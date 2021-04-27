WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.)

WHEELING, W.Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021.  Net income available to common shareholders for the period was $70.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of $1.05, compared to $23.4 million and $0.35 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.  Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $71.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, as compared to $27.5 million and $0.41 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended March 31,









2021



2020



(unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)



Net Income



Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income



Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net income available to common

shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)



$      71,256



$       1.06



$      27,476



$       0.41



Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-

related expenses



(672)



(0.01)



(4,080)



(0.06)



Net income available to common

shareholders (GAAP)



$      70,584



$       1.05



$      23,396



$       0.35



(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.



WesBanco believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP measure) provides a more comparable year-over-year measure as it removes the provision for credit losses to improve comparability from quarter-to-quarter due to the CECL accounting standard.  For the three months ended March 31, 2021, pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased 3.6% year-over-year to $64.2 million compared to $62.0 million for the prior period.  In addition, on the same basis, the return on average assets was 1.57% for the three month period ending March 31, 2021.  WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

  • Strong year-over-year growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP measure)
  • Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.71% (non-GAAP measure)
  • Improving macro-economic factors utilized in the CECL calculation drove both the net benefit in the provision for credit losses and the reduction in allowance for credit losses during the quarter
  • Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
  • Total loan growth was 3.4% year-over-year, driven by WesBanco's support of businesses impacted by the pandemic through the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP")
  • Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, was 28.9% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits
  • Trust assets under management totaled a record $5.2 billion, driven by both market appreciation and organic growth
  • WesBanco is a well-capitalized financial institution with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet
  • On April 22, 2021, WesBanco's Board of Directors authorized the adoption of a new stock repurchase program, which, when combined with the remainder of the previous authorization, represents approximately 5% of outstanding shares

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2021 as we are in the early stages of emerging from the pandemic," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco.  "I am proud of our entire organization as it has worked tirelessly to serve our customers and communities throughout the past year.  Their outstanding efforts led to WesBanco Bank recently being named, for the third year in a row, one of the world's best banks in an independent ranking based solely on customer satisfaction and feedback.  This exceptional ranking is in addition to being named one of the fifteen best banks in America by Forbes magazine, which represents our eleventh year making the list since its inception in 2010."

Mr. Clossin added, "I would also like to recognize Abdul Muhammad, our Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Residential Lending.  In addition to his chairing our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, he was recently appointed as one of the eight members of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council.  We are excited about our opportunities for the upcoming year as we build upon our well-defined, long-term strategies by leveraging the efforts of Abdul and our Council to further the principles of diversity and inclusion across not just WesBanco but also our communities."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2021 increased 3.4% when compared to the prior year period, due primarily to participation in the SBA PPP, which totaled approximately 7,750 loans for $824 million.  During the first quarter, approximately 2,330 customers applied for and received forgiveness of their Round 1 SBA PPP loans totaling $223 million; while our lenders assisted more than 3,240 businesses with Round 2 SBA PPP loans totaling approximately $344 million.

Total deposits increased 20.3% year-over-year to $13.3 billion due primarily to CARES Act stimulus funds received and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $384.2 million reduction in certificates of deposit.  Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 28.9% year-over-year, driven by a 36.0% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 57% of total deposits.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2021, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters.  Furthermore, on a sequential quarter-basis as compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020, total loans past due declined $7.0 million, total non-performing assets decreased $2.8 million, and total criticized and classified loans declined $39.0 million.  In addition, annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained low for the quarter at two basis points.  Reflecting improved macroeconomic factors in the CECL calculation, the allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2021 was $160.0 million, or 1.50% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.62% of total portfolio loans.  Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.34% of total loans.  The improved factors resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $28.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.27% for the first quarter of 2021 decreased four and 27 basis points, respectively, from the fourth and first quarters of 2020, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment.  As a result of higher cash balances from additional stimulus funds received by our customers and their higher personal savings creating extra liquidity, investment securities increased by $0.9 billion during the first quarter, mostly during March.  Reflecting the significantly lower interest rate environment, we aggressively reduced our deposit rates throughout the past year, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 35 basis points year-over-year to 20 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, or 14 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits.  Further, we lowered the cost of FHLB borrowings 25 basis points year-over-year as we reduced first quarter average borrowings by $1.0 billion, or 66.8%, year-over-year to $0.5 billion, which have a remaining average life of less than one year.  Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 13 basis points, as compared to 22 basis points in the prior year period and 16 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020.  Lastly, the forgiveness of existing and funding of new SBA PPP loans benefited the first quarter of 2021 net interest margin by a net 11 basis points, and will positively impact the net interest margin as the loans are forgiven during the next couple of quarters.

