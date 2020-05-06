PASADENA, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Book value per share of $3.41.
  • GAAP net loss of $381.9 million, or $7.15 per basic and diluted share.
  • Core earnings plus drop income of $15.8 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share.1,5
  • Economic return on book value was a negative 67.7% for the quarter.1,2
  • 1.84% annualized net interest margin on our investment portfolio. 1,3,4
  • 9.5x leverage excluding non-recourse debt6

OTHER FIRST QUARTER 2020 UPDATES

In response to the unprecedented market volatility at the end of the first quarter of 2020, the Company implemented measures to increase liquidity, reduce debt, and seek financing arrangements as an alternative to short term repurchase agreements with daily margin requirements. In March,  these measures included, but were not limited to, the following:

  • Sold approximately $1.5 billion of Agency MBS and $142.4 million of Non-Agency MBS.
  • Reduced repurchase agreement financings by 48.0% to $1.6 billion.
  • Terminated all interest rate hedges and further reduced margin call volatility.
  • Suspended our first quarter common dividend to preserve liquidity.

ADDITIONAL BUSINESS UPDATES

  • Our Manager waived management fees for March 2020 and April 2020.
  • In April, we closed an 18 month term financing arrangement without margin requirements for our entire non-QM loan portfolio. The impact of this financing was to reduce our exposure to repurchase agreement financing by approximately $385 million and eliminate associated margin calls.
  • In April, we further reduced repurchase agreement financings by selling approximately $370.3 million of Agency MBS, $65.3 million of Non-Agency MBS, $148.6 million in conforming whole loans, and $18.2 million other securities.
  • In May, we closed a 12 month term financing arrangement for Non-Agency RMBS and Non-Agency CMBS, significantly mitigating exposure to margin volatility.

 

1

Non – GAAP measure.

2

Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value.

3

Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and the cost of interest rate swaps.

4

Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

5

Drop income is income derived from the use of 'to-be-announced' forward contract ("TBA") dollar roll transactions which is a component of our gain (loss) on derivative instruments on our consolidated statement of operations, but is not included in core earnings. Drop income was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

6

The debt amount used in the calculation of leverage is net of receivable under reverse repurchase agreements.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The first quarter was an extremely challenging environment for global equity and fixed income markets as the COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented economic disruption, severe illiquidity, volatility and uncertainty," said Jennifer Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "These conditions were very prominent in U.S. mortgage markets, causing an extreme lack of liquidity combined with forced selling, resulting in swift and dramatic price declines. Our portfolio, despite its diversity and focus on high-quality mortgage investments, was negatively impacted by these extraordinary market pressures. Our results at quarter-end reflect these market conditions, as we experienced a 67.7% decline in our book value per share and a GAAP net loss of $381.9 million, or $7.15 per share. While we generated core earnings plus drop income of $0.29 per share during the first quarter, relatively consistent with the previous quarter, we made the decision to retain those earnings and suspend the first quarter dividend to maintain additional liquidity and help protect the value of shareholder assets in this environment."

Ms. Murphy continued, "We believe our focus on high quality borrowers and assets as well as our diversified approach will provide an opportunity for our assets to recover significantly as economic activity resumes. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to protect assets and preserve the opportunity for our shareholders to benefit meaningfully in the recovery. To this end, we have been actively seeking new and more stable sources of financing. Subsequent to quarter-end, we successfully secured two term financing facilities, one on a portion of our residential whole-loan portfolio and the second on a portion of our Non-Agency CMBS and RMBS portfolio. Our focus on behalf of shareholders is to protect the value of the portfolio, enable shareholders to benefit from recovery, and reposition the company to resume delivering on our long term objectives," Ms. Murphy concluded.   

Harris Trifon, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, commented, "While the broader market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic led to extreme price declines on our assets in March, we have experienced some recovery in their prices through the end of April. We believe that current prices in the credit sector of the U.S. residential and commercial real estate mortgage markets envisage severe economic scenarios last seen during the Global Financial Crisis. While assessing the longer-term economic damage of this crisis remains challenging given its unique nature and unprecedented scale, our view is the extraordinary amount of fiscal and monetary support that the U.S. government is providing our financial system and the broader economy will dampen the economic impact of the quarantine period and support liquidity conditions in the fixed income markets."

