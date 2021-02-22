PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wescom Resources Group (WRG) and Ongoing Operations (OGO) are pleased to announce the establishment of a new partnership to provide strategic benefits to credit unions.
Recognizing that credit unions' economic viability and core mission have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the two organizations seek to support the movement by offering enhanced scale and cost efficiency in systems, people, products and processes.
The program will enable the two industry-leading managed services and branch technology providers to offer integrated solutions to credit unions, in line with their joint mission "to build ever-stronger relationships, systems, and processes that enable our clients to innovate and prosper," and a shared vision "to redefine what it means to be a technology partner in the service of credit unions."
"At Ongoing Operations, we are focused on offering best-in-breed technology solutions built and customized for the unique needs of credit unions and their members," says Kirk Drake, President and Chief Executive Officer of OGO. "We are excited to form this partnership with Wescom Resources Group, a like-minded technology CUSO whose credit-union focused mission is aligned with our own."
Current and prospective credit union clients of both organizations will benefit from the combined scale, expertise and experience of the two technology providers, reducing the number of vendors they need to work with and enabling coordinated strategic planning as well as faster implementation timelines. The two firms offer a range of technology capabilities, including managed services, branch teller automation, disaster recovery data backup and telecommunications solutions.
"With a combined 87 employees, 4 data centers, 185 credit union clients and 10,000 supported devices," says Dave Cerwinski, President of Wescom Resources Group, "our partnership with OGO will empower credit unions to deploy and manage their most critical IT services, quickly and at scale. We are thrilled to team up with OGO to serve our mutual credit union clients as their trusted technology partners."
About Wescom Resources Group
Backed by Wescom Credit Union, one of the nation's largest credit unions with over $4 billion in assets and nearly 200,000 members, Wescom Resources Group provides credit unions with advanced technology solutions that increase their competitive edge. With over 75 clients, WRG is a leader in innovative technologies for the credit union industry. WRG offers one of the most robust managed services solutions in the credit union industry. In addition, WRG's TellergyTM solution provides branch automation for today's modern credit union. For more information, visit http://www.wescomresources.com.
About Ongoing Operations
Ongoing Operations (OGO) is a credit union owned technology services provider committed to delivering thought leadership, resources and solutions that help credit union executives and IT leaders align technology with business strategy, maximize their IT investment, and improve operational performance. OGO leverages a shared platform to empower credit unions to uniquely build and manage their technology so they can focus on their core business – providing their members with value-added financial services.
OGO was founded in 2006 and is the trusted technology partner for credit unions, offering a range of managed information security, hosting, disaster recovery and telecom solutions. Learn more at https://ongoingoperations.com/.