Net interest income decreased $3.7 million, or 3.1%, during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower related accretion from purchase accounting, and lower rates on investment securities partially offset by lower interest on depostis and borrowings as described above.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2021, non-interest income of $33.2 million increased $5.2 million, or 18.6%, from the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by mortgage banking income and higher commercial customer loan swap-related income, which were partially offset by lower service charges on deposits and net securities gains.  Reflecting the low interest rate environment and organic growth, mortgage banking fees increased $3.0 million, or 234.2%, compared to the prior year period, net of fair value adjustments, as residential mortgage origination dollar volume increased approximately 50% year-over-year, with roughly 60% of those originations sold into the secondary market.  Loan swap-related income was $4.7 million, an increase of $4.8 million year-over-year, primarily the result of $2.8 million of fair market value adjustments in the current period as compared to a negative $2.8 million adjustment last year.  Service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with the three rounds of stimulus to-date and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees.

WesBanco has jointly executed a purchase agreement in which Pueblo Bank and Trust ("PB&T") will acquire WesBanco's non-essential debit card sponsorship portfolio of clients, which was acquired as part of its Old Line Bancshares, Inc. merger.  The all-cash purchase price is for a maximum of $2.8 million, which will be paid monthly over a two-year period based on a 50%-50% split of the monthly gross revenue earned by PB&T.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled through company-wide efforts to effectively manage discretionary costs and full-time equivalent employee counts, as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.71%.  Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 0.8%, to $85.5 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower salaries and wages from the recent financial center closures, as well as continuing cost control measures over certain discretionary expenses.  Marketing expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 109.5%, year-over-year due to increased product advertising and brand awareness campaigns that were delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards.  At March 31, 2021, Tier I leverage was 10.74%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 14.95%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.65%, and total risk-based capital was 17.58%.

On April 22, 2021, WesBanco's Board of Directors authorized the adoption of a new stock repurchase plan for the purchase of up to an additional 1.7 million shares of WesBanco common stock from time to time on the open market.  This new stock repurchase authorization is in addition to the existing stock repurchase program approved by WesBanco's Board of Directors on December 19, 2019 which has approximately 1.7 million shares remaining for repurchase and will continue to be utilized until such authorization is completed.  The combination of these two authorizations represents approximately 5.0% of outstanding shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel.  Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share.  Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively.  In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2021).  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

 

WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



































For the Three Months Ended



STATEMENT OF INCOME

March 31,



Interest and dividend income

2021



2020



% Change





Loans, including fees

$          109,358



$             119,503



(8.5)





Interest and dividends on securities:

















Taxable 

11,127



16,986



(34.5)







Tax-exempt

3,910



4,456



(12.3)









Total interest and dividends on securities

15,037



21,442



(29.9)





Other interest income 

659



1,503



(56.2)



          Total interest and dividend income

125,054



142,448



(12.2)



Interest expense















Interest bearing demand deposits

1,043



3,394



(69.3)





Money market deposits

578



2,352



(75.4)





Savings deposits

264



923



(71.4)





Certificates of deposit

2,370



4,054



(41.5)









Total interest expense on deposits

4,255



10,723



(60.3)





Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

2,414



8,232



(70.7)





Other short-term borrowings

118



870



(86.4)





Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

1,789



2,461



(27.3)









Total interest expense

8,576



22,286



(61.5)



Net interest income 

116,478



120,162



(3.1)





Provision for credit losses

(27,958)



29,821



(193.8)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,436



90,341



59.9



Non-interest income















Trust fees

7,631



6,952



9.8





Service charges on deposits

4,894



6,617



(26.0)





Electronic banking fees

4,365



4,254



2.6





Net securities brokerage revenue

1,524



1,679



(9.2)





Bank-owned life insurance

1,709



1,769



(3.4)





