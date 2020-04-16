NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) Welltower® Inc. today announced that to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, directors, operators and communities due to the emerging public health threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the Company's upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held in a virtual-only format. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET, but shareholders will not be able to attend in person. The virtual meeting will provide shareholders the ability to participate, vote their shares, and ask questions.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 3, 2020, the record date. Regardless of whether you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WELL2020 and enter your unique 16-digit control number, which may be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, as applicable, provided with Welltower's previously distributed proxy materials. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.
Shareholders as of the record date who attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting using their control number (as described above) will have an opportunity to submit questions in advance via the Internet prior to the meeting. Please submit questions by Tuesday, April 28, 2020. We will try to answer as many shareholder-submitted questions that comply with the rules of conduct as time permits.
For technical assistance during the meeting, shareholders can contact Broadridge for assistance at 800-586-1548 (US) or 303-562-9288.
Additional information regarding the rules and procedures for participating in the virtual Annual Meeting will be set forth in our meeting rules of conduct, which shareholders can view during the meeting at the meeting website or prior to the meeting at www.proxyvote.com. The proxy statement and Annual Report are available on our Investor Relations website at https://welltower.com/investors/proxy-information/.