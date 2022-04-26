WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.)

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.)

 By WesBanco, Inc.

WHEELING, W.Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022.  Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $41.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.68, compared to $70.6 million and $1.05 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021.  The first quarter of 2021 was favorably impacted by a negative provision of $22.1 million (net of tax) under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology.  Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $42.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $71.3 million and $1.06 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2022



2021

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)



Net Income



Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income



Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)



$      42,851



$       0.70



$      71,256



$       1.06

Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses



(1,258)



(0.02)



(672)



(0.01)

Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)



$      41,593



$       0.68



$      70,584



$       1.05



(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

  • Sequential quarter total loan growth improved by 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans
  • Successful execution on our strategy to seek additional long-term growth opportunities through the opening of loan production offices in Nashville and Indianapolis
  • Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 7.3% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits and savings accounts
  • Successful execution of a Tier 2 capital raise, through the public offering of $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt
  • During the quarter, we continued to return capital to our shareholders as we purchased approximately 1.7 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations
  • Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, criticized and classified loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
  • WesBanco continues to be acknowledged for its strong financial performance and employee focus as it was recognized by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition, WesBanco was also named one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes, as well as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2022," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco.  "We exhibited strong expense management as our operating expenses were roughly consistent with the year ago period.  Furthermore, we continued our efforts of returning capital to our shareholders.  We also demonstrated annualized organic loan growth of 3.6% quarter-over-quarter, despite still elevated commercial real estate payoffs, due to the efforts of our seasoned lending teams.  We believe their efforts will be enhanced by our new loan production offices in the Nashville and Indianapolis areas."

Mr. Clossin added, "Most importantly, we are proud of our entire organization as our employees adhered to our community banking roots by focusing on providing top-tier service to our customers.  Their efforts allowed us to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in America, based on financial performance, as well as one of the best banks in the world, based on customer services.  Further, our employees voted us one of America's best mid-sized employers reflecting our efforts to create an environment where they are supported and positioned to succeed.  In fact, we were the only mid-sized bank in the country to receive honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success.  Lastly, the combination of all our efforts and these great accolades, allowed us to be recognized as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the first quarter of 2022 reflects the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs, partially offset by efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet, as well as sequential quarter commercial loan growth.  As of March 31, 2022, total portfolio loans of $9.7 billion, when excluding SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans, increased 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2021.  In particular, commercial and industrial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, for the first quarter increased $8.9 million, or 2.5% annualized, from December 31, 2021.  Furthermore, the first quarter of 2022 included forgiveness of approximately 867 SBA PPP loans totaling $86 million (net of deferred fees).  As of March 31, 2022, approximately 1,085 SBA PPP loans for $77 million remained in the loan portfolio.