Mortgage banking income

4,264



1,276



234.2





Net securities gains

279



1,491



(81.3)





Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets

175



169



3.6





Other income

8,367



3,802



120.1









Total non-interest income

33,208



28,009



18.6



Non-interest expense















Salaries and wages

36,890



38,910



(5.2)





Employee benefits

10,266



10,373



(1.0)





Net occupancy

7,177



7,084



1.3





Equipment and software

6,765



6,039



12.0





Marketing

2,384



1,138



109.5





FDIC insurance 

1,282



2,113



(39.3)





Amortization of intangible assets

2,896



3,374



(14.2)





Restructuring and merger-related expense

851



5,164



(83.5)





Other operating expenses  

17,816



17,138



4.0









Total non-interest expense

86,327



91,333



(5.5)



Income before provision for income taxes

91,317



27,017



238.0





Provision for income taxes 

18,202



3,621



402.7



Net Income

73,115



23,396



212.5



Preferred stock dividends

2,531



-



100.0



Net income available to common shareholders

$             70,584



$               23,396



201.7











































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$          117,517



$          121,346



(3.2)























Per common share data













Net income per common share - basic

$                 1.05



$                   0.35



200.0



Net income per common share - diluted

1.05



0.35



200.0



Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

1.06



0.41



158.5



Dividends declared

0.33



0.32



3.1



Book value (period end)

39.25



38.56



1.8



Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.21



21.36



4.0



Average common shares outstanding - basic

67,263,714



67,486,550



(0.3)



Average common shares outstanding - diluted

67,355,418



67,587,446



(0.3)



Period end common shares outstanding

67,282,134



67,058,155



0.3



Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000



-



100.0























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.



(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.

 

WESBANCO, INC.



































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





























Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





































































Selected ratios















































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,



















2021



2020



% Change



















































Return on average assets









1.72

%

0.60

%

186.67

%













Return on average assets, excluding































    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





1.74



0.70



148.57















Return on average equity









10.33



3.63



184.57















Return on average equity, excluding































    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





10.43



4.26



144.84















Return on average tangible equity (1)







18.22



7.07



157.71















Return on average tangible equity, excluding 































    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





18.39



8.18



124.82















Return on average tangible common equity (1)







20.00



7.07



182.89















Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 





























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





20.18



8.18



146.70















Yield on earning assets (2) 









3.51



4.19



(16.23)















Cost of interest bearing liabilities









0.37



0.91



(59.34)















Net interest spread (2)











3.14



3.28



(4.27)















Net interest margin (2)











3.27



3.54



(7.63)















Efficiency (1) (2)











56.71



57.69



(1.70)















Average loans to average deposits









85.27



94.61



(9.87)















Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans







0.02



0.18



(88.89)















Effective income tax rate 









19.93



13.40



48.73











































































































































































For the Quarter Ended



















Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



















2021



2020



2020



2020



2020











































Return on average assets









1.72

%

1.21

%

0.98

%

0.11

%

0.60

%





Return on average assets, excluding































    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





1.74



1.22



1.05



0.12



0.70







Return on average equity









10.33



7.28



6.17



0.69



3.63







Return on average equity, excluding































    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





10.43



7.33



6.60



0.75



4.26







Return on average tangible equity (1)







18.22



13.18



11.56



1.98



7.07







Return on average tangible equity, excluding 































    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





18.39



13.28



12.31



2.08



8.18







Return on average tangible common equity (1)







20.00



14.49



12.21



1.98



7.07







Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 

















.











    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)





20.18



14.60



13.00



2.08



8.18







Yield on earning assets (2) 









3.51



3.61



3.66



3.75



4.19







Cost of interest bearing liabilities









0.37



0.45



0.53



0.63



0.91







Net interest spread (2)











3.14



3.16



3.13



3.12



3.28







Net interest margin (2)











3.27



3.31



3.31



3.32



3.54







Efficiency (1) (2) 











56.71



57.06



55.23



55.57



57.69







Average loans to average deposits









85.27



89.64



90.88



91.87



94.61







Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.02



0.02



(0.00)



0.07



0.18







Effective income tax rate 









19.93



18.13



15.66



0.93



13.40







Trust assets, market value at period end







$           5,244,370



$              5,025,565



$              4,649,054



$              4,487,042



$              4,082,141











































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.



