"We believe valuations in mortgage credit assets are particularly favorable relative to fundamentals even given the increased uncertainty in the near term. We also believe that the current recession will eventually pass and give way to an economic recovery, although the timing and strength of the recovery will be dependent on the spread of the virus and availability of therapeutics and a potential vaccine. Looking ahead, we believe mortgages secured by real estate assets with meaningful equity in the properties and higher quality credit will continue to perform well over the longer term. While many sectors of the mortgage market currently offer historically attractive valuations, our primary focus is on maintaining sufficient liquidity and reducing our overall debt while consolidating our financial relationships in order to protect against further book value erosion and position the portfolio for potential future appreciation. We feel that our current stance is the best way to put us back on course towards our long-term objectives of generating sustainable core earnings that can support an attractive dividend, with the overall goal of enhancing stockholder value," concluded Mr. Trifon.   

OPERATING RESULTS


The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:




For the Three Months Ended

GAAP Results


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019



(in thousands-except share and per share data)






Net Interest Income


$

18,741



$

18,927


Other Income (Loss):





Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net


89,186



11,992


Other than temporary impairment




(2,228)


Unrealized gain (loss), net


(296,111)



(52,896)


Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net


(189,691)



42,007


Other, net


461



518


Other Income (loss)


(396,155)



(607)


Total Expenses


4,534



5,209


Income (loss) before income taxes


(381,948)



13,111


Income tax provision (benefit)


(93)



622


Net income (loss)


$

(381,855)



$

12,489


Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


2




Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities


$

(381,857)



$

12,489







Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted


$

(7.15)



$

0.23


Non-GAAP Results





Core earnings plus drop income (1)


$

15,779



$

15,790


Core earnings plus drop income per Common Share – Basic/Diluted


$

0.29



$

0.30


Weighted average yield(2)(4)


4.90

%


4.60

%

Effective cost of funds(3)(4)


3.28

%


3.09

%

Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)(4)


1.84

%


1.72

%



(1)

For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Core earnings, please refer to the Reconciliation of Core Earnings at the end of this press release.

(2)

Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.

(3)

Includes the net amount paid, including accrued amounts for interest rate swaps and premium amortization for MAC interest rate swaps during the periods.

(4)

Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

Portfolio Composition

As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.9 billion. The following tables sets forth additional information regarding the Company's investment portfolio as of March 31, 2020:

Portfolio Characteristics

Agency Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our Agency portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands): 


Principal Balance


Amortized Cost


Fair Value


Net Weighted
Average Coupon

Agency CMBS

$

369,843



$

387,166



$

413,394



3.1

%

Agency CMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives

N/A



N/A



2,792



0.4

%

Total Agency CMBS

369,843



387,166



416,186



2.3

%









Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips

N/A



8,102



9,952



3.1

%

Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives

N/A



N/A



4,490



2.9

%

Total Agency RMBS



8,102



14,442



3.0

%









Total

$

369,843



$

395,268



$

430,628



2.5

%

Credit Sensitive Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our credit sensitive portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands): 


Principal Balance


Amortized Cost


Fair Value


 Weighted
Average Coupon(1)

Non-Agency RMBS

$

39,261



$

23,799



$

21,123



4.6

%

Non-Agency RMBS IOs and IIOs

N/A



7,229



5,174



0.5

%

Non-Agency CMBS

336,816



304,131



250,309



5.3

%

Residential Whole Loans

1,352,778



1,381,099



1,309,795



5.1

%

Residential Bridge Loans(2)

29,650



29,688



28,634



9.5

%

Securitized Commercial Loans(1)  

543,678



544,867



477,131



4.6

%

Commercial Loans

332,576



332,263



320,308



7.1

%

Other Securities

76,482



77,258



47,411



6.5

%


$

2,711,241



$

2,700,334



$

2,459,885



4.2

%



(1)

Includes Residential Bridge Loans carried at amortized cost of $2.6 million as of March 31, 2020. The fair value of these loans was $2.6 million as of March 31, 2020.


PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing Activity

Repurchase Agreements

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had borrowings under 19 master repurchase agreements. The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing under the master repurchase agreements, which includes the outstanding balance under our $700 million residential whole loan and $200 million commercial whole financing facilities,  as of March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):



Outstanding
Borrowings


Weighted Average
Interest Rate               


Weighted Average
Remaining Days to
Maturity

Short Term Borrowings:







Agency CMBS


$

437,577



1.38

%


27

Agency RMBS


11,852



2.35

%


21

Non-Agency CMBS


214,972



3.04

%


24

Non-Agency RMBS


20,148



3.09

%


8

Residential Whole-Loans


272,458



2.99

%


129

Residential Bridge Loans


24,222



3.79

%


28

Commercial Loans


47,547



3.90

%


28

Securitized Commercial Loan


32,803



2.76

%


29

Other Securities


53,244



3.15

%


28

Subtotal


1,114,823



2.42

%


51

Long Term Borrowings







Residential Whole-Loans (1)


285,409



2.67

%


1004

Commercial Loans (1)


153,549



2.73

%


503

Subtotal


438,958



2.70

%


829

Repurchase agreements borrowings


$

1,553,781



2.50

%


271

Less unamortized debt issuance costs


66



N/A


N/A

Repurchase agreements borrowings, net


$

1,553,715



2.50

%


271



(1)

Certain Residential Whole Loans and Commercial Loans were financed under two longer term financing facilities. These facilities automatically roll until such time as they are  terminated or until certain conditions of default. The weighted average remaining maturity days was calculated using expected weighted life of the underlying collateral. 

For the reporting period ended March 31, 2020, we breached certain financial statement covenants in repurchase agreements with two counterparties with borrowings outstanding as of May 5, 2020. Both counterparties have waived the breaches until August 1, 2020. In addition we would have been in breach of certain covenants in another seven repurchase agreements with borrowings outstanding as of March 31, 2020 but with respect to those seven agreements we have either modified the covenants or paid off the repurchase agreement borrowings in full.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

At March 31, 2020, the Company had $205 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes outstanding. The notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by the Company except during the final three months prior to maturity. The initial conversion rate was 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes and represented a conversion price of $12.02 per share of common stock.

Mortgage-Backed Notes 

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's securitization trust (the "Arroyo Trust") at March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal  Balance

Coupon

Carrying Value

Contractual Maturity

Offered Notes:(1)





Class A-1

$

634,467


3.3%

$

634,464


4/25/2049

Class A-2

33,996


3.5%

33,995


4/25/2049

Class A-3

53,859


3.8%

53,857


4/25/2049

Class M-1

25,055


4.8%

25,055


4/25/2049


747,377



747,371



Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost

N/A



5,074



Total

$

747,377



$

742,297





(1)

The subordinate notes were retained by the Company.

The securitized debt of the Arroyo Trust can only be settled with the residential loans that serve as collateral for the securitized debt and are non-recourse to the Company.

Derivatives Activity

On March 3, 2020, the Federal Open Market Committee reduced the target federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 1.00% to 1.25%. This rate was further reduced to a target range of 0% to 0.25% on March 16, 2020. These reductions in interest rates and other effects of the COVID-19 outbreak caused volatility in interest rates.  As a result, we received significant margin calls on our interest rate swaps.  In this very low interest rate environment the Company's interest rate swaps were no longer effective.  In March 2020, the Company terminated fixed-pay interest rate swaps with a notional value of approximately $3.1 billion and variable-pay interest rate with a notional value of approximately $1.9 billion to reduce hedging costs and associated margin volatility. 