As of March 31, 2022, total deposits were $13.8 billion, which increased both sequentially and year-over-year due primarily to increased personal savings, which more than offset a $344.1 million year-over-year reduction in CDs.  Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 7.3% year-over-year, driven by a 6.5% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, as well as a 12.9% increase in savings accounts.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters.  In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 58 basis points year-over-year to 3.68%.  For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans were immaterial at zero basis points.  The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2022 was $117.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans.  The improvement in macroeconomic forecasts was the primary driver in a negative provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 2.95% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 2 basis points sequentially and 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment of the past year before the recent federal fund and market rate increases, and a shift to a higher level of securities as a percentage of total assets.  As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings, investment securities increased by $0.5 billion year-over-year and, as of March 31, 2022, represented approximately 24% of total assets.  Reflecting the continued low interest rate environment, we remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources.  We have reduced deposit funding costs 8 basis points year-over-year to 12 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, or just 8 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits.  When including our continued reductions in FHLB and other borrowings, the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points year-over-year to 19 basis points.  Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 8 basis points, as compared to 13 basis points in the prior year period.  Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the first quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 7 basis points, as compared to a net 11 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income decreased $8.8 million, or 7.5%, during the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $30.4 million decreased $2.8 million, or 8.5%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower swap fee income and associated fair value adjustments located within other income, which combined decreased $3.0 million from the prior year period, and lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $2.3 million year-over-year.  Bank-owned life insurance of $3.9 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits of $1.9 million and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021.  Reflective of macroeconomic improvements and increased general consumer spending, service charges on deposits increased $1.2 million year-over-year to $6.1 million and electronic banking fees rose $1.0 million year-over-year to $5.3 million.  Mortgage banking income was lower due to our continued efforts to retain more residential mortgages on the balance sheet, which totaled 75% of originations compared to 40% last year, and lower originations during the quarter.  Residential mortgage originations of $271 million were lower both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to general market trends reflective of the rising rate environment.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was well-controlled as they increased $0.5 million, or 0.6%, to $86.0 million compared to the prior year period.  Salaries and wages increased $2.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to the prior year period due to lower deferred loan origination costs and higher salary expense related to normal merit increases and the hourly wage increase that we implemented last year.  As compared to the fourth quarter, salaries and wages were down due primarily to the lower day count during the first quarter of 2022, which reduced these expenses by approximately $0.9 million.  Employee benefits expense decreased mostly due to market fluctuations on the deferred compensation plan, which reduced expense by $0.9 million, as well as lower pension and health insurance expenses.  Equipment and software expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased $1.2 million, or 18.4% year-over-year due primarily to the movement of online banking costs from other operating expenses.  Other operating expenses decreased $1.7 million, or 9.8%, due to the aforementioned move of online banking costs, as well as a reduction in ACH and ATM processing charges related to a change in providers, in conjunction with last summer's core banking software system conversion.  Lastly, as part of our on-going branch optimization strategy, we recognized restructuring charges of $1.6 million during the first quarter associated with the anticipated closure of 11 locations during June.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards.  At March 31, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.67%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 13.25%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.01%, and total risk-based capital was 16.32%.

During the first quarter of 2022, WesBanco issued, through a public offering, $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt, which qualifies as Tier 2 capital and is reflected in the March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios.  Additionally, WesBanco repurchased 1.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $62.3 million, or $36.11 per share.  As of March 31, 2022, approximately 2.9 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10162191.  The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 27, and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 11.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com.  Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A.  Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance.  WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity.  WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel.  Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share.  Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively.  Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings.  In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022).  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

 

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 5



 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



































For the Three Months Ended



Statement of Income



March 31,



Interest and dividend income



2022



2021



% Change





Loans, including fees



$       93,121



$          109,358



(14.8)





Interest and dividends on securities:



















Taxable 



14,112



11,127



26.8







Tax-exempt



4,344



3,910



11.1









    Total interest and dividends on securities



18,456



15,037



22.7





Other interest income 



597



659



(9.4)



          Total interest and dividend income



112,174



125,054



(10.3)



Interest expense

















Interest bearing demand deposits



811



1,043



(22.2)





Money market deposits



321



578



(44.5)





Savings deposits



264



264



-





Certificates of deposit



1,273



2,370



(46.3)









    Total interest expense on deposits



2,669



4,255



(37.3)





Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



575



2,414



(76.2)





Other short-term borrowings



48



118



(59.3)





Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 



1,171



1,789



(34.5)









    Total interest expense



4,463



8,576



(48.0)



Net interest income 



107,711



116,478



(7.5)





Provision for credit losses



(3,438)



(27,958)



87.7



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



111,149



144,436



(23.0)



Non-interest income

















Trust fees



7,835



7,631



2.7





Service charges on deposits



6,090



4,894



24.4





Electronic banking fees



5,345



4,365



22.5





Net securities brokerage revenue



2,220



1,524



45.7





Bank-owned life insurance



3,881



1,709



127.1





Mortgage banking income



1,923



4,264



(54.9)





Net securities (losses)/gains



(650)



279



(333.0)





Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets



(806)



175



(560.6)





Other income



4,544



8,367



(45.7)









    Total non-interest income



30,382



33,208



(8.5)



Non-interest expense

















Salaries and wages



38,937



36,890



5.5





Employee benefits



9,158



10,266



(10.8)





