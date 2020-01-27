WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January 27, 2020 – WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.60, compared to $43.9 million and $0.80 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net income was $158.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to $143.1 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, for the 2018 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased 1.0% year-over-year to $45.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share as compared to $0.82 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 8.5% (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 9.3% year-over-year to $171.8 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, down 4.7% when compared to $3.21 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 45,478
$ 0.75
$ 45,025
$ 0.82
$ 171,827
$ 3.06
$ 157,221
$ 3.21
Less: After tax merger-related expenses
(9,102)
(0.15)
(1,097)
(0.02)
(12,954)
(0.23)
(14,109)
(0.29)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 36,376
$ 0.60
$ 43,928
$ 0.80
$ 158,873
$ 2.83
$ 143,112
$ 2.92
(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. On August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. In addition, on November 22, 2019, WesBanco consummated the merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("OLBK"), a bank holding company headquartered in Bowie, MD with approximately $3.0 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for FTSB, FFKT, and OLBK have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2019:
- Successful completion of the merger with OLBK, a top ten financial institution in the state of Maryland
- WesBanco Bank, Inc. was awarded its seventh consecutive composite "Outstanding" rating by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for its Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance
- Mortgage banking income increased 91.6% and 40.7%, year-over-year, for the quarter and full year periods, respectively
- Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.68% (non-GAAP measure)
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, allowance for loan loss ratios, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, continue to remain at low levels and comparable to peer banks, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion
- The limitation on interchange fees for debit card processing that resulted from the Durbin amendment in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act took effect during the third quarter of 2019
- This limitation, which applies to banks with more than $10 billion in total assets, reduced fourth quarter after-tax earnings by $2.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and year-to-date after-tax earnings by $3.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share
Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco, commented, "2019 was another successful year for WesBanco – one that was also full of milestones. Solid execution on our strategies allowed us to generate record annual earnings of $159 million, or $172 million, when excluding merger-related costs. On November 22nd, we welcomed the customers and employees of Old Line Bancshares into the WesBanco family. In addition to maintaining a strong commitment to client service and community banking, I am excited about our opportunities in the Mid-Atlantic market as we work to enhance customer relationships through new and expanded products and services, and provide enhanced career opportunities for our newest employees."
Mr. Clossin added, "Through our merger with Old Line, we expanded our franchise into the dynamic Mid-Atlantic market with strong deposit market share in the fast growing Baltimore and Washington D.C. MSAs, as well as crossing $15 billion in total assets. Further, due to the hard work and dedication of our employees, WesBanco Bank earned its seventh consecutive "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act rating. We continue to believe we are well-positioned for long-term success, and remain positive about our opportunities for the upcoming year, as we focus internally on organic growth and ensuring a successful integration of our Mid-Atlantic franchise."
Balance Sheet
Portfolio loans of $10.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 increased 34.1% when compared to the prior year period due to the OLBK acquisition. Total organic loan growth was 1.1% year-over-year, driven by the C&I and residential real estate loan categories, which were partially offset by elevated levels of commercial real estate loans being refinanced in an aggressive secondary market. The commercial real estate payoffs during the fourth quarter were almost triple the more normalized quarterly average experienced during the first half of 2019, which negatively impacted organic fourth quarter year-over-year loan growth by approximately two percentage points. Total deposits increased 24.6% year-over-year to $11.0 billion due to the OLBK acquisition. Total deposits, excluding the OLBK acquisition, decreased $246.5 million, or 2.8%, year-over-year due to a $260.7 million reduction in certificates of deposit, as higher cost CDs were allowed to runoff.
Credit Quality
Overall, we believe our credit quality ratios remained strong as we balanced disciplined loan origination in the current environment with prudent lending standards. As of December 31, 2019, both non-performing loans and non-performing assets as percentages of the total loan portfolio and total assets, respectively, have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. Criticized and classified loan balances decreased to 2.17% of total portfolio loans, as compared to 2.24% during the third quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses decreased to $1.8 million for the quarter, and annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans for the full year period were nine basis points. Fourth quarter annualized net charge-offs of 20 basis points were higher than normal due primarily to the pay-off of three previously-acquired, credit-impaired loans that had been assigned credit marks and previously recognized reserves.
