TEWKSBURY, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the number-one independent, family-owned natural pet food company, will expand its partnership with Pet Food Experts, the third largest wholesale pet food and pet supply distributor in the US, to further the distribution of its natural food, treats and dental chews for dogs and cats. The continuation of a long-standing partnership between two New England-born companies, Pet Food Experts will now carry the full portfolio of WellPet brands, including Wellness Natural Pet Food, WHIMZEES, Old Mother Hubbard, Sojos and Holistic Select brands in its Pacific Northwest Territory (Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana).
Pet Food Experts will also become the exclusive distributor of Sojos across all of its territories. Sojos complete and balanced freeze-dried, dehydrated foods combine the shelf-stable convenience of kibble with the unsurpassed nutrition and taste of fresh, raw food. Crafted in WellPet's own Minnesota-based Farm Fresh Kitchens manufacturing facility, all Sojos recipes are made without fillers, preservatives or anything artificial and contain high-quality natural proteins, fruits and vegetables, all blended with meticulous care.
"At WellPet, we believe in the power of natural nutrition to better the lives of our pets and feel that Pet Food Experts supports us in that mission. We're thrilled to continue building this partnership to ultimately bring WellPet recipes to more pets and their families," said Camelle Kent, chief executive officer at WellPet.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Pet Food Experts, a like-minded and trusted partner for many years. Our Sojos brand aligns perfectly with the values of Pet Food Experts and the Independent Pet Specialty Channel, and we look forward to accelerating growth in the innovative category of freeze-dried and dehydrated nutrition," said Roger Parsons, senior vice president, sales and customer experience at WellPet.
"Pet Food Experts is proud to expand our partnership further with WellPet," said Sean Kent, vice president of vendor development at Pet Food Experts. "We feel our mission, vision and values are reflected in WellPet and look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with them."
About WellPet, LLC:
WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Holistic Select®, Eagle Pack® and Sojos®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us. Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. For more information www.wellpet.com and www.wellnessfoundation.org.
About Pet Food Experts:
Pet Food Experts is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated wholesale distributor headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Pet Food Experts delivers to over 4,500+ pet retailers in 34 states out of five distribution centers located in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Washington and Colorado. With a portfolio of over 150 pet brands, and industry-leading fill rates (97% just last week), Pet Food Experts continues to dedicate itself to supporting growth and innovation in the independent pet channel. To learn more about the Pet Food Experts team and its list of supporting brands visit www.petfoodexperts.com.