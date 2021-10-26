HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, announces its "Call for Speakers" for the 2022 Emerging Trends in Wellness Virtual Conference on April 7, 2022. The conference provides nationally recognized health and wellness experts with the opportunity to deliver the latest research, developments and trends in well-being to senior executives, human resources professionals, safety professionals, benefits managers, insurance brokers, registered dietitians and other health professionals.
"Our conference offers an unparalleled opportunity for speakers to highlight their thought leadership on topics related to corporate wellness and employee well-being," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "We are looking for high-caliber speakers with real-world experience who can provide interactive and engaging sessions in a virtual environment."
Now in its ninth year, Wellness Workdays' annual conference has developed a reputation as an exceptional educational event that provides opportunities for professionals to meet virtually and hear directly from leading industry experts. Drawing more than 200 attendees, the conference features industry leaders who share their vision and insight about employee health, corporate wellness research, wellness programming, employee engagement, and heathy behavior changes and outcomes.
Wellness Workdays is looking to develop another prestigious lineup of speakers for the 2022 conference. Speakers at prior conferences include renowned professionals from Harvard University, New Balance, Cigna, Plus One/Optum, Wyndham Worldwide, Cornell University, Putnam Investments, BlumShapiro, Turner Construction, The Denver Broncos, Brown University, MilliporeSigma, BJ's Wholesale Club, Orlando Utilities and The US Army.
Speaker proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis through November 25, 2021. Selected presenters will be notified via email by December 22, 2021. Detailed information, including speaker guidelines and the submission form are available on the speaker page on the Wellness Workdays conference website. Learn more about the event in the conference video.
About Wellness Workdays
Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing behavioral health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or http://www.OMCWellness.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Learn more about the Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on our website and join the conference conversation on our social channels using the hashtag #WWConf2022.