The current expected credit loss ("CECL") model became effective for WesBanco on January 1, 2020. As part of our implementation process, we previously disclosed a range of up to a 30% increase in the allowance for loan losses for WesBanco, excluding the impact from OLBK. Including our fourth quarter of 2019 acquisition of OLBK in the analysis and subject to purchase accounting adjustments, we now expect an increase of approximately 40% to 60% in the first quarter of 2020 allowance for credit losses, which represents a 20 to 25 basis point decline in the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, if applied on a pro-forma basis, as of December 31, 2019. The ultimate impact of adoption will depend on the finalization of the purchase accounting for OLBK which could impact the estimated range of potential outcomes noted above.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 17 basis points year-over-year and 1 basis point from the third quarter. Year-over-year, the net interest margin decreased primarily due to the lower interest rate environment from the three decreases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate during the second half of 2019, as well as a flattening of the yield curve. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the fourth quarter net interest margin by 22 basis points, as compared to 23 basis points in the prior year period and 13 basis points during the third quarter. Year-to-date accretion was 19 basis points, as compared to 14 basis points in the prior year.
Net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 5.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same quarter of 2018, due to a 9.6% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the OLBK acquisition and related accretion from purchase accounting, partially offset by the lower loan yields, reflecting the three decreases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate during the second half of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased $52.7 million, or 15.2%, due to higher average total earning assets from organic growth and the OLBK acquisition, and an overall higher net interest margin, reflecting a higher interest rate environment during the first half of 2019.
Non-Interest Income
For the fourth quarter of 2019, non-interest income of $30.8 million increased $4.3 million, or 16.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by organic growth and the OLBK acquisition, which accounted for approximately a third of the increase. Other income increased $2.7 million, or 84.1%, due to higher commercial customer loan swap-related income. Net securities gains increased $1.8 million, or 139.9%, due to a negative $1.1 million market adjustment in the prior year period on the deferred compensation plan, which had an offsetting reduction in employee benefits expense. Mortgage banking fees increased $1.4 million, or 91.6%, compared to the prior year period, due to growth in residential mortgage origination dollar volume and the associated sale of approximately one-half of those originations into the secondary market. Electronic banking fees decreased $2.3 million as compared to the prior year period reflecting an approximate $2.8 million impact from the limitation on interchange fees for debit card processing that resulted from the Durbin amendment in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Dodd-Frank Act"), partially offset by higher point-of-sale and ATM transactions by both legacy WesBanco and our new OLBK customers.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $16.4 million, or 16.4%, year-over-year to $116.7 million. In addition to the items discussed above, the primary drivers of this increase were the larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes associated with the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions, which positively benefited service charges on deposits and electronic banking fees, while the addition of the trust business from FFKT benefited trust fees. Despite the higher transaction volumes, electronic banking fees decreased $0.7 million, or 2.9%, year-over-year due to the limitation on interchange fees, as mentioned above, which reduced fees during the second half of 2019 by approximately $4.7 million.
Non-Interest Expense
We believe that total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during both the three- and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2019, as demonstrated by an efficiency ratio of 58.29% and 56.68%, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $11.4 million, or 16.4%, to $81.0 million compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting the OLBK acquisition, which accounted for approximately 42% of the increase. As previously disclosed, anticipated cost savings associated with the OLBK acquisition will begin to be realized during the second quarter of 2020. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, equipment, and other operating costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the OLBK acquisition. In addition, salaries and wages reflect the annual mid-year merit increases, and higher incentive and stock compensation. Employee benefits in the prior year period, as mentioned above, were positively impacted by the $1.1 million reduction in the deferred compensation plan obligations due to market declines, while during 2019, healthcare expenses increased $3.7 million, or 21.5%, partially reflective of the two acquisitions during 2018.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense, net of merger-related expenses, increased $48.4 million, or 19.6%, to $295.8 million compared to the prior year period, reflecting the three acquisitions and similar factors noted above for the quarterly period.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2019, Tier I leverage was 11.30%, Tier I risk-based capital was 12.89%, total risk-based capital was 15.12%, and the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.89%. Tier 1 leverage and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were adversely impacted by the movement of $136.5 million of trust preferred securities (TruPS) from Tier 1 to Tier 2 risk-based capital, as required by the Dodd-Frank Act for financial institutions with total assets greater than $15 billion. Tangible common equity increased to 10.02% at period-end from 9.28% as of December 31, 2018, as an increase in other comprehensive income from the mark-to-market of the available-for-sale portion of the investment portfolio benefitted this ratio, as well as increased retained earnings.
