggers for relapse.
In 2018, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported about 21.2 million Americans needed treatment for substance use disorder (SUD), which remains a serious issue in the United States complicated by stigma, misunderstanding, and a lack of education. While over 67,000 Americans died as a result of a drug overdose in 2018 alone, far too few get access to high-quality, evidence-based addiction care.
Wellbridge provides New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports-approved programmatic levels of care that include withdrawal management, inpatient rehabilitation, and residential extended stay. The treatment center's personalized approach to care addresses the needs of individuals who are entering treatment for the first time, as well as those who have been through treatment before, and are seeking a more sustainable path to long-term recovery. Wellbridge also recognizes the importance of family engagement to accommodate lasting change, so evidence-based family therapy programs are integrated with clinical care. Continuing family support is also available post treatment.
"At Wellbridge, we treat Substance Use Disorder (SUD) – the clinical term for what is more commonly known as addiction – as well as co-occurring psychiatric disorders," says Dr. Harshal Kirane, Wellbridge Medical Director, who oversees the medical and clinical programs. "We provide comprehensive care and a personal plan for every patient as it is extremely important to treat addiction holistically–mind and body. Our clinical program takes a dynamic interdisciplinary approach that includes nursing, psychotherapy, physician-level care, and family treatment."
Wellbridge's Center for Addiction Science brings evidence-based study and unprecedented interaction between researchers, clinicians, patients, and their families. Clinicians and researchers work together to allow for rapid introduction of the latest discoveries, accelerate and maximize treatment success, and ultimately lay the groundwork for sustained recovery.
"With more Americans looking for ways to cope with the mental and emotional stress of the pandemic, there is an increased urgency to provide more access to better treatment. In recognizing this, we decided to open Wellbridge now," says Andrew Drazan, Wellbridge Co-founder and CEO. "We are implementing a rigorous COVID-19 protection program, created and sanctioned by our partner, Northwell Health."
Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling said the health system is proud to take a leading role in launching the nation's first residential addiction treatment and research center connected to a major academic health system. "The best way to address the substance use crisis is to bring treatment and research together while also fostering collaboration," he said. "Partnering with Wellbridge, we believe our investment and community engagement can curtail this epidemic."
The extensive Wellbridge campus includes 80 residential rooms, as well as custom-designed wellness and creative arts centers set in bucolic surroundings. In addition to supporting the treatment and recovery of patients, a 200-seat auditorium, creative arts center, and music center will also be utilized for programming that supports the community at large.
Wellbridge is currently accepting patients for treatment and can be toured by private appointment. For more information or to set up a visit please call 877-935-5274 or visit wellbridge.org.
About Wellbridge
Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center is committed to helping every person affected by addiction achieve long-lasting recovery, as well as provide their families with the skills and support they may need. By integrating research, clinical care, and community education in a new, safe and supportive environment, Wellbridge is accelerating the integration of new discoveries into advanced addiction care, all of which will be openly shared with addiction professionals worldwide. As an epicenter for the study and treatment of addiction, Wellbridge is focused on advancing the scientific and medical understanding of addiction, and incorporating research and treatment into one setting for quality care and improved outcomes. Wellbridge is a joint venture between Northwell Health, the Engel Burman Group and Co-founder and CEO, Andrew Drazan. For more information, visit wellbridge.org.
About Northwell Health
Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities and more than 14,200 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 72,000 employees – 17,000-plus nurses and 4,500 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Engel Burman
Engel Burman, is a NY-based full-service real estate firm with extensive experience developing, building, and operating assisted living, active adult, and multifamily communities. For more information visit engelburman.com.
Media Contact:
Laura Henson
HVM Communications
laura@h-vm.com
(212) 564-8279