Net occupancy



7,234



7,177



0.8





Equipment and software



8,011



6,765



18.4





Marketing



2,421



2,384



1.6





FDIC insurance 



1,522



1,282



18.7





Amortization of intangible assets



2,598



2,896



(10.3)





Restructuring and merger-related expense



1,593



851



87.2





Other operating expenses  



16,074



17,816



(9.8)









    Total non-interest expense



87,548



86,327



1.4



Income before provision for income taxes



53,983



91,317



(40.9)





Provision for income taxes 



9,859



18,202



(45.8)



Net Income



44,124



73,115



(39.7)



Preferred stock dividends



2,531



2,531



-



Net income available to common shareholders



$       41,593



$            70,584



(41.1)















































Taxable equivalent net interest income



$    108,866



$       117,517



(7.4)

























Per common share data















Net income per common share - basic



$           0.68



$                1.05



(35.2)



Net income per common share - diluted



0.68



1.05



(35.2)



Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)



0.70



1.06



(34.0)



Dividends declared



0.34



0.33



3.0



Book value (period end)



39.64



39.25



1.0



Tangible book value (period end) (1)



20.87



22.21



(6.0)



Average common shares outstanding - basic



61,445,399



67,263,714



(8.7)



Average common shares outstanding - diluted



61,593,365



67,355,418



(8.6)



Period end common shares outstanding



60,613,414



67,282,134



(9.9)



Period end preferred shares outstanding



150,000



150,000



-

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.



(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.















































 

WESBANCO, INC.



























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

























Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)























































Selected ratios































For the Three Months Ended











March 31,











2022



2021



% Change











































Return on average assets



0.99

%

1.72

%

(42.44)

%













Return on average assets, excluding



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.02



1.74



(41.38)















Return on average equity



6.35



10.33



(38.53)















Return on average equity, excluding



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.54



10.43



(37.30)















Return on average tangible equity (1)



11.67



18.22



(35.95)















Return on average tangible equity, excluding 



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.01



18.39



(34.69)















Return on average tangible common equity (1)



12.90



20.00



(35.50)















Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.27



20.18



(34.24)















Yield on earning assets (2) 



3.07



3.51



(12.54)















Cost of interest bearing liabilities



0.19



0.37



(48.65)















Net interest spread (2)



2.88



3.14



(8.28)















Net interest margin (2)



2.95



3.27



(9.79)















Efficiency (1) (2)



61.73



56.71



8.85















Average loans to average deposits



71.05



85.27



(16.68)















Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans



0.00



0.02



(100.00)















Effective income tax rate 



18.26



19.93



(8.38)



































































































































For the Three Months Ended











Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,











2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



































Return on average assets



0.99

%

1.21

%

0.97

%

1.60

%

1.72

%





Return on average assets, excluding



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.02



1.21



1.06



1.62



1.74







Return on average equity



6.35



7.56



5.98



9.74



10.33







Return on average equity, excluding



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.54



7.58



6.49



9.88



10.43







Return on average tangible equity (1)



11.67



13.62



10.72



17.04



18.22







Return on average tangible equity, excluding 



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.01



13.66



11.57



17.27



18.39







Return on average tangible common equity (1)



12.90



15.00



11.76



18.67



20.00







Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 



























    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.27



15.04



12.70



18.92



20.18







Yield on earning assets (2) 



3.07



3.10



3.24



3.32



3.51







Cost of interest bearing liabilities



0.19



0.20



0.25



0.31



0.37







Net interest spread (2)



2.88



2.90



2.99



3.01



3.14







Net interest margin (2)



2.95



2.97



3.08



3.12



3.27







Efficiency (1) (2) 



61.73



61.99



60.52



53.97



56.71







Average loans to average deposits



71.05



72.61



75.46



79.82



85.27







Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.00



0.04



0.03



(0.03)



0.02







Effective income tax rate 



18.26



18.32



19.34



20.85



19.93







Trust assets, market value at period end



$ 5,412,342



$ 5,644,975



$ 5,464,159



$ 5,480,995



$ 5,244,370



































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.