On December 19, 2019, WesBanco's Board of Directors authorized the adoption of a new stock repurchase plan for the purchase of up to an additional 1.7 million shares of WesBanco common stock, representing approximately 2.5% of outstanding shares, from time to time on the open market, which is in addition to the existing plan approved by the Board of Directors on October 22, 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2019, WesBanco repurchased 254,688 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $9.5 million, or $37.30 per share. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 2.5 million shares remained for repurchase.
Conference Call and Webcast
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q's for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2019, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.wesbanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and Old Line may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations such as the new CECL standard, and the impact on WesBanco's financial statements; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.7 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2019). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 236 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
STATEMENT OF INCOME
December 31,
December 31,
Interest and dividend income
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 105,879
$ 97,685
8.4
$ 393,166
$ 331,961
18.4
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
16,586
16,196
2.4
65,648
56,898
15.4
Tax-exempt
4,563
5,562
(18.0)
20,006
20,778
(3.7)
Total interest and dividends on securities
21,149
21,758
(2.8)
85,654
77,676
10.3
Other interest income
1,281
1,944
(34.1)
5,433
5,320
2.1
Total interest and dividend income
128,309
121,387
5.7
484,253
414,957
16.7
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
4,054
4,000
1.4
16,805
13,144
27.9
Money market deposits
2,143
1,683
27.3
8,024
5,016
60.0
Savings deposits
935
452
106.9
2,995
1,225
144.5
Certificates of deposit
3,800
3,662
3.8
15,631
12,450
25.6
Total interest expense on deposits
10,932
9,797
11.6
43,455
31,835
36.5
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
7,279
6,191
17.6
26,548
23,333
13.8
Other short-term borrowings
1,009
1,221
(17.4)
5,401
3,717
45.3
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
2,125
2,411
(11.9)
8,945
8,836
1.2
Total interest expense
21,345
19,620
8.8
84,349
67,721
24.6
Net interest income
106,964
101,767
5.1
399,904
347,236
15.2
Provision for credit losses
1,824
2,854
(36.1)
11,198
7,764
44.2
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
105,140
98,913
6.3
388,706
339,472
14.5
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,699
6,103
9.8
26,579
24,623
7.9
Service charges on deposits
7,171
7,387
(2.9)
26,974
23,670
14.0
Electronic banking fees
4,336
6,604
(34.3)
22,634
23,300
(2.9)
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,393
1,871
(25.5)
6,990
7,186
(2.7)
Bank-owned life insurance
1,882
1,312
43.4
5,913
6,427
(8.0)
Mortgage banking income
2,957
1,543
91.6
8,219
5,840
40.7
Net securities gains
520
(1,303)
139.9
4,320
(900)
580.0
Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets
61
(117)
152.1
732
524
39.7
Other income
5,819
3,161
84.1
14,355
9,606
49.4
Total non-interest income
30,838
26,561
16.1
116,716
100,276
16.4
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
36,984
32,389
14.2
132,485
114,602
15.6
Employee benefits
9,894
7,298
35.6
39,313
30,079
30.7
Net occupancy
6,162
5,455
13.0
22,505
19,165
17.4
Equipment
5,570
4,667
19.3
20,494
17,207
19.1
Marketing
2,059
1,402
46.9
6,062
5,368
12.9
FDIC insurance
668
927
(27.9)
1,956
3,242
(39.7)
Amortization of intangible assets
2,916
2,762
5.6
10,340
6,980
48.1
Restructuring and merger-related expense
11,522
1,389
729.5
16,397
17,860
(8.2)
Other operating expenses
16,781
14,701
14.1
62,656
50,721
23.5
Total non-interest expense
92,556
70,990
30.4
312,208
265,224
17.7
Income before provision for income taxes
43,422
54,484
(20.3)
193,214
174,524
10.7
Provision for income taxes
7,046
10,556
(33.3)
34,341
31,412
9.3
Net Income
$ 36,376
$ 43,928
(17.2)