The following table summarizes the Company's derivative instruments at March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments


Notional Amount


Fair Value

Swaptions, asset


$

50,000



$

195


Credit default swaps, asset


47,260



15,557


TBA securities, asset


778,200



17,923


Total derivative instruments, assets




33,675







Swaptions, liability


$

255,000



$

(14)


Credit default swaps, liability


97,260



(22,106)


TBA securities, liability


778,200



(21,847)


Total derivative instruments, liabilities




(43,967)


Total derivative instruments, net




$

(10,292)


DIVIDEND

As previously announced, due to the turmoil in the financial markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we suspended the first quarter dividend to preserve liquidity.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2020.

Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing "Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation." Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10143381 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow.

A telephone replay will be available through May 21, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 10143381. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. On February 18, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin") and Legg Mason announced that they had entered into an agreement under which Franklin would acquire Legg Mason and its affiliates, including Western Asset Management Company, LLC. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction Western Asset Management Company, LLC would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements"  For these statements, the Company claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such sections.  Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. In particular, it is difficult to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 at this time due to, among other factors, uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the outbreak domestically and internationally and the effectiveness of federal, state and local governments' efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and respond to its direct and indirect impact on the U.S. economy and economic activity. Other factors are described in Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including core earnings, core earnings per share, drop income and drop income per share and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest margin, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us.  An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

-Financial Tables to Follow-

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)




March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

10,342



$

31,331


Restricted cash


33,229



52,948


Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($430,628 and $1,756,917 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)


430,628



1,795,255


Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($265,647 and $292,613 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)


276,606



361,833


Other securities, at fair value ($47,307 and $80,031 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)


47,411



80,161


Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,309,795 and $1,375,860 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)


1,309,795



1,375,860


Residential Bridge Loans ($26,050 and $33,269 at fair value and $27,571 and $34,897 pledged as collateral, respectively)


28,634



36,419


Securitized commercial loans, at fair value


477,131



909,040


Commercial Loans, at fair value ($320,308 and $350,213 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)


320,308



370,213


Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements


24,826




Investment related receivable ($41,214 and $0 pledged as collateral, respectively)


72,826



19,931


Interest receivable


14,805



19,413


Due from counterparties


117,670



98,947


Derivative assets, at fair value


33,675



5,111


Other assets


5,697



4,509


Total Assets (1)


$

3,203,583



$

5,160,971







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements, net


$

1,553,715



$

2,824,801


Convertible senior unsecured notes, net


197,984



197,299


Securitized debt, net ($396,824 and $681,643 at fair value and $53,527 and $142,905 held by affiliates, respectively)


1,139,121



1,477,454


Interest payable (includes $536 and $647 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)


6,429



15,001


Due to counterparties


24,811



709


Derivative liability, at fair value


43,967



6,370


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


6,307



3,188


Payable to affiliate


3,237



2,148


Dividend payable




16,592


  Other liabilities


45,779



52,948


Total Liabilities (2)


$

3,021,350



$

4,596,510







Commitments and contingencies










Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock: $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 53,423,876 and 53,523,876 outstanding, respectively


535



535


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding





Treasury stock, at cost, 100,000 and 0 shares held, respectively


(578)




Additional paid-in capital


889,392



889,227


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)


(707,158)



(325,301)


Total Stockholders' Equity


182,191



564,461


Non-controlling interest


42




Total Equity


182,233



564,461


Total Liabilities and Equity


$

3,203,583



$

5,160,971


 

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)




March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

(1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

4,542



$

7,589


Restricted Cash


33,229



52,948


Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,309,795 and $1,375,860 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)


1,309,795



1,375,860


Residential Bridge Loans ($24,987 and $31,748 at fair value and $27,571 and $34,897 pledged as collateral, respectively)


27,571



34,897


Securitized commercial loan, at fair value


477,131



909,040


Commercial Loans, at fair value ($71,684 and $90,788 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)


71,684



90,788


Investment related receivable


24,738



19,138


Interest receivable


10,226



10,829


Other assets


101



90


Total assets of consolidated VIEs


$

1,959,017



$

2,501,179







(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:





Securitized debt, net ($396,824 and $681,643 at fair value and $53,527 and $142,905 held by affiliates, respectively)


