MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellHive has hired former Salesforce executive Chris Faraji to be their Executive Vice President. Prior to joining WellHive, Chris served as Regional Vice President of Salesforce's global public sector business. In this role, Chris was responsible for the company's fastest growing market, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). During his tenure, VA emerged as Salesforce's largest global public sector account. Chris' leadership and client centric approach lead VA to quadruple its utilization of Salesforce as an enterprise modernization solution.
A Health IT industry leader, Chris will focus on driving growth and overall company performance of WellHive and its Distributed Care Coordination SaaS. Chris Bickell, CEO of WellHive stated "Chris has excelled in delivering business value through digital modernization at VA, which is the largest network of health systems and facilities in the country. Adding this expertise to our team solidifies our position as the top Distributed Care Coordination platform in the world."
About WellHive
WellHive is a FedRAMP Authorized SaaS platform that solves care coordination problems for large distributed healthcare networks. With a focus on enhancing revenue cycle management and increasing scheduling efficiencies across healthcare networks, the platform is currently utilized by the Department of Veteran Affairs supporting its cloud and digital initiatives within the Veterans Health Administration.