 

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)















% Change

Balance sheet



March 31,





December 31,

December 31, 2021

Assets





2022



2021



% Change

2021

to March 31, 2022

Cash and due from banks



$        200,513



$          209,040



(4.1)

$             157,046

27.7

Due from banks - interest bearing



1,168,985



550,008



112.5

1,094,312

6.8

Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value



12,757



13,123



(2.8)

13,466

(5.3)



Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value



2,911,373



2,775,212



4.9

3,013,462

(3.4)



Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,092,993; $839,872



















and $1,028,452, respectively)



1,157,202



813,740



42.2

1,004,823

15.2





Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities



(285)



(290)



1.7

(268)

(6.3)



Net held-to-maturity debt securities



1,156,917



813,450



42.2

1,004,555

15.2





Total securities



4,081,047



3,601,785



13.3

4,031,483

1.2

Loans held for sale



15,959



153,520



(89.6)

25,277

(36.9)

Portfolio loans:



















Commercial real estate



5,580,082



5,712,742



(2.3)

5,538,968

0.7



Commercial and industrial



1,513,078



2,422,735



(37.5)

1,590,320

(4.9)



Residential real estate 



1,767,064



1,644,422



7.5

1,721,378

2.7



Home equity



592,872



634,018



(6.5)

605,682

(2.1)



Consumer 



280,176



289,395



(3.2)

277,130

1.1

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income



9,733,272



10,703,312



(9.1)

9,733,478

(0.0)

Allowance for credit losses - loans 



(117,865)



(160,040)



26.4

(121,622)

3.1





Net portfolio loans



9,615,407



10,543,272



(8.8)

9,611,856

0.0

Premises and equipment, net



219,907



239,863



(8.3)

229,016

(4.0)

Accrued interest receivable



60,370



68,896



(12.4)

60,844

(0.8)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,149,035



1,160,195



(1.0)

1,151,634

(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance



348,179



307,747



13.1

350,359

(0.6)

Other assets



244,613



223,462



9.5

215,298

13.6

Total Assets



$  17,104,015



$     17,057,788



0.3

$        16,927,125

1.0























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand



$     4,670,520



$       4,460,049



4.7

$          4,590,895

1.7



Interest bearing demand



3,405,610



3,126,186



8.9

3,380,056

0.8



Money market



1,831,683



1,771,703



3.4

1,739,750

5.3



Savings deposits



2,679,053



2,373,987



12.9

2,562,510

4.5



Certificates of deposit



1,211,008



1,555,074



(22.1)

1,292,652

(6.3)





Total deposits



13,797,874



13,286,999



3.8

13,565,863

1.7

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



123,898



433,984



(71.5)

183,920

(32.6)

Other short-term borrowings



158,538



137,218



15.5

141,893

11.7

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 



280,743



192,430



45.9

132,860

111.3





Total borrowings



563,179



763,632



(26.2)

458,673

22.8

Accrued interest payable



1,786



3,224



(44.6)

1,901

(6.0)

Other liabilities



193,860



218,411



(11.2)

207,522

(6.6)

Total Liabilities



14,556,699



14,272,266



2.0

14,233,959

2.3























Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares



















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation



















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively



144,484



144,484



-

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;



















68,081,306 shares issued; 60,613,414, 67,282,134 and 62,307,245



















shares outstanding, respectively



141,834



141,834



-

141,834

-

Capital surplus



1,636,705



1,636,103



0.0

1,635,642

0.1

Retained earnings



998,315



879,786



13.5

977,765

2.1

Treasury stock (7,467,892, 799,172 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)



(261,012)



(24,989)



(944.5)

(199,759)

(30.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income



(111,312)



9,803



 NM 

(5,120)

 NM 

Deferred benefits for directors



(1,698)



(1,499)



(13.3)

(1,680)

(1.1)

Total Shareholders' Equity



2,547,316



2,785,522



(8.6)

2,693,166

(5.4)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$  17,104,015



$     17,057,788



0.3

$        16,927,125

1.0























NM = Not Meaningful

















 

