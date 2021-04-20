VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held virtually on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Voting Results for the Election of Directors
A total of 97,727,751 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 79.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Director
Votes For
% of Votes in Favour
Hank Ketcham
92,056,368
98
Reid E. Carter
92,693,811
99
Raymond Ferris
93,240,045
99
John N. Floren
92,908,935
99
Ellis Ketcham Johnson
93,238,823
99
Brian G. Kenning
93,142,595
99
Marian Lawson
93,543,822
99
Colleen McMorrow
93,521,087
99
Gerald J. Miller
93,331,760
99
Robert L. Phillips
87,927,088
94
Janice G. Rennie
90,661,597
97
Gillian D. Winckler
93,526,258
99
Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.
The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say-on-Pay") as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2021 was also approved, with 99% of votes cast in favour.
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
The Company
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.