BLUE BELL, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Coaches has expanded its executive leadership team while also adding a new clinical services division designed to meet the evolving health and wellbeing needs of its growing client base. The newly appointed executives will help lead the Company's move into new markets designed to further enhance the member experience, clinical quality of care and financial value employers should expect from their health and wellbeing partner.
Kristopher Wood brings 29 years of innovative business leadership to his new role as President of Wellness Coaches. Throughout his career, Mr. Wood has invested in, launched, and operated numerous start-ups and has also led established businesses. He is known for driving dynamic growth, enhancing profitability, and creating significant value in all aspects of a company. Mr. Wood plans a visionary expansion of Wellness Coaches, which will capitalize on the company's existing strengths in the wellness, safety and injury prevention, and nutrition sectors while bringing comprehensive healthcare services to the portfolio.
Dr. Kristin Oakes, Chief Clinical Officer, brings 12 years of experience in the healthcare industry to her new role. Dr. Oakes has held leadership positions in a variety of clinical platforms spanning primary care, rehabilitation, intensive care, operations, management, and compliance. As Wellness Coaches' Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Oakes will provide leadership and oversight for all clinical programs and initiatives. She will identify opportunities for improving outcomes in clinical effectiveness, clinical practice, standards of care, and enhancing quality and safety outcomes. In addition, she will review and develop clinical protocols and procedures to ensure compliance with state and federal laws and regulations, while serving as a client and staff advocate providing clinical guidance and leadership.
Amber Boyer has been promoted to Chief Product Officer. She brings 13 years of significant experience and expertise in products, services, implementation, and delivery to the new role. Ms. Boyer will oversee Wellness Coaches' evolving product strategies and ensure quality customer experiences and positive outcomes. She will manage cross-functional teams, integrating healthcare, content strategy, design, digital health solutions, and client services. A member of the Wellness Coaches team since 2009, Ms. Boyer recently served as Vice President, Client Strategy and Solutions where she oversaw client services, developed, and customized workplace wellness strategies and created solutions to meet the unique needs of diverse organizations.
Wellness Coaches CEO Rob Putnam comments, "We have an incredible management team and dedicated workforce at Wellness Coaches, and I am thrilled to have these talented professionals on the executive team as we continue to expand our clinical services and other product offerings. Their expertise, leadership, and vision will help us achieve new levels of success and deliver even greater health and wellbeing outcomes for our clients."
Founded in 2002, Wellness Coaches serves 350,000 employees across more than 500 employer locations throughout the United States. To learn more about its total healthcare solutions and request a consultation, please visit http://www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.
Wellness Coaches is one of the largest and most-experienced tech-enabled wellness, nutrition, clinical services, and injury prevention service providers, utilizing both onsite and virtual expertise to help communities and organizations increase engagement, improve population health, mitigate safety risks, and reduce healthcare and workers' comp costs. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Wellness Coaches has delivered new COVID-19 solutions including, vaccine administration and verification, point-of-care and at-home rapid testing, nursing services, and other capabilities designed to help employees return to work safely.