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

















Average balance sheet and

















net interest margin analysis



For the Three Months Ended March 31,









2022

2021







Average 

Average





Average 

Average



Assets



Balance

Rate





Balance

Rate



Due from banks - interest bearing



$     1,161,218

0.16

%



$          776,245

0.09

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)



9,712,085

3.89





10,890,370

4.07



Securities: (2)

















    Taxable



3,333,379

1.72





2,306,320

1.96



    Tax-exempt (3)



729,380

3.06





580,199

3.46



        Total securities



4,062,759

1.96





2,886,519

2.26



Other earning assets 



15,446

3.81





33,240

5.89



         Total earning assets (3)



14,951,508

3.07

%



14,586,374

3.51

%

Other assets



2,041,090







2,049,884





Total Assets



$  16,992,598







$     16,636,258























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest bearing demand deposits



$     3,403,499

0.10

%



$       2,970,766

0.14

%

Money market accounts 



1,806,719

0.07





1,725,561

0.14



Savings deposits



2,626,962

0.04





2,290,657

0.05



Certificates of deposit



1,254,603

0.41





1,584,152

0.61



    Total interest bearing deposits



9,091,783

0.12





8,571,136

0.20



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



180,024

1.30





488,388

2.00



Repurchase agreements



156,167

0.12





191,676

0.25



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 



147,709

3.22





192,341

3.77



      Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



9,575,683

0.19

%



9,443,541

0.37

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,576,749







4,200,793





Other liabilities



184,359







221,508





Shareholders' equity



2,655,807







2,770,416





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$  16,992,598







$     16,636,258





Taxable equivalent net interest spread





2.88

%





3.14

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 





2.95

%





3.27

%





































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income.  Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.  Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $4.1 million and $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. PPP loan fees, which are included as part of the total loan fees were $3.2 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.5 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

 

WESBANCO, INC.



















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















 Page 9 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest and dividend income

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Loans, including fees

$          93,121



$            97,432



$          103,206



$          105,968



$          109,358



Interest and dividends on securities:























Taxable 

14,112



12,934



13,481



12,900



11,127





Tax-exempt

4,344



4,236



4,063



3,952



3,910







    Total interest and dividends on securities

18,456



17,170



17,544



16,852



15,037



Other interest income 

597



605



628



507



659

          Total interest and dividend income

112,174



115,207



121,378



123,327



125,054

Interest expense





















Interest bearing demand deposits

811



810



815



1,009



1,043



Money market deposits

321



315



350



551



578



Savings deposits

264



261



244



261



264



Certificates of deposit

1,273



1,501



1,726



2,026



2,370







Total interest expense on deposits

2,669



2,887



3,135



3,847



4,255



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

575



780



1,192



1,781



2,414



Other short-term borrowings

48



35



33



40



118



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

1,171



1,178



1,743



1,804



1,789







Total interest expense

4,463



4,880



6,103



7,472



8,576

Net interest income 

107,711



110,327



115,275



115,855



116,478



Provision for credit losses

(3,438)



(13,559)



(1,730)



(21,025)



(27,958)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

111,149



123,886



117,005



136,880



144,436

Non-interest income





















Trust fees

7,835



7,441



7,289



7,148



7,631



Service charges on deposits

6,090



6,592



6,050



4,876



4,894



Electronic banking fees

5,345



4,465



5,427



5,060



4,365



Net securities brokerage revenue

2,220



1,579



1,965



1,829



1,524



Bank-owned life insurance

3,881



2,864



2,656



1,707



1,709



Mortgage banking income

1,923



2,872



4,563



7,830



4,264



Net securities (losses)/gains

(650)



372



(15)



477



279



Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets

(806)



(158)



