COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Rapids, IA - based, West Side Transport has recently opened a new 115,000 square foot warehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The facility offers services such as cross-docking, kitting, inventory control, transloading, and transport. It will mainly serve the Midwest and southeast and adds to the growing services West Side can offer its customers.

 "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Columbus, Ohio, with this new facility. West Side Transport has been a trusted asset-based service provider for over 50 years. With our warehouse addition in Columbus, we continue to expand our ability to service even more of our customers' needs.", Jim Russo Vice President of Sales, West Side Transport.

West Side Transport is a full-service transportation services provider established 50 years ago in Cedar Rapids, IA. With terminals now located in Cedar Rapids, IA, Glenwood, IL, Columbus, OH, St. Paul, MN, Indianapolis, IN, and Chattanooga, TN.

Visit: https://westsidetransport.com to learn more about the company.

Contact:

Justin Walters, Director of Marketing/Branding

West Side Transport

319-892-7201

326873@email4pr.com

westsidetransport.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-side-transport-expands-warehouse-presence-in-central-ohio-301453694.html

SOURCE West Side Transport

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.