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully 

















    taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt 















   loans and investments.   WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and















   provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























 

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)







% Change

Balance sheets



March 31,





December 31,

December 31, 2020

Assets







2021



2020



% Change

2020

to March 31, 2021

Cash and due from banks



$           209,040



$           183,138



14.1

$           184,361

13.4

Due from banks - interest bearing



550,008



410,734



33.9

721,086

(23.7)

Securities:





















Equity securities, at fair value



13,123



11,230



16.9

13,047

0.6



Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value



2,775,212



2,262,082



22.7

1,978,136

40.3



Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $839,872; $841,120 



















and $768,183, respectively)



813,740



814,414



(0.1)

731,212

11.3





Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities



(290)



(236)



(22.9)

(326)

11.0



Net held-to-maturity debt securities



813,450



814,178



(0.1)

730,886

11.3





Total securities



3,601,785



3,087,490



16.7

2,722,069

32.3

Loans held for sale



153,520



48,021



219.7

168,378

(8.8)

Portfolio loans:



















Commercial real estate



5,712,742



5,604,405



1.9

5,705,392

0.1



Commercial and industrial



2,422,735



1,801,751



34.5

2,407,438

0.6



Residential real estate 



1,644,422



1,929,590



(14.8)

1,720,961

(4.4)



Home equity



634,018



650,754



(2.6)

646,387

(1.9)



Consumer 



289,395



363,096



(20.3)

309,055

(6.4)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income



10,703,312



10,349,596



3.4

10,789,233

(0.8)

Allowance for credit losses - loans



(160,040)



(114,272)



(40.1)

(185,827)

13.9





Net portfolio loans



10,543,272



10,235,324



3.0

10,603,406

(0.6)

Premises and equipment, net



239,863



258,200



(7.1)

249,421

(3.8)

Accrued interest receivable



68,896



43,960



56.7

66,790

3.2

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,160,195



1,170,070



(0.8)

1,163,091

(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance



307,747



301,270



2.1

306,038

0.6

Other assets



223,462



257,365



(13.2)

240,970

(7.3)

Total Assets



$   17,057,788



$   15,995,572



6.6

$   16,425,610

3.8

























Liabilities



















Deposits:





















Non-interest bearing demand



$        4,460,049



$        3,191,713



39.7

$        4,070,835

9.6



Interest bearing demand



3,126,186



2,388,406



30.9

2,839,536

10.1



Money market



1,771,703



1,539,835



15.1

1,685,927

5.1



Savings deposits



2,373,987



1,984,057



19.7

2,214,565

7.2



Certificates of deposit



1,555,074



1,939,321



(19.8)

1,618,510

(3.9)





Total deposits



13,286,999



11,043,332



20.3

12,429,373

6.9

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



433,984



1,585,608



(72.6)

549,003

(21.0)

Other short-term borrowings



137,218



333,966



(58.9)

241,950

(43.3)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 



192,430



192,008



0.2

192,291

0.1





Total borrowings



763,632



2,111,582



(63.8)

983,244

(22.3)

Accrued interest payable



3,224



7,667



(57.9)

4,314

(25.3)

Other liabilities



218,411



246,931



(11.5)

251,942

(13.3)

Total Liabilities



14,272,266



13,409,512



6.4

13,668,873

4.4

























Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively; 



















150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, 



















liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 



















December 31, 2020 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, respectively



144,484



-



100.0

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in



















2021 and 2020, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,078,116 and 68,081,306 shares



















issued, respectively; 67,282,134, 67,058,155 and 67,254,706 shares



141,834



141,827



0.0

141,834

-



outstanding, respectively

















Capital surplus



1,636,103



1,638,122



(0.1)

1,634,815

0.1

Retained earnings



879,786



800,064



10.0

831,688

5.8

Treasury stock (799,172, 1,019,961 and 826,600 shares - at cost, respectively)



(24,989)



(33,714)



25.9

(25,949)

3.7

Accumulated other comprehensive income



9,803



41,141



(76.2)

31,359

(68.7)

Deferred benefits for directors



(1,499)



(1,380)



(8.6)

(1,494)

(0.3)

Total Shareholders' Equity



2,785,522



2,586,060



7.7

2,756,737

1.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$   17,057,788



$   15,995,572



6.6

$   16,425,610

3.8

 

WESBANCO, INC.