785



4,014



175



Other income

4,544



4,682



4,035



3,171



8,367







Total non-interest income

30,382



30,709



32,755



36,112



33,208

Non-interest expense





















Salaries and wages

38,937



40,420



39,497



37,435



36,890



Employee benefits

9,158



10,842



10,658



9,268



10,266



Net occupancy

7,234



6,413



6,825



6,427



7,177



Equipment and software

8,011



8,352



7,609



7,281



6,765



Marketing

2,421



2,601



1,848



1,802



2,384



FDIC insurance 

1,522



1,460



1,227



181



1,282



Amortization of intangible assets

2,598



2,834



2,854



2,873



2,896



Restructuring and merger-related expense

1,593



177



4,467



1,222



851



Other operating expenses  

16,074



15,204



19,716



17,323



17,816







Total non-interest expense

87,548



88,303



94,701



83,812



86,327

Income before provision for income taxes

53,983



66,292



55,059



89,180



91,317



Provision for income taxes 

9,859



12,144



10,651



18,592



18,202

Net Income

44,124



54,148



44,408



70,588



73,115

Preferred stock dividends

2,531



2,531



2,531



2,531



2,531

Net income available to common shareholders

$          41,593



$            51,617



$            41,877



$            68,057



$            70,584



























Taxable equivalent net interest income

$       108,866



$       111,453



$       116,355



$       116,906



$       117,517



























Per common share data



















Net income per common share - basic

$               0.68



$                0.82



$                0.64



$                1.02



$                1.05

Net income per common share - diluted

0.68



0.82



0.64



1.01



1.05

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.70



0.82



0.70



1.03



1.06

Dividends declared

0.34



0.33



0.33



0.33



0.33

Book value (period end)

39.64



40.91



40.41



39.96



39.25

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.87



22.61



22.51



22.61



22.21

Average common shares outstanding - basic

61,445,399



63,045,061



64,931,764



66,894,398



67,263,714

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

61,593,365



63,183,411



65,065,848



67,066,592



67,335,418

Period end common shares outstanding

60,613,414



62,307,245



63,838,549



65,970,149



67,282,134

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000



150,000



150,000



150,000



150,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,456



2,462



2,425



2,459



2,490



























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









 

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















 Page 10 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



























Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Asset quality data

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$         3,731



$           3,746



$           3,707



$           5,799



$           3,563





Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,348



1,547



1,615



1,664



1,768







Other non-accrual loans

32,024



34,195



34,644



34,548



32,807







    Total non-accrual loans

33,372



35,742



36,259



36,212



34,575







    Total non-performing loans 

37,103



39,488



39,966



42,011



38,138





Other real estate and repossessed assets

87



-



293



773



393







Total non-performing assets

$       37,190



$         39,488



$         40,259



$         42,784



$         38,531





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$       28,322



$         27,152



$         32,682



$         21,233



$         20,602





Loans past due 90 days or more

6,142



7,804



11,252



8,318



12,824







Total past due loans

$       34,464



$         34,956



$         43,934



$         29,551



$         33,426





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$    234,143



$       248,518



$       290,281



$       319,448



$       340,943





Classified loans

123,837



116,013



127,022



136,927



114,884







Total criticized and classified loans

$    357,980



$       364,531



$       417,303



$       456,375



$       455,827





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)

0.29

%

0.28

%

0.33

%

0.21

%

0.19

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.06



0.08



0.11



0.08



0.12



Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.38



0.41



0.40



0.41



0.36



Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other























real estate and repossessed assets

0.38



0.41



0.41



0.41



0.36



Non-performing assets / total assets

0.22



0.23



0.24



0.25



0.23



Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

3.68



3.75



4.21



4.41



4.26





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$    117,865



$       121,622



$       136,605



$       140,730



$       160,040



Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

8,050



7,775



7,290



5,766



6,731



Provision for credit losses

(3,438)



(13,559)



(1,730)



(21,025)



(27,958)



Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

27



929



842



(689)



648





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

(0.03)

%

0.02

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.21

%

1.25

%

1.38

%

1.36

%

1.50

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans

1.22

%

1.27

%

1.42

%

1.43

%

1.62

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

3.18

x

3.08

x

3.42

x

3.35

x

4.20

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and























loans past due 

1.65

x

1.63

x

1.63

x

1.97

x

2.24

x





















































































Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,









2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.67

%

10.02

%

10.10

%

10.42

%

10.74

%

Tier I risk-based capital

13.25



14.05



14.18



15.15



14.95



Total risk-based capital

16.32



15.91



16.38



17.68



17.58



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

12.01



12.77



12.91



13.83



13.65



Average shareholders' equity to average assets

15.63



15.99



16.28



16.44



16.65



Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

8.83



9.84



10.04



10.34



10.30



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

7.92



8.92



9.12



9.43



9.39























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.









