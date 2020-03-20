WASHINGTON, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) is pleased to announce that West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has joined The PIA Partnership, PIA's national company council.
"We are extremely pleased that West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, a distinguished carrier with a solid track record of supporting the American agency system, has joined The PIA Partnership," said PIA National President Dennis Kuhnke. "West Bend's participation demonstrates their commitment to the continuing success of professional independent insurance agents across the country."
The PIA Partnership is a joint effort of leading insurance carriers and PIA. PIA and the companies belonging to The PIA Partnership work together to develop hands-on tools for PIA members and agents appointed by Partnership carriers, specifically addressing areas of opportunity in the agency-company partnership.
"West Bend is excited to further our partnership with the PIA. The objectives of the PIA Partnership align well with the goals of our valued agency partners, specifically around perpetuation, Agency Journey Mapping, and technology," said Kelly Tighe, West Bend senior vice president of sales. "West Bend sells our products through one source only, the Independent Agency System, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that channel's continued success."
The PIA Partnership was established in 1996. Current members include: Encompass Insurance, Erie Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, MetLife Auto & Home, National General Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Selective Insurance Group, State Auto Insurance Companies, The Hanover Insurance Group and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company.
About West Bend Mutual Insurance
West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has been insuring homes, autos, and businesses for more than 125 years. Headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, the company employs more than 1,300 associates and partners with 1,500 independent insurance agencies in 13 states to offer their customers a broad personal lines coverage package, a full range of commercial products and services, insurance for specialty lines, and bonds. West Bend has been rated A (Excellent) or better by A.M. Best since 1971, and consistently ranks higher than its competitors in an agency loyalty survey.
About PIA
Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.
This press release is online at:
https://pianet.com/news/press-releases/2020/west-bend-mutual-insurance-company-joins-the-pia-partnership