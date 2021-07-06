OXNARD, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenured employee Tony Castellano will now be leading the sales department beside Katherine Turner-Lawrence, VP of Sales & Marketing. Having dedicated much of his career to Western Computer, Castellano brings over 15 years of Microsoft ERP and sales experience to his new role.
"Tony's contribution to Western Computer has been nothing short of amazing. His dedication to our customers, team and partners has been outstanding," states Katherine Turner-Lawrence. "I have loved working closely with him and look forward to the continued partnership in his new role. Tony is very deserving of this position."
Castellano first joined Western Computer as a Customer Success Manager. In 2012, Castellano took on the role of Director of Client Services managing a team of Customer Success Manager's providing account management for 350+ Microsoft Dynamics customers. In early 2018, Castellano grew into the Director of Sales role which expanded his responsibilities to oversee Business Development Executives.
As VP of Sales, Castellano is responsible for growing the sales revenue by managing the sales team, organizing and managing all sales operations, working closely with the marketing department, along with building and maintaining relationships with Microsoft field sellers. He is also responsible for the growth and management of the team of Customer Success Managers and fostering relationships directly with high profile customers and partners.
"Western Computer has been my home throughout much of my career. Western is comprised of an incredible group of individuals, ideals, and friends," states Tony Castellano. "It is my honor to work with such a great team by my side. I look forward to the new role and responsibilities."
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing cloud ERP, CRM, supply chain management, and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
About Western Computer
Western Computer is a nationwide Microsoft Gold Partner and certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services and support, our 160+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 30 years of ERP, CRM and business intelligence experience, and more than 600 successful implementations, we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes. Learn more at Western Computer or call (805) 581-5020.
Contact
Katherine Turner-Lawrence
Vice President of Sales & Marketing
katherine.turner@westerncomputer.com
805-581-5020
SOURCE Western Computer