(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.











(3) Total portfolio loans includes $76.5 million of PPP loans as of March 31, 2022.











(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.











 

WESBANCO, INC.





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Page 11



The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.





Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:























Net income available to common shareholders

$         41,593



$        51,617



$        41,877



$        68,057



$        70,584





Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

1,258



140



3,529



965



672





Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

42,851



51,757



45,406



69,022



71,256





























Average total assets

$ 16,992,598



$ 16,947,662



$ 17,057,793



$ 17,042,147



$ 16,636,258



























Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

1.02%



1.21%



1.06%



1.62%



1.74%



























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:























Net income available to common shareholders

$         41,593



$        51,617



$        41,877



$        68,057



$        70,584





Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

1,258



140



3,529



965



672





Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 

42,851



51,757



45,406



69,022



71,256





























Average total shareholders' equity

$   2,655,807



$   2,709,782



$   2,777,306



$   2,801,455



$   2,770,416



























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

6.54%



7.58%



6.49%



9.88%



10.43%



























Return on average tangible equity:























Net income available to common shareholders

$         41,593



$        51,617



$        41,877



$        68,057



$        70,584





Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

2,052



2,239



2,255



2,270



2,288





Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 

43,645



53,856



44,132



70,327



72,872





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,655,807



2,709,782



2,777,306



2,801,455



2,770,416





Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,139,242)



(1,141,307)



(1,143,522)



(1,145,882)



(1,148,171)





Average tangible equity

$   1,516,565



$   1,568,475



$   1,633,784



$   1,655,573



$   1,622,245



























Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  (2)

11.67%



13.62%



10.72%



17.04%



18.22%





























Average tangible common equity

$   1,372,081



$   1,423,991



$   1,489,300



$   1,511,089



$   1,477,736



Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  (2)

12.90%



15.00%



11.76%



18.67%



20.00%



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:























Net income available to common shareholders

$         41,593



$        51,617



$        41,877



$        68,057



$        70,584





Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

1,258



140



3,529



965



672





Plus: amortization of intangibles  (1)

2,052



2,239



2,255



2,270



2,288





Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 























     and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

44,903



53,996



47,661



71,292



73,544





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,655,807



2,709,782



2,777,306



2,801,455



2,770,416





Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,139,242)



(1,141,307)



(1,143,522)



(1,145,882)



(1,148,171)





Average tangible equity

$   1,516,565



$   1,568,475



$   1,633,784



$   1,655,573



$   1,622,245



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

12.01%



13.66%



11.57%



17.27%



18.39%





























Average tangible common equity

$   1,372,081



$   1,423,991



$   1,489,300



$   1,511,089



$   1,477,736



Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

13.27%



15.04%



12.70%



18.92%



20.18%



























Efficiency ratio:























Non-interest expense

$         87,548



$        88,303



$        94,701



$        83,812



$        86,327





Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(1,593)



(177)



(4,467)



(1,222)



(851)





Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

85,955



88,126



90,234



82,590



85,476





























Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

108,866



111,453



116,355



116,906



117,517





Non-interest income

30,382



30,709



32,755



36,112



33,208





Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$       139,248



$      142,162



$      149,110



$      153,018



$      150,725





Efficiency ratio

61.73%



61.99%



60.52%



53.97%



56.71%



















































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:























Net income available to common shareholders

$         41,593



$        51,617



$        41,877



$        68,057



$        70,584





Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

1,258



140



3,529



965



672



Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$         42,851



$        51,757



$        45,406



$        69,022



$        71,256



















































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:























Net income per common share - diluted

$              0.68



$            0.82



$            0.64



$            1.01



$            1.05





Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.02



-



0.06



0.02



0.01



Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$              0.70



$            0.82



$            0.70



$            1.03



$            1.06























































Period End







Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,







2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Tangible book value per share:























