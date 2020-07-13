Formerly known as West Villages, Wellen Park's strong sales performance in challenging environment signals strong demand and future
VENICE, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wellen Park (formerly known as West Villages) has jumped into the #3 spot on the list of the country's fastest-selling master-planned communities, according to information published by prominent real estate consulting firm RCLO. With sales of 683 units in the first six months of 2020 (up 1% over mid-2019 and its #4 spot at the end of last year), Wellen Park is poised to continue its strong performance despite the market challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're very pleased that our development plans for this amazing master-planned community have been so well received and resulted in increasing demand from future residents who are looking for a place to call home that has everything they need," says Rick Severance, President of Wellen Park. "It's clear that despite the impact of the pandemic, the unique vision and amenities that Wellen Park offers homeowners is appealing. We're looking forward to continuing to build on that and grow the community into something even more attractive."
Wellen Park, which now has West Villages as a district within it along with new districts Playmore and Downtown Wellen, offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options.
Residential
- Wellen Park currently has 7,500 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes.
- Wellen Park offers single-family and attached homes and condominiums in nine neighborhoods from homebuilders D.R. Horton, DiVosta, Lennar, Mattamy Homes, M/I Homes, Neal Communities, Sam Rodgers and WCI in the West Villages District. The single-family home floorplans range from 1,350 to nearly 4,000 square feet and prices range from the low $200s to the $600s.
- In the new Playmore District, several national homebuilders are under contract for 2,000 homesites amongst six new neighborhoods, including one neighborhood with a bundled golf course. The homebuilders, including some new to Wellen Park, will offer a diverse range of home options, including single-family, villas, townhomes, coach homes and condominiums.
- Plans within Downtown Wellen, which is nearly 175 acres, include an apartment complex and assisted living community, as well as hotel space.
- There will be expanded education options for Wellen Park residents with a K-12 school planned to open through the A-rated Sarasota County Schools district.
Commercial
- Currently under construction, Downtown Wellen will include a vibrant hub filled with shopping, dining, entertainment and other amenities. The $60-million mixed-use development will be open to residents and visitors alike and feature waterfront experiences, pedestrian-friendly streets and public community spaces.
- Phase One of Downtown Wellen, which will include retail shops; waterfront dining and other restaurants; a town hall; a kids' playground and splash pad; a food truck kiosk area; and an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards and kayaks to enjoy the active lake, is expected to open in Q2 2022.
Recreational
- The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Wellen Park's wellness focus is holistic and practical, designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe.
- The community's extensive nature and fitness trails offer robust outdoor recreation and ample opportunity to exercise and connect with other residents. An additional 25 miles of trails will be added to the existing 18-mile trail network, including a 2.7-mile path encircling Downtown Wellen's 80-acre lake, currently under excavation.
- Adjacent to Downtown Wellen, the Atlanta Braves' spring training stadium is located in Playmore District. The only Major League Baseball spring training complex open year-round, the park is also home to public events held throughout the year, including car shows, craft fairs, movie nights and a farmers market. An attached outdoor tiki bar is open daily offering a full sit-down menu. The tiki bar also hosts a monthly concert series.
- Wellen Park's new Welcome Center will open later this year, a dynamic space where residents and visitors can spend time and learn more about Wellen Park, its neighborhoods and amenities, and the region. A new cafe attached to the Welcome Center, called Barrel and Bean, will offer a central gathering place with coffee, craft beer and wine service.
Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is the developer and majority landholder of Wellen Park. For more information about living at Wellen Park, call 941-960-7805 or visit wellenpark.com.