$ 158,873
$ 143,112
11.0
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 108,177
$ 103,246
4.8
$ 405,222
$ 352,759
14.9
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.60
$ 0.80
(25.0)
$ 2.83
$ 2.93
(3.4)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.60
0.80
(25.0)
2.83
2.92
(3.1)
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.75
0.82
(8.5)
3.06
3.21
(4.7)
Dividends declared
0.31
0.29
6.9
1.24
1.16
6.9
Book value (period end)
38.24
36.24
5.5
38.24
36.24
5.5
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
21.55
19.63
9.8
21.55
19.63
9.8
Average common shares outstanding - basic
60,461,325
54,598,142
10.7
56,108,084
48,889,041
14.8
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
60,562,366
54,706,691
10.7
56,214,364
49,022,990
14.7
Period end common shares outstanding
67,824,428
54,598,134
24.2
67,824,428
54,598,134
24.2
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
% Change
Return on average assets
1.24
%
1.26
%
(1.59)
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
1.34
1.39
(3.60)
Return on average equity
7.49
8.68
(13.71)
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
8.11
9.54
(14.99)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
14.01
16.24
(13.73)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
15.10
17.78
(15.07)
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.37
4.19
4.30
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.05
0.92
14.13
Net interest spread (2)
3.32
3.27
1.53
Net interest margin (2)
3.62
3.52
2.84
Efficiency (1) (2)
56.68
54.60
3.81
Average loans to average deposits
88.59
87.60
1.13
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.09
0.06
50.00
Effective income tax rate
17.77
18.00
(1.28)
For the Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Return on average assets
1.04
%
1.19
%
1.44
%
1.31
%
1.39
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
1.30
1.23
1.44
1.39
1.42
Return on average equity
6.20
7.06
8.77
8.17
8.94
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
7.75
7.32
8.78
8.67
9.16
Return on average tangible equity (1)
11.53
13.06
16.35
15.65
17.67
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
14.24
13.50
16.38
16.56
18.09
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.25
4.34
4.45
4.45
4.42
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.99
1.09
1.08
1.06
0.97
Net interest spread (2)
3.26
3.25
3.37
3.39
3.45
Net interest margin (2)
3.55
3.56
3.67
3.68
3.72
Efficiency (1) (2)
58.29
57.57
54.87
55.89
53.62
Average loans to average deposits
90.78
88.96
87.35
87.01
85.94
Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans
0.20
0.04
0.05
0.07
0.14
Effective income tax rate
16.23
18.24
18.40
18.01
19.37
Trust assets, market value at period end
$4,719,966
$ 4,443,430
$ 4,544,103
$ 4,514,013
$ 4,269,961
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheets
December 31,
September 30,
September 30, 2019
Assets
2019
2018
% Change
2019
to December 31, 2019
Cash and due from banks
$ 182,905
$ 124,650
46.7
$ 209,606
(12.7)
Due from banks - interest bearing
51,891
44,536
16.5
34,727
49.4
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
12,343
11,737
5.2
11,644
6.0
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,393,558
2,114,129
13.2
2,209,199
8.3
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $874,523; $1,020,743
and $877,809, respectively)
851,753
1,020,934
(16.6)
852,824
(0.1)
Total securities
3,257,654
3,146,800
3.5
3,073,667
6.0
Loans held for sale
43,013
8,994
378.2
20,715
107.6
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
5,725,008
3,853,695
48.6
3,854,653
48.5
Commercial and industrial
1,644,699
1,265,460
30.0
1,332,275
23.5
Residential real estate
1,873,647
1,611,607
16.3
1,638,574
14.3
Home equity
649,678
599,331
8.4
587,745
10.5
Consumer
374,953
326,188
14.9
343,505
9.2
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,267,985
7,656,281
34.1
7,756,752
32.4
Allowance for loan losses
(52,429)
(48,948)
(7.1)
(54,317)
3.5
Net portfolio loans
10,215,556
7,607,333
34.3
7,702,435
32.6
Premises and equipment, net
261,014
166,925
56.4
178,344
46.4
Accrued interest receivable
43,648
38,853
12.3