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 8



(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





















Average balance sheet and





















net interest margin analysis







For the Three Months Ended March 31,















2021

2020













Average 

Average





Average 

Average



Assets









Balance

Rate





Balance

Rate



Due from banks - interest bearing







$                 776,245

0.09

%



$                 133,532

1.21

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)







10,890,370

4.07





10,375,187

4.63



Securities: (2)























    Taxable









2,306,320

1.96





2,576,668

2.65



    Tax-exempt (3)









580,199

3.46





646,587

3.51



        Total securities









2,886,519

2.26





3,223,255

2.82



Other earning assets 









33,240

5.89





69,581

6.37



         Total earning assets (3)







14,586,374

3.51

%



13,801,555

4.19

%

Other assets









2,049,884







1,983,384





Total Assets









$         16,636,258







$         15,784,939





























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest bearing demand deposits







$              2,970,766

0.14

%



$              2,342,441

0.58

%

Money market accounts 







1,725,561

0.14





1,543,763

0.61



Savings deposits









2,290,657

0.05





1,953,487

0.19



Certificates of deposit









1,584,152

0.61





1,989,450

0.82



    Total interest bearing deposits







8,571,136

0.20





7,829,141

0.55



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings





488,388

2.00





1,471,175

2.25



Other borrowings









191,676

0.25





336,042

1.04



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 





192,341

3.77





198,494

4.99



      Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





9,443,541

0.37

%



9,834,852

0.91

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits





4,200,793







3,137,279





Other liabilities









221,508







218,739





Shareholders' equity









2,770,416







2,594,069





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$         16,636,258







$         15,784,939





Taxable equivalent net interest spread







3.14

%





3.28

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 







3.27

%





3.54

%

















































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income.  Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $8.2 million and $0.7 million for

the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. PPP loan fees, which are included as part of total loan fees, were $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. 

Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $3.5 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a federal statutory rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $1.1 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

WESBANCO, INC.



















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















 Page 9 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept.  30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest and dividend income

2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



Loans, including fees

$                   109,358



$              114,582



$            116,524



$              115,068



$            119,503



Interest and dividends on securities:























Taxable 

11,127



10,892



11,669



14,047



16,986





Tax-exempt

3,910



4,059



4,182



4,302



4,456







Total interest and dividends on securities

15,037



14,951



15,851



18,349



21,442



Other interest income 

659



945



1,282



1,277



1,503

          Total interest and dividend income

125,054



130,478



133,657



134,694



142,448

Interest expense





















Interest bearing demand deposits

1,043



1,099



1,225



1,350



3,394



Money market deposits

578



678



707



879



2,352



Savings deposits

264



280



303



297



923



Certificates of deposit

2,370



2,797



3,197



3,514



4,054







Total interest expense on deposits

4,255



4,854



5,432



6,040



10,723



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

2,414



3,719



5,457



7,293



8,232



Other short-term borrowings

118



275



304



279



870



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

1,789



1,918



1,871



2,069



2,461







Total interest expense

8,576



10,766



13,064



15,681



22,286

Net interest income 

116,478



119,712



120,593



119,013



120,162



Provision for credit losses

(27,958)



(209)



16,288



61,841



29,821

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,436



119,921



104,305



57,172



90,341

Non-interest income





















Trust fees

7,631



6,754



6,426



6,202



6,952



Service charges on deposits

4,894



5,671



5,332



4,323



6,617



Electronic banking fees

4,365



4,424



4,780



4,066



4,254



Net securities brokerage revenue

1,524



1,402



1,725



1,384



1,679



Bank-owned life insurance

1,709



1,750



2,088



1,752



1,769



Mortgage banking income

4,264



5,442



8,488



7,531



1,276



Net securities gains

279



691



787



1,299



1,491



Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

175



18



(19)



(66)



