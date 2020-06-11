COLUMBIA, Md., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welldoc®, revolutionizing digital health with the first FDA-cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for diabetes, today announced the expansion of an agreement with Mass General Brigham (formerly Partners HealthCare). After conducting a 2-year program of Quality Improvement (QI) research with the Ambulatory Practice of the Future (APF) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), BlueStar®, Welldoc's digital health solution for people living with diabetes, will now be integrated within the electronic health record to evaluate its effectiveness at scale. BlueStar will provide clinical decision support for care teams, allowing for improved virtual access to providers whose patients enroll in the BlueStar program.
Over the last two years, BlueStar has been shown to have a positive impact on user engagement, clinical measures and financial outcomes for those patients who took up and stayed with the program. This new agreement will apply lessons learned from the QI research, to enhance support and training on using BlueStar to help physicians remotely monitor patients and evaluate the platform's capacity to operate at scale.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the top healthcare systems in the country," said Welldoc CEO Kevin McRaith. "With BlueStar's demonstrated success thus far, this is indicative of the impact BlueStar can have for patients and providers. We recognize that the combination of remote monitoring and telehealth is crucial right now in supporting those with chronic disease. As we seek to accelerate the adoption of this approach to the delivery of care, we are eager to demonstrate that digital health solutions are effective and scalable."
BlueStar is the first FDA-cleared digital health solution, backed by more than 45 peer-reviewed clinical posters and publications, that:
- Engages people with diabetes, both Type 1 and Type 2;
- Delivers tailored, real-time feedback - 24/7, on or offline - to improve long-term health;
- Connects users with their own care team to provide new opportunities to optimize care;
- Seamlessly integrates with blood glucose meters, pharmacies, labs, activity and fitness trackers;
- Aggregates critical data to assist by delivering actionable insights to the user's care team;
- Allows providers to use remote patient monitoring codes for reimbursement.
About Welldoc
Welldoc® is revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives. BlueStar®, the first FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their conditions and enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc streamlines the relationships between payers, employers and healthcare systems resources, with the goal of improving population health and reducing the costs of chronic diseases. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com.