37,156
17.5
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,149,153
918,850
25.1
914,705
25.6
Bank-owned life insurance
299,516
225,317
32.9
229,349
30.6
Other assets
215,762
176,374
22.3
193,183
11.7
Total Assets
$ 15,720,112
$ 12,458,632
26.2
$ 12,593,887
24.8
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 3,178,270
$ 2,441,041
30.2
$ 2,476,392
28.3
Interest bearing demand
2,316,855
2,146,508
7.9
2,128,581
8.8
Money market
1,518,314
1,142,925
32.8
1,085,732
39.8
Savings deposits
1,934,647
1,645,549
17.6
1,698,125
13.9
Certificates of deposit
2,055,920
1,455,610
41.2
1,275,533
61.2
Total deposits
11,004,006
8,831,633
24.6
8,664,363
27.0
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,415,615
1,054,174
34.3
1,161,092
21.9
Other short-term borrowings
282,362
290,522
(2.8)
325,247
(13.2)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
199,869
189,842
5.3
156,632
27.6
Total borrowings
1,897,846
1,534,538
23.7
1,642,971
15.5
Accrued interest payable
8,077
4,627
74.6
5,273
53.2
Other liabilities
216,262
109,007
98.4
180,011
20.1
Total Liabilities
13,126,191
10,479,805
25.3
10,492,618
25.1
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
none outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in
2019 and 2018, respectively; 68,078,116, 54,604,294 and 54,698,250 shares
issued, respectively; 67,824,428, 54,598,134 and 54,691,225 shares
141,827
113,758
24.7
113,954
24.5
outstanding, respectively
Capital surplus
1,636,966
1,166,701
40.3
1,169,595
40.0
Retained earnings
824,694
737,581
11.8
809,332
1.9
Treasury stock ( 253,688, 6,160 and 7,025 shares - at cost, respectively)
(9,463)
(274)
(3,353.6)
(252)
(3,655.2)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,201
(37,871)
103.2
9,922
(87.9)
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,304)
(1,068)
(22.1)
(1,282)
(1.7)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,593,921
1,978,827
31.1
2,101,269
23.4
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 15,720,112
$ 12,458,632
26.2
$ 12,593,887
24.8
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 67,820
2.00
%
$ 169,189
2.21
%
$ 71,312
2.41
%
$ 80,535
2.24
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
8,842,437
4.75
7,685,430
5.04
7,991,107
4.92
7,013,877
4.73
Securities: (2)
Taxable
2,474,024
2.68
2,317,542
2.80
2,366,631
2.77
2,109,191
2..70
Tax-exempt (3)
655,443
3.52
818,456
3.44
722,388
3.51
768,304
3.42
Total securities
3,129,467
2.86
3,135,998
2.96
3,089,019
2.95
2,877,495
2.89
Other earning assets
59,750
6.31
52,691
7.62
53,919
6.89
55,302
6.37
Total earning assets (3)
12,099,474
4.25
%
11,043,308
4.42
%
11,205,357
4.37
%
10,027,209
4.19
%
Other assets
1,819,956
1,522,572
1,648,563
1,310,170
Total Assets
$ 13,919,430
$ 12,565,880
$ 12,853,920
$ 11,337,379
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 2,224,423
0.72
%
$ 2,183,732
0.73
%
$ 2,155,211
0.78
%
$ 1,929,876
0.68
%
Money market accounts
1,291,999
0.66
1,153,806
0.58
1,165,346
0.69
1,049,059
0.48
Savings deposits
1,799,617
0.21
1,647,144
0.11
1,705,858
0.18
1,454,525
0.08
Certificates of deposit
1,613,060
0.93
1,486,471
0.98
1,442,745
1.08
1,396,446
0.89
Total interest bearing deposits
6,929,099
0.63
6,471,153
0.60
6,469,160
0.67
5,829,906
0.55
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,188,220
2.43
1,069,944
2.30
1,074,715
2.47
1,121,108
2.08
Other borrowings
304,554
1.31
301,813
1.60
317,585
1.70
260,388
1.43
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
174,067
4.84
189,769
5.04
170,983
5.23
176,866
5.00
Total interest bearing liabilities
8,595,940
0.99
%
8,032,679
0.97
%
8,032,443
1.05
%
7,388,268
0.92
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
2,811,367
2,472,076
2,550,864
2,177,142
Other liabilities
183,002
111,595
150,618
123,544
Shareholders' equity
2,329,121
1,949,530
2,119,995
1,648,425
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 13,919,430
$ 12,565,880
$ 12,853,920
$ 11,337,379
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
3.26
%
3.45
%
3.32
%
3.27
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.55
%
3.72
%
3.62
%
3.52
%
1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.
Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.5 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and $1.8 million and $3.4 million for
the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $4.9 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
and $17.9 million and $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $1.9 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively,
and $2.8 million and $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest and dividend income
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Loans, including fees
$ 105,879
$ 95,369
$ 96,415
$ 95,502
$ 97,685
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
16,586
15,887
16,444
16,733
16,196
Tax-exempt
4,563
4,759
5,142
5,541
5,562
Total interest and dividends on securities
21,149
20,646
21,586
22,274
21,758
Other interest income
1,281
1,333
1,542
1,277
1,944
Total interest and dividend income
128,309
117,348
119,543
119,053
121,387
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
4,054
4,489
4,314
3,946
4,000
Money market deposits
2,143
1,973
2,009
1,899
1,683
Savings deposits
935
861
678
522
452
Certificates of deposit
3,800
3,830
4,098
3,903
3,662
Total interest expense on deposits
10,932
11,153
11,099
10,270
9,797
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
7,279
6,645
6,287
6,337
6,191
Other short-term borrowings
1,009
1,353
1,483
1,556
1,221
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
2,125
2,077
2,214
2,529
2,411
Total interest expense
21,345
21,228
21,083
20,692
19,620
Net interest income
106,964
96,120
98,460
98,361
101,767
Provision for credit losses
1,824
4,121
2,747
2,507
2,854
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
105,140
91,999
95,713
95,854
98,913
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,699
6,425
6,339
7,115
6,103
Service charges on deposits
7,171
7,056
6,197
6,549
7,387
Electronic banking fees
4,336
5,253
7,154
5,892
6,604
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,393
1,765
1,973
1,860
1,871
Bank-owned life insurance
1,882
1,373
1,340
1,319
1,312
Mortgage banking income
2,957
2,588
1,618
1,056
1,543
Net securities gains/(losses)
520
235
2,909
657
(1,303)
Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
61
158
376
136
(117)
Other income
5,819
2,097
3,250
3,189
3,161
Total non-interest income
30,838
26,950
31,156
27,773
26,561
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
36,984
32,915
31,646
30,940
32,389
Employee benefits
9,894
9,726
9,705
9,989
7,298
Net occupancy
6,162
5,392
5,385
5,566
5,455
Equipment
5,570
5,273
4,818
4,833
4,667
Marketing
2,059
1,505
1,254
1,243
1,402
FDIC insurance
668
(1,221)
1,155
1,353
927
Amortization of intangible assets
2,916
2,446
2,465
2,514
2,762
Restructuring and merger-related expense
11,522
1,688
81
3,107
1,389
Other operating expenses
16,781
15,544
15,443
14,887
14,701
Total non-interest expense
92,556
73,268
71,952
74,432
70,990
Income before provision for income taxes
43,422
45,681
54,917
49,195
54,484
Provision for income taxes
7,046
8,334
10,103
8,858
10,556
Net Income
$ 36,376
$ 37,347
$ 44,814
$ 40,337
$ 43,928
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 108,177
$ 97,385
$ 99,827
$ 99,834
$ 103,246
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.60
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
$ 0.80
Net income per common share - diluted
0.60
0.68
0.82
0.74
0.80
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.75
0.71
0.82
0.78
0.82
Dividends declared