169



Other income

8,367



6,553



5,005



6,369



3,802







Total non-interest income

33,208



32,705



34,612



32,860



28,009

Non-interest expense





















Salaries and wages

36,890



39,140



38,342



36,773



38,910



Employee benefits

10,266



10,608



10,604



10,138



10,373



Net occupancy

7,177



6,771



7,092



6,634



7,084



Equipment and software

6,765



6,810



6,229



5,722



6,039



Marketing

2,384



1,675



1,577



1,567



1,138



FDIC insurance 

1,282



1,278



1,948



2,395



2,113



Amortization of intangible assets

2,896



3,327



3,346



3,365



3,374



Restructuring and merger-related expense

851



484



3,608



468



5,164



Other operating expenses  

17,816



17,976



17,198



18,440



17,138







Total non-interest expense

86,327



88,069



89,943



85,502



91,333

Income before provision for income taxes

91,317



64,557



48,974



4,530



27,017



Provision for income taxes 

18,202



11,703



7,669



42



3,621

Net Income

73,115



52,854



41,305



4,488



23,396

Preferred stock dividends

2,531



2,644



-



-



-

Net income available to common shareholders

$                      70,584



$                50,210



$              41,305



$                  4,488



$              23,396



























Taxable equivalent net interest income

$                   117,517



$              120,790



$         121,705



$           120,156



$         121,346



























Per common share data



















Net income per common share - basic

$                          1.05



$                    0.75



$                  0.61



$                    0.07



$                  0.35

Net income per common share - diluted

1.05



0.75



0.61



0.07



0.35

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

1.06



0.76



0.66



0.07



0.41

Dividends declared

0.33



0.32



0.32



0.32



0.32

Book value (period end)

39.25



38.84



38.51



38.23



38.56

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.21



21.75



21.39



21.10



21.36

Average common shares outstanding - basic

67,263,714



67,238,005



67,214,759



67,104,828



67,486,550

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

67,355,418



67,304,442



67,269,303



67,181,756



67,587,446

Period end common shares outstanding

67,282,134



67,254,706



67,216,012



67,211,192



67,058,155

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000



150,000



150,000



-



-

Full time equivalent employees

2,490



2,612



2,618



2,676



2,703





















































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









 

WESBANCO, INC.























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















 Page 10 



(unaudited, dollars in thousands)































Quarter Ended











Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Asset quality data



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



Non-performing assets:

























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$         3,563



$           3,927



$           4,191



$           5,105



$           5,434





Non-accrual loans:



























Troubled debt restructurings



1,768



1,828



1,818



1,339



1,571







Other non-accrual loans



32,807



35,052



35,448



34,119



32,796







    Total non-accrual loans



34,575



36,880



37,266



35,458



34,367







    Total non-performing loans 



38,138



40,807



41,457



40,563



39,801





Other real estate and repossessed assets

393



549



738



1,212



1,083







Total non-performing assets



$       38,531



$         41,356



$         42,195



$         41,775



$         40,884































Past due loans (1):

























Loans past due 30-89 days



$       20,602



$         31,596



$         17,338



$         30,595



$         32,805





Loans past due 90 days or more



12,824



8,846



10,170



36,903



14,287







Total past due loans



$       33,426



$         40,442



$         27,508



$         67,498



$         47,092































Criticized and classified loans (2):

























Criticized loans



$    340,943



$       362,295



$       248,264



$       148,580



$       120,801





Classified loans



114,884



132,650



108,594



98,127



95,162







Total criticized and classified loans

$    455,827



$       494,945



$       356,858



$       246,707



$       215,963































Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)

0.19

%

0.29

%

0.16

%

0.28

%

0.32

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.12



0.08



0.09



0.33



0.14



Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.36



0.38



0.38



0.37



0.38



Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other























real estate and repossessed assets



0.36



0.38



0.38



0.38



0.39



Non-performing assets / total assets



0.23



0.25



0.26



0.25



0.26



Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

4.26



4.59



3.25



2.23



2.09































Allowance for credit losses























Allowance for credit losses - loans



$    160,040



$       185,827



$       185,109



$       168,475



$       114,272



Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

6,731



9,514



10,829



10,685



5,572



Provision for credit losses



(27,958)



(209)



16,288



61,841



29,821



Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

648



524



(133)



1,942



4,716































Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.02

%

0.02

%

(0.00)

