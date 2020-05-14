PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that due to continued public health precautions, including current restrictions on in-person gatherings as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and to support the health and well-being of WESCO stockholders, employees and the community, the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) has been changed from a hybrid meeting to a virtual-only format via a live audio webcast. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting and stockholders will not be able to attend in person. The Annual Meeting will continue be held on May 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.
The Annual Meeting details are as follows:
Virtual meeting date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Virtual meeting time: 2:00 pm Eastern Time
Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WCC2020
WESCO stockholders, as of the close of business on April 3, 2020 (the record date for the Annual Meeting), are invited to join the live virtual meeting and will have the ability to participate and vote during the Annual Meeting. Stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials that were issued beginning April 13, 2020. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated as it includes the virtual meeting format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting.
For additional information regarding accessing and participating in WESCO's virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to WESCO's proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2020 or visit the Investor Relations section of www.WESCO.com
About WESCO
WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2019 annual sales were approximately $8.4 billion. The company employs approximately 9,500 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.