Total shareholders' equity

$   2,547,316



$   2,693,166



$   2,723,983



$   2,780,836



$   2,785,522





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,138,057)



(1,140,111)



(1,142,350)



(1,144,604)



(1,146,874)





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,484)





Tangible common equity

1,264,775



1,408,571



1,437,149



1,491,748



1,494,164





























Common shares outstanding

60,613,414



62,307,245



63,838,549



65,970,149



67,282,134



























Tangible book value per share

$           20.87



$          22.61



$          22.51



$          22.61



$          22.21



























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:























Total shareholders' equity

$   2,547,316



$   2,693,166



$   2,723,983



$   2,780,836



$   2,785,522





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,138,057)



(1,140,111)



(1,142,350)



(1,144,604)



(1,146,874)





Tangible equity

1,409,259



1,553,055



1,581,633



1,636,232



1,638,648





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,484)



(144,484)





Tangible common equity

1,264,775



1,408,571



1,437,149



1,491,748



1,494,164





























Total assets

17,104,015



16,927,125



16,892,111



16,966,867



17,057,788





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,138,057)



(1,140,111)



(1,142,350)



(1,144,604)



(1,146,874)





Tangible assets

$ 15,965,958



$ 15,787,014



$ 15,749,761



$ 15,822,263



$ 15,910,914



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.83%



9.84%



10.04%



10.34%



10.30%



























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.92%



8.92%



9.12%



9.43%



9.39%



















































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.











(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.











 

WESBANCO, INC.





















Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Page 12



The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.





























Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Pre-tax, pre-provision income:























Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,983



$        66,292



$        55,059



$        89,180



$           91,317





Add: provision for credit losses

(3,438)



(13,559)



(1,730)



(21,025)



(27,958)



Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$         50,545



$        52,733



$        53,329



$        68,155



$           63,359



























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:























Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,983



$        66,292



$        55,059



$        89,180



$           91,317





Add: provision for credit losses

(3,438)



(13,559)



(1,730)



(21,025)



(27,958)





Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,593



177



4,467



1,222



851



Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$         52,138



$        52,910



$        57,796



$        69,377



$           64,210



























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):























Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,983



$        66,292



$        55,059



$        89,180



$           91,317





Add: provision for credit losses

(3,438)



(13,559)



(1,730)



(21,025)



(27,958)





Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,593



177



4,467



1,222



851



Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

52,138



52,910



57,796



69,377



64,210





























Average total assets

$ 16,992,598



$ 16,947,662



$ 17,057,793



$ 17,042,147



$    16,636,258



























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized)  (1) (2)

1.24%



1.24%



1.34%



1.63%



1.57%



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):























Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,983



$        66,292



$        55,059



$        89,180



$           91,317





Add: provision for credit losses

(3,438)



(13,559)



(1,730)



(21,025)



(27,958)





Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,593



177



4,467



1,222



851



Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

52,138



52,910



57,796



69,377



64,210





























Average total shareholders' equity

$   2,655,807



$   2,709,782



$   2,777,306



$   2,801,455



$      2,770,416



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

7.96%



7.75%



8.26%



9.93%



9.40%



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):























Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,983



$        66,292



$        55,059



$        89,180



$           91,317





Add: provision for credit losses

(3,438)



(13,559)



(1,730)



(21,025)



(27,958)





Add: amortization of intangibles

2,598



2,834



2,854



2,873



2,896





Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,593



177



4,467



1,222



851



Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

54,736



55,744



60,650



72,250



67,106





























Average total shareholders' equity

2,655,807



2,709,782



2,777,306



2,801,455



2,770,416





Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,139,242)



(1,141,307)



(1,143,522)



(1,145,882)



(1,148,171)





Average tangible equity

$   1,516,565



$   1,568,475



$   1,633,784



$   1,655,573



$      1,622,245



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

14.64%



14.10%



14.73%



17.50%



16.78%





























Average tangible common equity

$   1,372,081



$   1,423,991



$   1,489,300



$   1,511,089



$      1,477,736



Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

16.18%



15.53%



16.16%



19.18%



18.42%



















































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.







(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.







 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-announces-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301533630.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.