%

0.07

%

0.18

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.50

%

1.72

%

1.68

%

1.52

%

1.10

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans

1.62

%

1.85

%

1.83

%

1.65

%

1.10

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

4.20

x

4.55

x

4.47

x

4.15

x

2.87

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and























loans past due 



2.24

x

2.29

x

2.68

x

1.56

x

1.32

x

































































Quarter Ended











Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,











2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



Capital ratios























Tier I leverage capital



10.74

%

10.51

%

10.18

%

9.09

%

9.64

%

Tier I risk-based capital



14.95



14.72



14.29



12.59



12.51



Total risk-based capital



17.58



17.58



17.18



15.33



14.83



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

13.65



13.40



12.99



12.59



12.51



Average shareholders' equity to average assets

16.65



16.59



15.92



15.57



16.43



Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)



10.30



10.52



10.27



9.09



9.65



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

9.39



9.58



9.33



9.09



9.65



























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.























(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) Total portfolio loans includes $823.8 million of PPP loans as of March 31, 2021.

















(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.











 

WESBANCO, INC.

















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













Page 11

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.









Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders

$             70,584



$             50,210



$           41,305



$             4,488



$           23,396



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

672



383



2,850



370



4,080



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

71,256



50,593



44,155



4,858



27,476





























Average total assets



$     16,636,258



$      16,546,761



$    16,719,717



$    16,715,211



$    15,784,939



























Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

1.74%



1.22%



1.05%



0.12%



0.70%



























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders

$             70,584



$             50,210



$           41,305



$             4,488



$           23,396



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

672



383



2,850



370



4,080



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 

71,256



50,593



44,155



4,858



27,476





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,770,416



2,744,936



2,662,513



2,602,938



2,594,069



























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

10.43%



7.33%



6.60%



0.75%



4.26%



























Return on average tangible equity:





















Net income available to common shareholders

$             70,584



$             50,210



$           41,305



$             4,488



$           23,396



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

2,288



2,628



2,643



2,658



2,665



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 

72,872



52,838



43,948



7,146



26,061





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,770,416



2,744,936



2,662,513



2,602,938



2,594,069



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,148,171)



(1,150,184)



(1,150,549)



(1,152,856)



(1,112,327)



Average tangible equity

$       1,622,245



$        1,594,752



$      1,511,964



$      1,450,082



$      1,481,742



























Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  (2)

18.22%



13.18%



11.56%



1.98%



7.07%





























Average tangible common equity

$       1,477,736



$        1,450,243



$      1,431,657



$      1,450,082



$      1,481,742

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  (2)

20.00%



14.49%



12.21%



1.98%



7.07%



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders

$             70,584



$             50,210



$           41,305



$             4,488



$           23,396



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

672



383



2,850



370



4,080



Plus: amortization of intangibles  (1)

2,288



2,628



2,643



2,658



2,665



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 





















     and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

73,544



53,221



46,798



7,516



30,141





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,770,416



2,744,936



2,662,513



2,602,938



2,594,069



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,148,171)



(1,150,184)



(1,150,549)



(1,152,856)



(1,112,327)



Average tangible equity

$       1,622,245



$        1,594,752



$      1,511,964



$      1,450,082



$      1,481,742



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

18.39%



13.28%



12.31%



2.08%



8.18%





























Average tangible common equity

$       1,477,736



$        1,450,243



$      1,431,657



$      1,450,082



$      1,481,742

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

20.18%



14.60%



13.00%



2.08%



8.18%



























Efficiency ratio:

























Non-interest expense



$             86,327



$             88,069



$           89,943



$           85,502



$           91,333



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(851)



(484)



(3,608)



(468)



(5,164)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

85,476



87,585



86,335



85,034



86,169





























Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

117,517



120,790



121,705



120,156



121,346



Non-interest income



33,208



32,705



34,612



32,860



28,009



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$          150,725



$           153,495



$         156,317



$         153,016



$         149,355



Efficiency ratio



56.71%



57.06%



55.23%



55.57%



57.69%





















































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income available to common shareholders

$             70,584



$             50,210



$           41,305



$             4,488



$           23,396



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

672



383



2,850



370



4,080

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$             71,256



$             50,593



$           44,155



$             4,858



$           27,476





















































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Net income per common share - diluted

$                 1.05



$                 0.75



$               0.61



$               0.07



$               0.35



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.01



0.01



0.05



(0.00)