$

1,139,121



$

1,477,454


Interest payable (includes $536 and $647 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)


3,215



3,886


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


128



185


Other liabilities


33,229



52,948


Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs


$

1,175,693



$

1,534,473


 

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

 (Unaudited)




Three months ended



March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Net Interest Income





Interest income


$

54,846



$

55,761


Interest expense


36,105



36,834


Net Interest Income


18,741



18,927







Other Income (Loss)





Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net


89,186



11,992


Other than temporary impairment




(2,228)


Unrealized gain (loss), net


(296,111)



(52,896)


Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net


(189,691)



42,007


Other, net


461



518


Other Income (Loss)


(396,155)



(607)







Expenses





Management fee to affiliate


1,039



1,987


Other operating expenses


1,000



1,079


General and administrative expenses:





  Compensation expense


662



671


  Professional fees


1,480



1,031


  Other general and administrative expenses


353



441


Total general and administrative expenses


2,495



2,143


Total Expenses


4,534



5,209







Income before income taxes


(381,948)



13,111


Income tax provision (benefit)


(93)



622


Net income (loss)


$

(381,855)



$

12,489


Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


2




Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities


$

(381,857)



$

12,489







Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic


$

(7.15)



$

0.23


Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted


$

(7.15)



$

0.23


 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


The table below reconciles Net Income to Core Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:



Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Net Income (loss)


$

(381,855)



$

12,489


Income tax provision (benefit)


(93)



622


Net Income before income taxes


(381,950)



13,111







Adjustments:





Investments:





Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities


296,111



52,896


Other than temporary impairment




2,228


Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments


(89,186)



(11,992)


One-time transaction costs


280



154







Derivative Instruments:





Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives


180,156



(35,918)


Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives


8,807



(6,097)







Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes


273



257


Non-cash stock-based compensation


165



165


Total adjustments


396,606



1,693


Core Earnings


$

14,656



$

14,804


Basic and Diluted Core Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities


$

0.27



$

0.28


Basic and Diluted Core Earnings plus Drop Income per Common Share and Participating Securities


$

0.29



$

0.30


Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities


53,670,550



53,482,765


Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities


53,670,550



53,482,765


Alternatively, our Core Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding  interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards (a Non-GAAP financial measure) to arrive at adjusted net interest income. Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior notes and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net:



Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Net interest income


$

18,741



$

18,927


Interest income from IOs and IIOs accounted for as derivatives


91



103


Net interest income from interest rate swaps


(1,133)



(347)


Adjusted net interest income


17,699



18,683


Total expenses


(4,534)



(5,209)


Non-cash stock-based compensation


165



165


One-time transaction costs


280



154


Amortization of discount on convertible unsecured senior notes


273



257


Interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net


775



754


Income attributable to non-controlling interest


(2)




Core Earnings


$

14,656



$

14,804


 

Reconciliation of Interest Income and Effective Cost of Funds

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


The following table reconciles total interest income to  adjusted interest income which includes interest income on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips classified as derivatives (Non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:




Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Coupon interest income


$

57,761



$

59,586


Premium amortization, discount accretion and amortization of basis, net


(2,915)



(3,825)


Interest income


54,846



55,761


Contractual interest income, net of amortization of basis on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips, classified as derivatives(1):





Coupon interest income


636



951


Amortization of basis


(545)



(848)


Subtotal


91



103


Total adjusted interest income


$

54,937



$

55,864




(1)

Reported in "Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:




Three months ended



March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

 (dollars in thousands)


Reconciliation


Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs


Reconciliation


Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs

Interest expense


$

36,105



3.34

%


$

36,834



3.18

%

Adjustments:









Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs1


(6,754)



(4.42)

%


(6,283)



(3.95)

%

Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps


1,133



0.10

%


347



0.03

%

Effective Borrowing Costs


$

30,484



3.28

%


$

30,898



3.09

%

Weighted average borrowings


$

3,733,045





$

3,971,551






(1)

Excludes third-party sponsored securitized debt interest expense.

 