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.29
Book value (period end)
38.24
38.42
37.92
37.05
36.24
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
21.55
21.89
21.40
20.49
19.63
Average common shares outstanding - basic
60,461,325
54,695,578
54,628,029
54,598,499
54,598,142
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
60,562,366
54,751,344
54,773,521
54,706,337
54,706,691
Period end common shares outstanding
67,824,428
54,691,225
54,697,199
54,599,127
54,598,134
Full time equivalent employees
2,705
2,330
2,353
2,329
2,388
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Asset quality data
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 5,431
$ 5,840
$ 5,487
$ 5,481
$ 5,744
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
1,422
1,345
1,924
2,936
2,855
Other non-accrual loans (1)
43,491
33,456
30,974
27,291
27,845
Total non-accrual loans
44,913
34,801
32,898
30,227
30,700
Total non-performing loans
50,344
40,641
38,385
35,708
36,444
Other real estate and repossessed assets
4,178
3,678
4,973
6,001
7,265
Total non-performing assets
$ 54,522
$ 44,319
$ 43,358
$ 41,709
$ 43,709
Past due loans (2):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 36,330
$ 17,906
$ 15,446
$ 21,433
$ 19,569
Loans past due 90 days or more
11,613
5,425
2,634
2,740
4,077
Total past due loans (1)
$ 47,943
$ 23,331
$ 18,080
$ 24,173
$ 23,646
Criticized and classified loans (3):
Criticized loans (1)
$ 118,959
$ 78,880
$ 73,236
$ 69,691
$ 51,710
Classified loans (1)
103,519
95,071
41,004
39,412
31,244
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 222,478
$ 173,951
$ 114,240
$ 109,103
$ 82,954
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.35
%
0.23
%
0.20
%
0.28
%
0.26
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.11
0.07
0.03
0.04
0.05
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.49
0.52
0.50
0.47
0.48
Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.53
0.57
0.56
0.54
0.57
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.35
0.35
0.35
0.33
0.35
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
2.17
2.24
1.48
1.42
1.08
Allowance for loan losses
Allowance for loan losses
$ 52,429
$ 54,317
$ 50,859
$ 48,866
$ 48,948
Provision for credit losses
1,824
4,121
2,747
2,507
2,854
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs
4,476
791
947
1,370
2,750
Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans
0.20
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.07
%
0.14
%
Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans
0.51
%
0.70
%
0.66
%
0.64
%
0.64
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
1.04
x
1.34
x
1.32
x
1.37
x
1.34
x
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans and
loans past due
0.53
x
0.85
x
0.90
x
0.82
x
0.81
x
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
11.30
%
11.30
%
11.09
%
10.98
%
10.74
%
Tier I risk-based capital
12.89
15.40
15.39
15.31
15.09
Total risk-based capital
15.12
16.36
16.32
16.22
15.99
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
12.89
13.87
13.83
13.48
13.14
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
16.73
16.80
16.42
16.01
15.51
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
10.02
10.24
10.10
9.57
9.28
(1) Non-accrual loans includes $3.8 million of OLBK loans, total past due loans includes $23.3 million of OLBK loans, criticized loans includes
$13.0 million of OLBK loans and classifed loans includes $17.7 million of OLBK loans.
(2) Excludes non-performing loans.