0.06

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$                 1.06



$                 0.76



$               0.66



$               0.07



$               0.41





























































Period End









Mar. 31,



Dec. 31, 



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,









2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Tangible book value per share:





















Total shareholders' equity

$       2,785,522



$        2,756,737



$      2,732,966



$      2,569,521



$      2,586,060



Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,146,874)



(1,149,161)



(1,150,939)



(1,151,523)



(1,154,033)



Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,529)



-



-



Tangible common equity

1,494,164



1,463,092



1,437,498



1,417,998



1,432,027





























Common shares outstanding

67,282,134



67,254,706



67,216,012



67,211,192



67,058,155



























Tangible book value per share

$               22.21



$               21.75



$             21.39



$             21.10



$             21.36



























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:





















Total shareholders' equity

$       2,785,522



$        2,756,737



$      2,732,966



$      2,569,521



$      2,586,060



Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,146,874)



(1,149,161)



(1,150,939)



(1,151,523)



(1,154,033)



Tangible equity



1,638,648



1,607,576



1,582,027



1,417,998



1,432,027



Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,529)



-



-



Tangible common equity

1,494,164



1,463,092



1,437,498



1,417,998



1,432,027





























Total assets



17,057,788



16,425,610



16,552,140



16,755,395



15,995,572



Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,146,874)



(1,149,161)



(1,150,939)



(1,151,523)



(1,154,033)



Tangible assets



$     15,910,914



$      15,276,449



$    15,401,201



$    15,603,872



$    14,841,539



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

10.30%



10.52%



10.27%



9.09%



9.65%



























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.39%



9.58%



9.33%



9.09%



9.65%





















































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.



















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.



















 

WESBANCO, INC.





















ADDITIONAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

















Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and

facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in

WesBanco's financial statements.



































Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:





















Income before provision for income taxes

$         91,317



$        64,557



$        48,974



$          4,530



$          27,017



Add: provision for credit losses

(27,958)



(209)



16,288



61,841



29,821

Pre-tax, pre-provision income



$         63,359



$        64,348



$        65,262



$        66,371



$          56,838



























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Income before provision for income taxes

$         91,317



$        64,557



$        48,974



$          4,530



$          27,017



Add: provision for credit losses

(27,958)



(209)



16,288



61,841



29,821



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

851



484



3,608



468



5,164

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$         64,210



$        64,832



$        68,870



$        66,839



$          62,002



























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes

$         91,317



$        64,557



$        48,974



$          4,530



$          27,017



Add: provision for credit losses

(27,958)



(209)



16,288



61,841



29,821



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

851



484



3,608



468



5,164

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

64,210



64,832



68,870



66,839



62,002





























Average total assets



$ 16,636,258



$ 16,546,761



$ 16,719,717



$ 16,715,211



$   15,784,939



























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized)  (1) (2)

1.57%



1.56%



1.64%



1.61%



1.58%



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes

$         91,317



$        64,557



$        48,974



$          4,530



$          27,017



Add: provision for credit losses

(27,958)



(209)



16,288



61,841



29,821



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

851



484



3,608



468



5,164

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

64,210



64,832



68,870



66,839



62,002





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,770,416



2,744,936



2,662,513



2,602,938



2,594,069



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

9.40%



9.40%



10.29%



10.33%



9.61%



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes

$         91,317



$        64,557



$        48,974



$          4,530



$          27,017



Add: provision for credit losses

(27,958)



(209)



16,288



61,841



29,821



Add: amortization of intangibles

2,896



3,327



3,346



3,365



3,374



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

851



484



3,608



468



5,164

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

67,106



68,159



72,216



70,204



65,376





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,770,416



2,744,936



2,662,513



2,602,938



2,594,069



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,148,171)



(1,150,184)



(1,150,549)



(1,152,856)



(1,112,327)



Average tangible equity

$   1,622,245



$   1,594,752



$   1,511,964



$   1,450,082



$     1,481,742



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

16.78%



17.00%



19.00%



19.47%



17.75%





























Average tangible common equity

$   1,477,736



$   1,450,243



$   1,431,657



$   1,450,082



$     1,481,742

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

18.42%



18.70%



20.07%



19.47%



17.75%















































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.





(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

















 

 

 

 