(3) Criticized and classified loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Page 11
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income (annualized)
$ 144,317
$ 148,169
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 158,873
$ 143,112
Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
36,113
5,291
257
9,954
4,353
12,954
14,109
Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)
180,430
153,460
180,005
173,543
178,633
171,827
157,221
Average total assets
$ 13,919,430
$ 12,488,153
$ 12,489,663
$ 12,510,032
$ 12,565,880
$ 12,853,920
$ 11,337,379
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
1.30%
1.23%
1.44%
1.39%
1.42%
1.34%
1.39%
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income (annualized)
$ 144,317
$ 148,169
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 158,873
$ 143,112
Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
36,113
5,291
257
9,954
4,353
12,954
14,109
Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)
180,430
153,460
180,005
173,543
178,633
171,827
157,221
Average total shareholders' equity
2,329,121
2,097,534
2,050,190
2,002,710
1,949,530
2,119,995
1,648,425
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
7.75%
7.32%
8.78%
8.67%
9.16%
8.11%
9.54%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income (annualized)
$ 144,317
$ 148,169
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 158,873
$ 143,112
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1)
9,139
7,666
7,811
8,055
8,657
8,169
5,514
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
153,456
155,835
187,559
171,644
182,937
167,042
148,626
Average total shareholders' equity
2,329,121
2,097,534
2,050,190
2,002,710
1,949,530
2,119,995
1,648,425
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(997,658)
(904,204)
(903,243)
(906,041)
(914,214)
(927,974)
(732,978)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,331,463
$ 1,193,330
$ 1,146,947
$ 1,096,669
$ 1,035,316
$ 1,192,021
$ 915,447
Return on average tangible equity
11.53%
13.06%
16.35%
15.65%
17.67%
14.01%
16.24%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income (annualized)
$ 144,317
$ 148,169
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 158,873
$ 143,112
Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
36,113
5,291
257
9,954
4,353
12,954
14,109
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1)
9,139
7,666
7,811
8,055
8,657
8,169
5,514
Net income before amortization of intangibles and excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)
189,569
161,126
187,816
181,598
187,290
179,996
162,735
Average total shareholders' equity
2,329,121
2,097,534
2,050,190
2,002,710
1,949,530
2,119,995
1,648,425
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(997,658)
(904,204)
(903,243)
(906,041)
(914,214)
(927,974)
(732,978)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,331,463
$ 1,193,330
$ 1,146,947
$ 1,096,669
$ 1,035,316
$ 1,192,021
$ 915,447
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
14.24%
13.50%
16.38%
16.56%
18.09%
15.10%
17.78%
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 92,556
$ 73,268
$ 71,952
$ 74,432
$ 70,990
$ 312,208
$ 265,224
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(11,522)
(1,688)
(81)
(3,107)
(1,389)
(16,397)
(17,860)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
81,034
71,580
71,871
71,325
69,601
295,811
247,364
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
108,177
97,385
99,827
99,834
103,246
405,222
352,760
Non-interest income
30,838
26,950
31,156
27,773
26,561
116,716
100,276
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 139,015
$ 124,335
$ 130,983
$ 127,607
$ 129,807
$ 521,938
$ 453,036
Efficiency Ratio
58.29%
57.57%
54.87%
55.89%
53.62%
56.68%
54.60%
Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income
$ 36,376
$ 37,347
$ 44,814
$ 40,337
$ 43,928
$ 158,873
$ 143,112
Add: After-tax merger-related expenses (1)
9,102
1,334
64
2,454
1,097
12,954
14,109
Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
$ 45,478
$ 38,681
$ 44,878
$ 42,791
$ 45,025
$ 171,827
$ 157,221
Net Income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share:
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.60
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
$ 0.80
$ 2.83
$ 2.92
Add: After-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share (1)
0.15
0.03
0.00
0.04
0.02
0.23
0.29
Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share
$ 0.75
$ 0.71
$ 0.82
$ 0.78
$ 0.82
$ 3.06
$ 3.21
Period End
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,593,921
$ 2,101,269
$ 2,074,116
$ 2,023,139
$ 1,978,827
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,132,262)
(904,256)
(903,729)
(904,144)
(906,887)
Tangible equity
1,461,659
1,197,013
1,170,387
1,118,995
1,071,940
Common shares outstanding
67,824,428
54,691,225
54,697,199
54,599,127
54,598,134
Tangible book value per share
$ 21.55
$ 21.89
$ 21.40
$ 20.49
$ 19.63
Tangible equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,593,921
$ 2,101,269
$ 2,074,116
$ 2,023,139
$ 1,978,827
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,132,262)
(904,256)
(903,729)
(904,144)
(906,887)
Tangible equity
1,461,659
1,197,013
1,170,387
1,118,995
1,071,940
Total assets
15,720,112
12,593,887
12,494,653
12,601,408
12,458,632
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,132,262)
(904,256)
(903,729)
(904,144)
(906,887)
Tangible assets
$ 14,587,850
$ 11,689,631
$ 11,590,924
$ 11,697,264
$ 11,551,745
Tangible equity to tangible assets
10.02%
10.24%
10.10%
9.57%
9.28%
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.